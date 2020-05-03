Bond Market Week In Review For 4/27-5/1

The Fed was very blunt in its assessment of the US economy.

Investment thesis: Thanks to the Federal Reserve's actions to support the bond market, volatility is much lower. Investors that are looking for a higher yield should take a look at VCIT - the Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF. It has rallied from its sell-off and its price has been stable for the last few weeks.

Obviously, Wednesday's Fed meeting was the key event this week. Let's parse the Fed statement (emphasis added):

"The coronavirus outbreak is causing tremendous human and economic hardship across the United States and around the world. The virus and the measures taken to protect public health are inducing sharp declines in economic activity and a surge in job losses. Weaker demand and significantly lower oil prices are holding down consumer price inflation. The disruptions to economic activity here and abroad have significantly affected financial conditions and have impaired the flow of credit to U.S. households and businesses."

There's a lot of information in the first emboldened sentence. First, there is an economy-wide drop in demand involving consumers, businesses, and trading partners. Secondly, the Fed described oil prices as "significantly" lower. This is atypical Fed language; the central bank wouldn't use such an extreme adjective unless it was truly warranted. Third, inflation is a non-issue. The second emboldened sentence notes that the credit markets were severely disrupted, which explains why the Fed implemented so many credit market programs.

"The ongoing public health crisis will weigh heavily on economic activity, employment, and inflation in the near term, and poses considerable risks to the economic outlook over the medium term. In light of these developments, the Committee decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 0 to 1/4 percent. The Committee expects to maintain this target range until it is confident that the economy has weathered recent events and is on track to achieve its maximum employment and price stability goals."

At best, the Fed envisions a very difficult economic road ahead. "Weighs heavily" is Fed-speak for "it's really bad." The Fed is also going to be in full support and stimulus mode for some time.

After noting that they would continue to monitor events and analyze a wide range of data, they noted (emphasis added):

"To support the flow of credit to households and businesses, the Federal Reserve will continue to purchase Treasury securities and agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities in the amounts needed to support smooth market functioning, thereby fostering effective transmission of monetary policy to broader financial conditions. In addition, the Open Market Desk will continue to offer large-scale overnight and term repurchase agreement operations. The Committee will closely monitor market conditions and is prepared to adjust its plans as appropriate."

The Fed will back-stop the market using a "whatever it takes" approach. While they didn't announce any new programs, the above paragraph strongly implies that if a new program is needed, they'll implement it.

Chairman Powell's video press conference removed any doubt about the Fed perhaps overstating the situation:

"While many standard economic statistics have yet to catch up with the reality we are experiencing, it is clear that the effects on the economy are severe. Millions of workers are losing their jobs. Next week’s jobs report is expected to show that the unemployment rate, which was at 50-year lows just two months ago, has surged into double-digits. Household spending has plummeted as people stay home, and measures of consumer sentiment have fallen precipitously. Hotels, airlines, restaurants, department stores, and other retailers have been particularly hard hit. Manufacturing output fell sharply in March and is likely to drop even more rapidly this month as many factories have temporarily closed. Overall, economic activity will likely drop at an unprecedented rate in the second quarter. Inflation is also being held down, reflecting weaker demand as well as significantly lower energy prices."

Within the period of two months, the data has changed from modest expansion to a severe recession. That's why the Fed is taking a kitchen sink approach to policy-making.

Let's look at this week's performance table, starting with the treasury market:

On the plus side, there was a modest sell-off in the long-end of the treasury market. But it wasn't enough for the equity bulls to argue there's been a change in risk appetite.

The entire treasury curve is still very elevated, indicating there is a very strong safety bid in the market (still).

Most of the other bond markets were up marginally. The top gainers were emerging market bonds - both corporate and government. This is probably due to them being oversold. The long-end of the US corporate market was down, but in the big scheme of things, the loss was moderate.

Let's focus in on a single chart - the intermediate bond market ETF:

The ETF dropped sharply as a result of the market downturn in March. But it has since rebounded and is near levels from earlier this year. This is entirely due to the Fed back-stopping the entire fixed-income market. However, it's enough of a reason for investors looking for yield to make modest investments in this ETF.

That's it for this week.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.