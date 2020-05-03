Patterson-UTI Energy Will Use Its Financial Resources To Slip Out Of The Trouble

PTEN Sees Rig Activity Dropping In Q2

In Q1, Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) stacked more than half of its rig fleet following the energy demand destruction, while it plans to retire more rigs in Q2. It already lowered its frac spreads earlier, and as such, will continue to take a hit on its top-line. However, for the rest of the year, it is likely to maintain its current frac fleet. It has undertaken various cost reduction initiatives, which can help produce positive adjusted EBITDA by the end of this year. As traditional services dry up, the company banks on data analytics-driven technological offerings to keep the top-line relatively steady. Despite reduced costs, I do not think the pressure on the company's margin will ease in the short-term.

In the face of the crude oil price crash and the completions activity deceleration, PTEN has recently slashed dividends by 50%. The company does not have any near-term debt repayment risks. Although its free cash flow declined in Q1, with sufficient liquidity, I do not see any significant financial risks. Investors can expect subdued returns from the stock in the short-term. Crude oil price and energy activity revival hold the key for a medium-term recovery.

Explaining The Current Strategies

Amidst the energy market crisis, most of the oilfield services companies, including the majors like Halliburton (HAL) and Schlumberger (SLB), took to restructuring business and cleaning the balance sheets. For PTEN, too, cost reduction, preserving cash, and providing technologically upgraded products and services have become the short-term primary objective when the obstacles are stacked heavily against it. It plans to reduce indirect support costs, which can save it ~$100 million annually. However, these measures will draw one-time charges of $50 million in 2020. The company will also reduce capex by 47%, deploying most of its FY2020 capex in contract drilling. Also, it has already spent more than 50% of the budget in Q1. So, expect lower expenses for the rest of the year. On top of this, the company has slashed dividends by 50% and temporarily halted further repurchases.

Investors need to remember that while much of the deceleration in pressure pumping activity took place even before the pandemic-led downturn started, the rapid reduction in E&P operators' activity begun reflecting on the company's rig activity during Q1. In my opinion, the pressure will continue in Q2 and Q3 as well.

Providing cost-efficient technology-driven products, therefore, has become necessary when upstream capex is falling. It is currently focusing on data analytics, control systems, machine learning techniques. In that, it has introduced the PTEN+ data system to improve drilling performance, conducts remote directional MWD (measurement while drilling) activities, and plans to introduce remote blender operations in pressure pumping services.

What Do PTEN's Key Metrics Suggest?

By the end of Q1 2020, PTEN's average rig count was 123, or a 17% decline compared to 2019. Given the energy price recession, the company's management expects a steep fall in Q2. It expects to field 71 rigs operating under term contracts in Q2, while for the full year, the average can drop to 50 rigs.

A majority of the company's rigs are super-spec, fit-for-purpose, pad-drilling APEX rigs, which are typically more productive and earn a higher margin. Many more rigs can become a standby. Since operators pay a reduced standby rate, this means PTEN's top-line will subside further in Q2. However, operating in the standby mode is also less costly, thus, protecting the operating margin to a large extent. So, the management expects average margin per operating day to decrease by a modest 5% in Q2 compared to Q1. Read more on PTEN's business and its strengths and weaknesses in my previous article here.

How Are The Industry Indicators Doing?

A continued decline in the upstream capex budget, led by the crude oil's price crash in the past couple of months, has not allowed the drilling activity to break the shackle. The crude oil price plummeted in Q1 (64% down from Q4), and continued to decline in Q2 2020 so far. The U.S. rig count was down by 36% in Q1.

The number of drilled wells and drilled-but-uncompleted (or DUC) wells were relatively resilient in March compared to the beginning of the year in the key unconventional resource shales. In 2020, PTEN's management expects the industry activity to fall by 60% more, although it also acknowledges the lack of visibility due to the current volatility in the market. Many of PTEN's customers are slowing their activity, while many have already downsized their capex and production targets.

Contract Drilling Segment: Analyzing Current Performance

In Q1 2020, PTEN's average revenue per operating day remained steady compared to a quarter ago. However, the resilience was more than offset by significantly lower rigs operating (17% lower). During Q1, the company's Contract Drilling segment revenues declined by 1% quarter-over-quarter. The segment accounted for 63% of the Q1 revenues. Despite lower revenues, the segment witnessed a higher average rig margin per operating day (9% up) during Q1 compared to a quarter ago because the company kept its operating costs per operating day lower.

