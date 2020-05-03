Synchrony - Navigating The Stormy Seas

The stock currently prices a reasonably dire economic scenario or par with the 07-09 recession. Unless the situation gets worse the stock should recover in due course.

However, Synchrony has built up an adequate allowance for loan loss reserves very rapidly and is unlikely to dip into its equity cushion to ride out the recession.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) is a private label credit card issuer and processor previously spun off from GE. It is also a deposit taking institution and operates a bank called Synchrony Bank which offers CDs and other savings products. Private-label credit cards are issued in partnership with retailers and differ from general-purpose cards in that they can only be used at the issuing retailer. The company also issues co-branded cards with retailers in partnership with Visa or Mastercard that can be used at any retailer in addition to the sponsoring retailer. SYF focuses on customers with good credit ratings (over 80% of accounts originated since 2010 have FICOs above 660 (Fair and above), with 45% of the accounts having FICO of 721 or higher, less than 1% had FICOs that were 600 or lower.) Primary funding sources include cash from operations, deposits (direct and brokered deposits), securitized financing and senior unsecured notes. Net interest margins are in 15 -16% range and charge off's in a normal economy is in 5 - 6% range. So its a pretty lucrative business, unless we are facing a recession (as we are now).

Synchrony Financial, as to be expected, is experiencing the blunt force of the Covid-19 shutdown that saw credit card purchase volume drop 26% from the previous year in the second half of March after the shutdowns started and continued falling 30%-35% year over year, in April. Overall, purchase volume, which excludes the impact of the loss of the Walmart portfolio, was up 6% for the quarter, reflective of a strong January and February.

The other big impact of COVID-19 was in the Allowance for Credit Loss provisions [ACL). During the quarter, Synchrony recorded ACL provisions of $1.7 billion, a 95% increase from a year ago, which increased Synchrony’s allowance for credit losses to more than 11% of total loans and led it to generate earnings of $0.45 per share, a 71% decline from a year ago. According to the company, the level of the reserves is now approaching the charge off's experienced during the last recession. (See Chart 1 and Chart 2, below).

Chart 1. Source: Company Q1 presentation.

Chart 2. Source: Author.

Chart 3. Source: Gurufocus.com

While SYF is pressured, both on the top line, by falling purchase volumes (and accounts receivables) and the bottom line, by increased loan loss reserves, I do not foresee any capital or liquidity issues. This is due to the solid reserves being built up rapidly by the company. In addition to the 11% reserves, the company now reports 14.3% Common Equity Tier 1 ratio & $19.2 billion liquid assets on the balance sheet. Given the amount of reserve and the continued build-up of reserves, the company is unlikely to dip into its equity unless this downturn is a lot worse than the 2007 to 2009 recession.

Some big-name investors like Warren Buffett and Seth Klarman continue to own this stock. Buffett's Berkshire currently own's over 20 million shares.

Valuation

In the past 5 years, since IPO, the company has traded with a median P/B ratio of 1.66 (red line). Currently, the P/B ratio is 1. This would imply a 66% appreciation potential after this recession is over.

My medium-term target for the stock would be 27.50 to be achievable in 2 years. While I don't recommend backing up the truck as of yet, it would not be a bad idea to nibble at the shares and add if it falls further due to volatility. If the economy begins to recover the shares will start to move higher rapidly. If the economy worsens and we have the second wave of Covid shutdowns in the fall, it does not look like the company is likely to fail given the amount of reserves + equity. At the present time, the upside is much more than the downside. The company is currently paying out a dividend of $0.22 a quarter (4.7% yield) and has said that it will continue to do that.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SYF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.