Intuit: Strong Moat But Priced For Perfection

Although the business is attractive overall, the valuation is not where all the risks are taken into account. I rate Intuit as a hold.

During times like these, I've been looking for companies with sustainable business models regardless of the economic environment. In the case of my last article on Booking Holdings (NYSE:BKNG), I surmised that the business would stay viable despite being dealt a serious blow by COVID-19. In the case of Intuit (NYSE:INTU), however, the company faces less severe risks to its business. Because of this, the company is merely 12% off of its highs as the market prices in little economic impact.

Intuit has a sticky business model and will likely continue to be successful over the long term. Additionally, management is making moves in the form of new acquisitions to transition the company into a personal finance powerhouse. There are risks to the business, however, in the form of any changes to tax legislation and concerns over the health of small businesses across the country. Taking all that into account and considering the company's valuation, I am not a buyer of Intuit today, but I will be looking to purchase on any weakness in this volatile market.

Source: 10-K

The Business

Intuit is a leader in personal tax and small business software with its TurboTax and QuickBooks software suites. The company's revenues are split almost 50/50, with a slightly heavier weighting in the small business/self-employed segment, which represents mostly QuickBooks revenue.

Looking at margins, the SB/SE segment has the weakest gross margins, at a respectable 44%, with consumer at 63% and the strategic partner segment at 67%. Strategic partner revenue represents software solutions for professional accountants to aid in small business tax prep/filing.

What initially interested me in Intuit is the pervasive nature of its software. Anyone who read my article on Adobe (NYSE:ADBE) knows that when a company boasts software products that have become nearly ubiquitous in any discussion surrounding an entire field, it provides a significant moat. Think Photoshop for Adobe, or Windows, Office, etc. for Microsoft (NYSE:MSFT). QuickBooks is a powerful name in bookkeeping and payment management, and TurboTax holds a strong position in DIY tax preparation. QuickBooks is taught to accounting students, similar to Photoshop in creative fields, making it the standard for smaller businesses without in-house accounting teams.

Part of the power of QuickBooks is the ability for third-party software providers to link with the software. The company has partnerships with Bill.com (NYSE:BILL), Square (NYSE:SQ), Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), and PayPal (NYSE:PYPL), to name a few. QuickBooks processes payroll and provides for invoicing. Just like other business solution SAAS companies, retention is high at around 79%. It's likely that it would be higher, but turnover in the small business space is higher than among the larger companies, which are not customers of a product like QuickBooks.

Although QuickBooks has pretty solid customer retention, any significant downturn that causes widespread failures in small businesses (a real concern with COVID) could materially affect the business. However, people will still file their taxes, insulating Intuit to a degree since around half of its revenue is derived from TurboTax. Additionally, the government has stepped in with significant loan injections for small businesses. It will take time to assess the damage to the economy when the dust settles, but it's likely that Intuit's results will recover with the economy. The issue is that any upcoming effects to Intuit's operating results are not necessarily priced in at this point. The company has run up with the market, putting it around ~10% off of its highs. This leads me to believe that there is significant near-term downside risk.

Credit Karma

In order to find further growth, Intuit will be acquiring Credit Karma, which is similar to the purchase of Mint for $160M in 2009. The company paid $7.1B for Credit Karma, which derives its revenue from affiliate links. The company boasts 100M users, with 37M of them active on a monthly basis, and it boasted ~$1B in revenue in 2019 at a 20% growth rate YOY. The acquisition has the capability of being a slam dunk for Intuit. If management is able to effectively streamline its customer base and integrate Credit Karma into its ecosystem, it will pay dividends for years to come. Management projects that the acquisition increases the TAM for Intuit's consumer segment from $29B to $57B.

However, Intuit has long mismanaged Mint, in my view, which carries many parallels to Credit Karma. The company was founder-led and cruising when it was purchased, but has been allowed to languish inside the Intuit umbrella. The founder, Aaron Patzer, said it had effectively been in maintenance mode for the last 8 years. From my personal experience, I can't help but agree. I've moved on from Mint to Personal Capital, which I have found to be much more streamlined even though its main focus isn't on its transaction tracking. Seemingly easy integrations like the ability to upload transactions into TurboTax haven't been handled well, leaving Mint on the outside of Intuit's ecosystem.

While this won't necessarily be the fate of Credit Karma, I am wary of Intuit expanding further into the personal finance space when Mint has not been a great case study into how management will continue its expansion into the personal finance space.

Tax Legislation

Intuit and H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) have a vested interest in maintaining their collective tax preparation moat. Many countries are much less stressful. Specifically, the government pretty much has all the information it needs before you ever send them anything. Your taxes are cross-checked against what the IRS has on file anyway to either accept or reject the return, and in many countries, taxes are quickly handled through the government agency.

However, in America, Intuit and HRB have spent $6.6M lobbying politicians to maintain their spot in the market. They have a compromise called the Free File Alliance (2002), where anyone with income <$66,000 can file for free with TurboTax or at an H&R Block location. However, although this comprises nearly 70% of the population, only around 3% use this feature. Through this alliance, filing goes through these companies allowing for upsell and a built-in customer base.

The issue is what happens if the government ever decides to pass new legislation, which has been considered. This represents an existential threat to the company's business. That being said, Intuit is not alone in this fact. There are many businesses out there that would no longer have the advantage that they do if laws were to change. It's worth considering, however, that there are strong opinions out there that life would be better if the worst came to pass for Intuit.

Financial Position

Data by YCharts

Considering the company's financial position, things look good overall. The company has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years at an 18.8% clip over the last 5, and still only pays out around 1/4 of free cash flow. The company generates more in free cash flow each year than it has in long-term debt, so I have no concerns about solvency. Additionally, the company has sufficient cash on hand.

Considering Intuit's long-term operating history, the company has been very successful. It has grown earnings at a 16% clip over the last 20 or so years, paid and grown its dividend since 2012, and rarely had an impact to its earnings. However, the price reflects that. Starting in around 2017, the price has become more and more disconnected from its results, and the blended P/E ratio stands at 37X today.

Looking at the more recent past, earnings growth stands at 12% per year, and the dividend yield hasn't been able to keep up with the strong share price performance.

Based on analyst estimates for growth and a return to the company's long-term average valuation multiple (more than fair considering the company's growth is slower today than earlier in its history), an investment today could yield around 6% annualized. This highlights what I expected from looking at the previous graphs. Considering the potential downside, I assess that Intuit is effectively priced for perfection today. I would love to own the company, but I think that it bears waiting. I'll have it on the watchlist until then.

If you liked this article and would like to read more like it, please click the "Follow" button next to my picture at the top and select Real-time alerts. Thanks for reading and please leave a comment below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SQ, SHOP, ADBE, BKNG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Financial statistics were sourced from Morningstar, with the charts and tables created by the author, unless otherwise stated. This article is for informational purposes only and represents the author's own opinions. It is not a formal recommendation to buy or sell any stock, as the author is not a registered investment advisor. Please do your own due diligence and/or consult a financial professional prior to making investment decisions. All investments carry risk, including loss of principal.