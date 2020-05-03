Wolf Hill Capital's Q1 2020 Investor Letter

Summary

Wolf Hill Capital is a New York-based young hedge fund. The fund applies a long/short investment strategy, looking for small and mid-cap US companies that are experiencing some type of transformational change.

funds declined by 10.1%, net of fees,versus total returns of -20.9% and -30.8% for the S&P 500 and Russell 2000 respectively. Since inception, Wolf Hill has delivered net returns of +94.1% versus total returns of +7.5% and -11.5% for the S&P 500 and Russell 2000 indices respectively.

We are barbelling our portfolio to take advantage of distinct opportunities while shorting stocks we believe will be on the losing end of longer lasting structural challenges tied to changing consumer behaviors.