AUD/CAD To Face Downside Pressure

While AUD/CAD could continue its recent trend upwards, I believe that downside is now more likely than much further upside.

However, recent downside in equities could follow through into further downside, which is likely to disproportionately affect AUD versus CAD.

After significant volatility, AUD/CAD has managed to break out to the upside, with the pair recently hitting the 0.91 handle.

The AUD/CAD currency pair, which expresses the value of the Australian dollar in terms of the Canadian dollar, can be viewed as a risk-neutral pair by virtue of both AUD and CAD being commodity currencies. A commodity currency is any currency which correlates strongly with commodity price moves, usually as a result of significant commodity-related exposures (such as via exports) of the currency's issuing nation.

For example, Canada has a significant Oil & Gas industry, which means that its economy (including many of its exports) are exposed to moves in commodity prices. CAD tends to correlate strongly with global oil prices, hence why the recent collapse in oil prices has provided CAD with considerable downside pressure. AUD is also considered a commodity currency, owing to Australia's key exports to growing and emerging economies (China being a key export destination, representing over a third of the demand for Australian exports).

Therefore, the AUD/CAD pair is risk-neutral in the sense that since both AUD and CAD are commodity currencies, both are likely to move in a similar fashion versus safe haven currencies (such as USD and JPY). Yet, the pair is not totally risk neutral, since Australia has in fact a less sophisticated economy than Canada's. The table below, which lists some key export categories (and also overall export concentrations per the top five categories), shows that Australia is less diversified than Canada.

(Data source: The Observatory of Economic Complexity, for Australia and Canada.)

Indeed, Australia's exports are concentrated in its top five export categories to the tune of over 60%, whereas Canada is concentrated in its own top export categories at around a third of total exports. Canada's top exports are certainly quite risky for the country's currency at the peak of the business cycle, since one can conceive of oil prices and the demand for cars (for instance) dropping in tandem as the economy cools.

Still, Australia's higher overall concentration to the commodity space (a key indicator of it having a less sophisticated economy) makes AUD a riskier currency to hold versus CAD.

AUD/CAD has recently risen to above the 0.91 handle, in line with the rise in equities. The chart below, which uses daily candlesticks, illustrates recent AUD/CAD price action. I have also added the blue line (to the second, far-right y-axis) which illustrates the recent moves in S&P 500 futures (a proxy for U.S. equity performance).

(Chart created by the author using TradingView. The same applies to all subsequent candlestick charts presented hereafter.)

The most recent drop in equities, which may or may not follow through into further downside, has at least given AUD/CAD some near-term pause. After rising so dramatically after the initial crash in equities, AUD/CAD has recently broken the previous high of about 0.9060 in March, to find a new high of about 0.9122. If equities continue to turn downward, AUD is very much likely to soften versus CAD.

Recent improvements in risk sentiment have buoyed AUD against many currencies. AUD sits far along on the FX risk spectrum; it is a risk-on currency, and rallies quickly during times of risk-taking. However, it can fall just as quickly (or even more quickly than normal) during more turbulent times of predominantly risk-off activity.

You will notice from our previous table above that gold is an important business of Australia's, and gold prices have rallied alongside equities in recent times. AUD has therefore found multiple areas of support most recently, which has helped it to break out against CAD. Oil prices have also been generally falling, which is likely to hurt all commodity currencies (AUD and CAD included), yet CAD more so than AUD given that Canada is more directly exposed to oil price movements.

Downward potential now exists, as I continue to believe that markets will ultimately push equities lower, and commodity currencies will follow. A perfect storm would include a short-term correction in gold, a drop in equities (which could precipitate a liquidation of gold holdings, as investors seek liquidity) with more stable oil prices (not necessarily higher oil prices, although the recent rise in oil prices is a welcome sign for CAD).

The chart below plots the ratio between gold futures prices and WTI crude futures prices; the positive correlation with AUD/CAD (illustrated by the daily candlesticks) continues. However, a reversal of this ratio is likely to result in lower AUD/CAD prices. Note that I have not used the front-month contracts, as the recent plunge in oil below the zero bound (an unprecedented event) skews the ratio beyond utility.

The thesis for lower equity prices (and other correlating risk-off moves) continues to make sense, with record-high unemployment claims and a global economic slowdown which will produce many corporate failures even with stimulus. The economic fall-out will have a 'negative multiplier' effect, and with equities now being priced at a similar level to levels as recent as August 2019 (when we were facing no such problems, with respect to COVID-19), I continue to believe that markets are overdue for another scramble for liquidity.

Going forward, I believe that AUD/CAD is more likely to fall than rise; the 0.87 handle on the downside would be a first target, which would be roughly in line with the midpoint of the recent trading range in which we have witnessed significant volatility. The chart below illustrates this level, along with the 10-year interest rate spread between Australian and Canadian government bonds.

The interest rate spread gives us a rough approximation of the bond market's long-term assessment of Australia and Canada. The fall-out in the oil market has helped the spread to spike (as Canadian rates have collapsed), yet the spread is now potentially making a lower high (in spite of higher high in the FX spot price of AUD/CAD). Continued stabilization in the bond market would help to support a lower AUD/CAD spot price, although this will likely require stable oil prices.

The picture for oil prices may now continue to improve. Goldman Sachs Commodities Research recently published raised its second-quarter and full-year forecasts for global oil benchmark Brent crude futures, and believes WTI prices may also continue to rise as it "now appears likely that the market is passing its test on storage capacity, due to improving fundamentals, new creative forms of storage being put in place and a likely [circa] 1 million barrels per day (mbpd) smaller May surplus than previously expected".

The firm did caution that patience will be needed, yet perhaps the important point is that it is becoming increasingly less likely that oil futures prices will go negative again. This will help to prevent fear-driven sell-offs in CAD. Lower perceived risks in the oil space may further help AUD/CAD to re-price lower towards the midpoint of its recent trading range.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.