Distillate Capital Partners Q1 2020 Investment Letter

Summary

Distillate Capital Partners was formed in 2017 and is based in Chicago, IL. The fund strategies use cash-flow-based measures of value and quality that are designed to avoid accounting distortions that we believe have rendered many traditional metrics less relevant in an increasingly asset-light world.

Distillate’s U.S. FSV strategy bounced back versus the S&P 500 Index in the sharp sell-off with the result that the net-of-fee return of -19.39% in Q1 2020 modestly exceeded the S&P 500 Index’s decline of 19.60%.

Despite the market’s decline, assets under management in the strategy are up nearly 20% since year-end.

We might turn to valuation comparisons based on next-twelve-month free cash flow estimates. Those show that equities are very inexpensive with a 5.4% free-cash-flow yield, but estimates are likely to fall further and already may understate what companies can likely earn on a normalized basis.