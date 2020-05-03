Reinsurance Group Of America: Discounted And With A Reliable Dividend

Investor Takeaway

Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) is a reinsurance firm that is an ideal fit for dividend growth portfolios. Undervalued in the insurance space, the company has been growing earnings, while reducing its aggregate debt load. With positive profit margins, the company has enough scale to come back strong after the pandemic is over. The discounted common stock is at attractive levels for long entries.

Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated is involved in the reinsurance business. Their product line is very well diversified; these range from health and related insurance along with reinsurance products for investment-related risk. On top of these business segments, they engage in creating technology solutions and providing consulting to insurance and reinsurance industries. The enterprise serves companies from all around the globe and is currently headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.

Consolidated Financials

The common stock of the company trades at 7.3x earnings, which is below the insurance industry average of 8.9x. Price to book also paints a similar undervalued picture at 0.5 while the industry average stands at 0.8. Net profit margins improved over the last reported 12 months to 6.1% from 5.6% in the 12 months prior. The earnings growth factor is also positive for the company outlook, at 14% per year, over the past 5 years. Last year, however, earnings growth exceeded the five-year average and stood at 21.5%. Debt coverage is not an issue either, with a satisfactory debt to equity ratio of 30.9% over the last reported 12 months. Aggregate debt reduction occurred over the last 5 years. The company reduced debt from 44% in December 2014 to the previously stated figure. Dividends are a large factor for choosing the equity; the company provides a reliable dividend at 2.61%. Dividend payments have increased over the past 10 years and are still sustainable. With a dividend payout ratio of 18.7%, dividends are well covered by earnings. Consolidated financials can be found here.

Catalysts

Insurance firms make money in a similar way to banks. Investment yield for insurers depends on the interest rate environment. A low interest rate environment can push yields of the business lower. However, profit margins improved in this low interest rate environment in the 2019 fiscal year. Hence, the downside of a low interest environment has not affected the company significantly as of now. What's beneficial for income investors seeking yield in the financials space is a low payout ratio combined with a sustainable dividend. This could be a dividend growth stock considering the earnings growth story. A recently trending investment philosophy is the community-friendly company model that RGA fits. They have committed $1.5 million to relief efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic. Once the pandemic is settled, the company will take advantage of its large scale insurance operations to get back to normal.

Technicals

Above we can see the daily graph of RGA, along with our classic simple moving averages. At current price levels, the equity continues to trade below its 200-day SMA, while recently pushing over its 20- and 50-day SMA figures. There is some upside momentum in place, albeit we would like to observe a golden cross among the short-term indicators. The 20-day SMA needs to cross over the 50-day SMA for a golden cross to occur. This would give us confirmation that short-term momentum favors the upside. Well, to our favor, that seems to be plausible in the near-term, implying a great entry point before momentum adds up.

Downside Risk

The thing with contemplating a multinational insurance company is that they are generally exposed to currency risk. With operations in the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and Africa, the enterprise generates non-U.S. dollar-denominated earnings, and as a result, it is exposed to adverse forex movements. On top of that, we have recently seen a considerable increase in compensation for Anna Manning, the CEO, in the past year. This increase equates to more than 20% in earnings for Anna Manning at a time when the global economy is struggling, a questionable capital allocation choice.

Conclusion

The company trades cheap looking at valuation methods and has grown earnings tremendously over the past few years. With a manageable amount of debt on the books and a reliable dividend, the company is at attractive levels for buying opportunities. In regards to technicals, a golden cross is likely to occur soon which would imply an upside breakout for the common stock. While taking long positions in the company, it should be understood that there are earnings that are not U.S. dollar-denominated. Adverse movements in the currency markets can affect these earnings streams negatively at times.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.