As of March 31, the company's contract drilling backlog was ~$440 million, which was 27% lower compared to its backlog on December 31, 2019. The lower backlog indicates diminished revenue visibility in the future and can affect the company's top line adversely in the short-term.

Pressure Pumping Segment: Performance And Outlook

PTEN's Pressure Pumping segment revenues decreased by 23% quarter-over-quarter in Q1 2020. The company's active frac spread declined to five by the end of Q1 compared to 11 in Q4 2019. The decline reflects a reduction in completion activity. Pressure pumping margin as a percentage of revenues weakened to 8.1% in Q1 from 18% in Q4. The pressure pumping cost structure has been quite high for some time. So, the company initiated various structural cost-cutting measures, which are expected to result in $65 million (annualized) support cost savings.

The company's spreads were earlier located in the Permian, South Texas, Mid-Continent, and Northeast. However, to streamline operations, it closed down the Mid-Con facility and consolidated its operations in the South and the Northeast. In the South, it closed three maintenance facilities in Q1, while in the North, it closed two support facilities. It also expects the number of frac spread to decline to four in Q2 versus five in Q1. The company concedes that some of its customers completed frac operations in the middle of the pad, but they are unwilling to bring those wells online at the current price level. Based on the current completions activity slowdown, while revenues in this segment can fall further by 50%, the management expects to generate a positive adjusted EBITDA in 2H 2020.

Dividend

In March, PTEN halved its quarterly dividend per share to $0.02, which amounts to a 2.2% forward dividend yield. Helmerich & Payne's (HP) dividend yield (13.4%) is higher compared to PTEN. Total shareholder returns (dividend plus repurchase) declined by 67% in Q1 2020 compared to a year ago. As of March 31, ~$130 million remained due for further purchase.

Capex And Debt

In Q1 2020, the company spent $72 million in capex, which was 39% lower than a year ago. Despite lower capex, a sharp fall in cash flow from operations led to a significant decline in free cash flow in Q1 2020. In FY2020, the company expects capex to reduce by 44% compared to FY2018.

Approximately 90% of the company's debt repayment lies in 2028 and 2029. With $752 million in liquidity (cash & equivalents plus revolving credit facility available), the company has very low near-term financial risks. Over the medium- to long-term, it might need to improve cash flows to lower leverage while making adequate shareholder returns. As I discussed above, it has recently lowered dividends to strike a balance between managing liquidity cash distribution to the shareholders.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

Patterson-UTI is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of ~2.9x. Based on sell-side analysts' EBITDA estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 8.2x. Between FY2015 and now, the stock's average EV/EBITDA multiple was 7.5x. So, it is currently trading at a steep discount to its past average.

PTEN's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple expansion versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is in line with its peers because sell-side analysts expect the company's EBITDA to decline nearly as much as the fall in EBITDA for peers in the next four quarters. This would typically result in a similar EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The stock's EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than its peers' (NBR, HP, and LBRT) average of 3.2x. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, three sell-side analysts rated PTEN a "buy" in April (including "Very bullish"), while 16 of the analysts rated it a "hold." Six of the analysts rated it a "sell" or "very bearish." The consensus target price is $2.98, which at the current price, yields ~17% negative returns.

What's The Take On PTEN?

In Q1, PTEN's contract drilling underperformed its expectations. While rig activity was looking to gain at the start of this year, the pandemic routed any semblance of a recovery. The company had to rapidly lower its rigs. More importantly, lower utilization will force it to stack more rigs in the coming quarters. The demand for hydraulic fracturing activity and pressure pumping operations was weak even before the ongoing demand-level crisis began, and so, the cutting of frac spreads came as no surprise. Rather, the management sounds comfortable in maintaining its current spreads and even plans to generate positive adjusted EBITDA by the end of this year.

The completions activity deceleration has taken its toll on the company's outlook as PTEN slashed dividends by 50%. It has undertaken cost reduction initiatives and froze share repurchase activities in Q1. In 2019, its strategy to extend the debt maturity profile became an important exercise given the rapid slowdown in the economy and its possible effect on the credit market. Although there are limited short-term financial risks, the company will do well to improve its free cash flow. I see enough pressure on the company's margin to not let the stock off the hook in the short-term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.