Using Apple To - Once Again - Measure China's Coronavirus Recovery

Apple's quarterly results are a useful guide given as they're true and believable figures coming out of China - not always something we can rely upon.

It's thus a good guide to what we can expect to happen to us - maybe.

We know that China's ahead of us in the whole coronavirus game, infected first, locked down first, reopened first.

The basic set up.

We're in, and don't we know it, a recession. 30 million jobless and counting all in the past few weeks. Where we see GDP figures they're unremittingly gloomy, the worst since 1945, perhaps since the 1930s.

OK, but what we really want to know is how are we going to come out of this? Both how soon and how fast once we start?

We have an example in front of us. The first records of the coronavirus in humans date back to November 19th or so in China. Mass infection to December, closedown January. They've been spending the last month or six weeks opening up again.

Sure, things aren't going to be exactly the same everywhere but that's a reasonable enough guide to what's likely to be our experience.

The lock down

There are two parts to the lock down. One is the bit that is imposed upon us - government closing stores, or restaurants, this sort of stuff - and the other the bit we impose upon ourselves - few are willing to take flights right now.

The bits we're doing ourselves are the marginal parts. Sure, they're a killer for certain very specific industries but they are marginal for the whole economy. It's the insisted upon lock downs that are slicing into GDP and employment.

So, when they cease we should expect to see growth returning. It'll take time to get back to where we were, sure, but the betting is that it's going to be months, not a decade like during the Depression. But then that's the very thing we'd like to know of course, is it going to be like that?

The Chinese lock down is pretty much over. The German one is arriving right now, most European ones will at least start in the next couple of weeks. The American one is also starting already even if in baby steps:

The sweeping orders that kept roughly nine out of 10 Americans at home in recent weeks gave way on Friday to a patchwork of state and local measures allowing millions of people to return to restaurants, movie theaters and malls for the first time in a month or more. But as more states, like Texas, prepared to reopen on Friday, the governors of California and Michigan contended with challenges to their authority to shutter at least some parts of public life.

It's gonna be patchy but it is ending already.

It's also true that the US close down started later. And the effect appears to be less as well - for it hasn't been a national closedown in the same way that has affected much of Europe.

So, it's entirely reasonable for us to expect the US to do better than Europe in this. With China as our best example of how a place is coming up out of the other side of it.

Which brings us to Apple's (NYSE:AAPL) results

Note that this isn't a deep dive in Apple as a corporation. It's using the figures from it to enlighten us about the world more generally instead.

We already know, because Apple has told us so, that their production is already back up and running in China.

This tells us something useful. There's a lot of panic over on the more statist and in favour of planning side of the economic divide about how difficult it's going to be to coordinate supply chains and get factories working again. My own opinion has been quite to the contrary. Industry already employs hundreds of thousands of people to perform exactly this coordination task - we more normally call them purchasing and sales managers. These folks are already on it and doing what they normally do for a living anyway. They're good at it and at least if China's anything to go by they're getting it done too.

Which leaves us with the much more important part of the economy - some 60% in China, 80% here at home - that is services. We might think that this is easier to get back up to speed, given that the supply chain is by its very nature shorter. But then again maybe no one is going to be willing to spend?

Apple's China sales

At which point, Apple's sales by geographical segment:

(Apple sales by geographical segment from Apple)

Yep, they're down. And they're down by more than those bald numbers suggest because we would have expected growth in those China sales from last year's $10 billion and change. So, for the quarter, we're down anywhere between 15 and 20% dependent upon how we might have guessed sales would have grown.

If this was about Apple, this piece, then we'd try to dive further. But this isn't, this is using Apple's experience to illuminate. And the thing is, total closedown of an economy for a significant part of the quarter being reported and we're only 15% down? That's pretty good actually. Much less bad than some of the gloomier predictions out there in fact.

My view

I have been, for months now, saying that while this recession is going to be deep it's going to be short. Further, that I expect the recovery to be swift.

As we gain more information I can see that certain sectors are going to take longer - airlines aren't going to have a fun time for years I guess. But looking at the economy as a whole I am being confirmed in my views. Sure, all of us do that, any evidence becomes a confirmation of what we already believe however it has to be twisted to make it so. But I do think that a major manufacturer managing to get their production line back up and running within the quarter is pretty good. And that sales in the first affected territory are only down that less than 10% (without guessing at expected growth) is also pretty good in that most affected quarter.

I'm thus confirmed in my view of a deep, short and V shaped recession.

The investor view

For us as investors this means that we want to apply three filters to investments. Firstly, obviously, we should be steering clear of those who aren't even going to survive a short recession. There's the usual list of marginal retailers there of course. Secondly, we should be steering clear of those who aren't going to benefit, for technical reasons, from an upturn. I tend to think airlines are going to continue to suffer and there's a piece in press here at SA on that point.

Our third filter is that the price of risk always rises after a recession. This means that those potential high fliers are going to misfire a bit in the recovery period. Big, safe and boring is where we want to be, Stocking those blue chips away for their dividend yields. As the recovery progresses that price of risk will fall and the smaller, more exciting, companies will begin to outperform again but that won't be for some time, not until all have their nerve back.

Big and boring is our friend at present.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.