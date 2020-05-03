Helix Energy Solutions: Turbulent Water Ahead

Its debt-to-equity ratio is lower than many of its peers, which is an advantage under the current circumstances.

The Recovery Gets Delayed for Helix Energy

Many of Helix Energy Solutions Group’s (HLX) well intervention vessels will remain contracted for a majority part of the year, which will bring cash flow stability in a turbulent year. Utilization level, however, can drop further as energy demand falls. Foraying in the renewable side, it has fielded smaller spot chartered vessels on the long-term windfarm site clearance and survey projects, including renewable trenching projects in the U.S. and Europe.

Because the company invested so much in Q7000, the latest well intervention vessel, the stacking of the vessel will be a blow to the margin. Negative cash flow from operations, despite the fall in FY202 capex budget, is a significant concern for HLX. Although it does not have near-term financial risks, the company might want to stabilize cash flows to avoid strains on the balance sheet given its debt maturity profile in the current energy environment. I think the tendering activity slowdown in the offshore and subsea segment can prolong the stock’s recovery.

The Current Challenges

Source

Following the developments after the coronavirus outbreak, HLX’s management believes that the crude oil price can stay depressed for 12 to 18 months. The immediate impact of the demand loss will result in production shut-ins, while the gradual recovery in the demand-supply situation should factor in a loss of capacity due to bankruptcies, the flow of capital drying up, reduced capex, and even reservoir damage. We have seen over the past few years that an oversupply in the offshore service segment has kept rates down. Despite the steep erosion in the onshore market, the company’s management believes that the offshore market in regions with ready access to markets would be less affected. Some of the HLX’s customers may even go ahead with their well intervention project plans, although, in my opinion, it does not look feasible with the current crude oil price hovering around $10 per barrel.

According to a Rystad Energy report, offshore drillers are expected to see up to 10% of contract volumes canceled in 2020 and 2021. The cancellation value translates to a revenue loss of about $3 billion. Also, likely, the offshore drillers and offshore vessel providers may not repay their 2020 debt from their cash flow from operating activities unless they make sufficient capex cuts.

The Well Intervention Business Dynamics

The slowdown did affect HLX’s vessel utilization level. The company’s well intervention vessel utilization declined significantly to 72% from 92% a quarter earlier. In Brazil, despite the pressure, it remained firm at 99%. The Q5000 and Q4000 (both well intervention vessels) and other vessels such as Siem Helix 2 in Brazil completed their regulatory certification inspection jobs and upgrade programs. Q5000, which performs well intervention jobs for BP (NYSE:BP), will return to the campaign in April. Q4000 returned to activity in March.

However, the impending energy E&P and production activity slowdown has hit the North Sea offshore market severely. So, the company will warm stack five of its vessels working in that region.

The company’s plans in Brazil, however, remain intact. It currently ranks as the primary rig contractor for Petrobras (PBR). Between Helix 1 and Helix 2, it works on eight wells providing production enhancement and abandonment works. As Helix 2 completed a maintenance job in Q1, we can expect to see revenues increasing in Q2 from this region.

In Q1 2020, HLX’s revenues from the Well Intervention segment decreased by 1% compared to Q4 2019, following a 17% decrease in the previous quarter. Operating income in this segment, however, turned negative during the same period. The deterioration was primarily due to the steep drop in utilization and decreased revenues in the Gulf of Mexico. During Q1, it recorded a $6.7 million goodwill impairment charge related to acquisition (Subsea Technologies Group) made a year ago. The impairment was triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic and the OPEC+ price war.

Q7000 And Other Prospects

The Q7000 was fully mobilized with services equipment during Q4 2019 and arrived in Nigeria in early January. It completed the first well campaign during the month. It completed production enhancement work on four wells there. However, it is currently in transit to a warm stack.

Such is the depth of the current pandemic-led crisis that the company had to withdraw its FY2020 financial guidance. In the absence of that, we learn that only vessel Well Enhancer will cater to the Well Intervention segment in the UK and the North Sea in 2021. In the Gulf of Mexico, the Q5000 commenced operations for BP and is expected to remain contracted for the rest of the year. Q4000 has contracted work into Q3. After that, its pricing can suffer due to the low spot price. Or, can get stacked, if the situation persists. So, the company’s outlook is remarkably less promising in 2020. The company’s contracted backlog balance as of March 31 was $400 million.

Robotics Segment Asset Utilization

In the Robotics charter fleet, the utilization increased to 89% in Q1 2020 from 73% a quarter ago. Despite the increase in utilization, the available chartered vessel days decreased sharply following the termination of the Grand Canyon charter in November 2019. Utilization for ROV, trencher, and ROVDrill decreased further to 34% from 41% a quarter earlier.

