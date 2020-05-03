The Passive-Aggressive Investor For 4/27-5/1

Please go to the end to read a summation of this series' purpose.

Let's start with a look at the weekly performance for the ETFs that compose the core portfolios:

This was a very calm week; there was no meaningful change in four of the ETFs. For once, the TLT had the largest drop; it was off 1.56%. Both total bond market ETFs (two on the left) have rebounded from the March sell-off. The TLT (second from right) is near a two-month high. Both equity market ETFs have made decent gains, although the SPY is still the clear winner.

Let's next look at the core portfolios: Data from Stockscharts.com; author's calculations. The first number in the left column is the SPY/VEU percentage, while the second number is the TLT/BNDX percentage. If you're more conservative, opt for the higher TLT/BNDX percentage portfolio. If you're aggressive, reverse the process

The SPY/TLT portfolio continues to perform wonderfully. The 50/50 split is up in four of the above time frames; it was only off modestly last week. Considering the volatility that started in March, the gains of 7.79% for the last month and 4.5% for the last quarter are great. The key is the inclusion of the bond market, which is supposed to outperform equities towards the end of an expansion. The TLT did its job very well. The international portfolio's performance is OK, all things considered. The main difference remains the bond component relative to the US counter-part. The TLT is the gold standard in safe-haven assets; when things get really bad, investors flock to it. Not so much with the international bond market. This explains why the international portfolio underperforms in the quarter, half-year, and year time frames.

Finally, there's the global portfolio: This is performing fairly well. As with the international portfolio, the main problem with this portfolio is the international bond component. Still, for investors that want international exposure, a drop of 3.45% over the last quarter or .55% over the last six months would probably be worth it, all things considered.

Let's take a look at the performance chart: The first pair of columns (blue and orange) shows the 25/75 portfolio; the second pair (grey and yellow) shows the 50/50; the third pair (light blue and green) shows the 75/25. The last column of each series (the dark blue) is the 25x4 portfolio. The first column of each pair shows the SPY/TLT combination's performance; the second pair shows the VEU/BNDX combination's performance.

Last week, all the portfolios basically sat around 0%, while over the last month, all were up (although the US portfolios were better performers). Starting at the three-month time frame, the US and 25x4 portfolios start to outperform.

I'm slowly working through the issues on the fixed-income side and have settled on at least one core bond market portfolio: This portfolio is essentially a kitchen sink portfolio. I think of this more as a "super-savings account" - meaning its purpose is to provide a bit more income than an account that only invests in shorter-term bonds. As of Friday, it was yielding a pretty impressive 3.5%. So long as you can handle a bit more volatility, this is a solid, broad-based portfolio.

When I first started this series, I included a section on dividend aristocrats, which is now a separate column. Today, I'm adding a new section on the 11 sector ETFs: XLB, XLC, XLE, XLF, XLI, XLK, XLP, XLU, XLV, XLY, and VNQ. The purpose of this section is the same as the aristocrats: adding a few positions to goose portfolio returns when certain sectors are outperforming others. This is not a day-trading situation; the idea is to hold positions to ride market momentum.

Before looking at sectors, let's perform a thought experiment: what don't we want to invest in right now?

Basic materials (XLB): manufacturing is weak and will be for some time.

Energy (XLE): have you seen oil lately?

Financials (XLF): the sector is just starting to report heavy losses due to the shutdown

Industrial (XLI): this ties into the observation of the basic materials sector; industrial activity will be weak.

Consumer discretionary (XLY): consumer spending on all but staples is lower

Real estate (VNQ): the adjective "challenging" doesn't begin to describe the current environment.

Now, what sectors should do well?

Technology (XLK) and communication services (XLC): while these companies were already doing well, the move to remote working and the increased use of online entertainment and shopping will obviously lead to higher earnings.

Consumer staples (XLP): this is the classic defensive play during an economic slowdown. Remember all the stories about people buying toilet paper?

Utilities (XLU): everyone will want to keep the power on, especially when they're staying at home.

Healthcare (XLV): this sector is at the center of the pandemic.

Let's compare the thought experiment with reality.

Week Month Quarter Half-Year Year 1st XLE XLE XLV XLK XLK 2nd XLC XLY XLK XLV XLV 3rd XLB XLB XLC XLC XLP

Data from Finviz.com

We were right on target for the longer time frames. However, it appears there's new leadership over the last week and month. Energy has clearly rebounded as has basic materials.

Does this mean we want over-allocate to these sectors? I'm skeptical. The oil market is in a state of extreme turmoil. And the rise in basic materials assumes we'll see a large pick-up in demand, which implies a manufacturing resurgence. In addition, these are changes that have occurred over the last month, which is a relatively short period of time in the investing world.

Let's wait for one more week of data before making a decision on where to make the first disproportionate allocation, which we'll do next week.

That's it for this week.

As I noted when I relaunched this series, active investment largely underperforms the market. As a result, a core portfolio of ETFs that provide a broad range of market coverage will suffice for some investors. For others, these can comprise a core portfolio that represents a large percentage of a portfolio (say 50% or more) with the remainder of the assets being used for strategic allocations.

The purpose of the Passive-Aggressive investor is to provide the reader with a series of core ETF portfolios whose market coverage is broad and whose portfolio composition is largely static. Think of them as "set it and forget it" portfolios, where the allocation will only change a few times during a market cycle. The reader can use these portfolios in their accounts or compare them with the overall performance of other investment vehicles (such as mutual funds).