HLX’s strength in the Robotics business reflects from the improvement in the renewables wind farm sector as various project awards continued to flow. The Grand Canyon II is expected to have good utilization in the remainder of 2020. Also, Ross Candies (a spot vessel) is expected to have good utilization through early Q3. Although the loss of work in the offshore and deepwater projects will impact the ROVs, trenchers, and ROVDrill, higher activity levels in the renewables market and cost reductions will mitigate the effect on margin.

Gross Profit Margin Shrinks

In Q1 2020, the company’s gross profit margin tanked to 1% from 15.6% a quarter earlier, and 9.8% a year ago. Cost of revenues increased by 24% sequentially in Q1 compared to a 6% rise in revenues during this period. The Well Intervention segment incurred loss, accounting for most of the decline in profits. In this segment, vessel utilization for the Q4000 and the Q5000 in the Gulf of Mexico sharply fell because they completed scheduled regulatory certification inspections. The Robotics segment gross profit recovered some of the loss recorded a year earlier, but continued to remain negative in Q1 2020.

Falling Backlog

As of March 31, 2020, HLX’s backlog was $0.67 billion, which was a 15% decrease compared to a quarter ago. Lower backlog typically indicates lower visibility into future revenues. Approximately $0.39 billion of the current backlog is estimated to be completed during 2020. A five-year contract with BP for work in the Gulf of Mexico with the Q5000 semi-submersible vessel, contract with Petrobras for well intervention services offshore Brazil with Siem Helix 1 and Siem Helix 2, and a fixed-fee contract for the HP I account for 85% of the backlog.

Cash Flows And Debt Profile

In FY2021, the company has $91 million in debt repayment obligations, while between 2022 and 2023, it has to repay ~$266 million of debt. A considerable portion of the company’s debt has equity conversion features. Since its liquidity (cash plus revolving credit facility) is strong ($332 million), it faces no repayment risk in the near-term.

HLX’s cash flow from operations (or CFO) and free cash flow (or FCF) have remained negative. Revenues increased in Q1 2020 compared to a year ago, leading to some relief to the CFO in Q1 2020 compared to a year ago. Capex remained nearly unchanged in Q1 2020. The company’s management has lowered its FY2020 capex budget to $38 million from $50 million earlier. Although I do not think the CFO will improve much in FY2020, a much sharper fall in capex can lead to some improvement in the FCF.

HLX’s debt-to-equity ratio (0.24x) is lower than its peers’ average of 0.3x. Low leverage compared to peers can be advantageous if the energy environment deteriorates and debt repayment becomes difficult. However, over the medium term, the company, without refinancing, may need to improve cash flows to avoid strain on the balance sheet.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

Helix Energy is currently trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 4.3x. The forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 6.4x. Between FY2015 and now, the company’s average EV/EBITDA multiple was 8.0x. So, it is currently trading at a discount to its past average.

HLX’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple expansion versus its adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is higher than peers, which implies a steeper fall in the EBITDA compared to peers in the next four quarters. This would typically result in a lower current EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers. HLX’s current EV/EBITDA is lower than the peers’ average (12x). I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

Source

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, four sell-side analysts rated HLX a “buy” in April (includes “very bullish”), while four recommended a “hold.” None recommended a “sell.” The consensus target price is $3.88, which at the current price yields 53% returns.

What’s The Take On HLX?

By late 2019, the offshore and deepwater projects were beginning to rebound and well intervention vessel utilization improved significantly. However, 2020 came with a steep challenge (COVID-19) as energy demand dried up and the crude oil price crashed. FIDs (final investment decision) in many offshore projects look uncertain at this price level, and upstream capex will evaporate due to a lack of profitability.

In this environment, HLX will remain somewhat insulated because some of its top-performing well intervention vessels are contracted for a majority part of the year. Utilization level, however, has dropped. Most alarming was the cold stacking of Q7000 after the vessel completed its round in West Africa. Because the company invested so much over the years in commissioning this well intervention vessel, a lack of operations will be a blow to the margin. I think the tendering activity slowdown in the offshore and subsea segment can prolong the stock’s recovery.

The more promising part of the company’s business is its foray into non-renewables. It has fielded smaller spot chartered vessels on the long-term windfarm site clearance and survey projects. It has also received a renewable trenching project in the USA in Q1. Plus, it signed a contract adding trenching operations in Europe that will generate revenues in 2022 and 2023.

Negative cash flow from operations, despite the fall in FY202 capex budget, is a significant concern for HLX. Although it does not have near-term financial risks, the company might want to stabilize cash flows to avoid strains on the balance sheet given its debt maturity profile in the current energy environment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.