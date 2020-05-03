This Week Is Key For A Corrective Phase Of This Rally, Friday Stocks Go On Sale

If you've been following along, you should have been trimming positions slowly and taking profits these last few weeks. If I am wrong you just took profits, which is hard to do yet needed anyway. Now comes the real leap of faith, allocating that cash right into the teeth of what I expect will be a sharp sell-off.

I’ve been asked to explain my thesis one more time, so forgive the repetition.

The question was asked in a number of ways. Basically, why now? Why should the market react to the jobless number this past Thursday, and why do I think it reacts further this coming Thursday and going into Friday? Furthermore, if the stock market is a discounting mechanism, why hasn’t it already discounted the economic aftermath?

These are all good questions, and it makes me feel humble that my writing hasn’t been up to the task of laying this all out earlier. So let me try again. It is true that the stock market is a discounting engine, it is the greatest expert system there is, and its predictive value is beyond reproach, over a period of time. That means that it needs to process what is clear before it. The fact that this coronavirus is really a once in 100 years type of occurrence, both in the disease and how it ferociously singles out a small group, the old, the chronically ill with preexisting conditions, the otherwise out-of-shape individuals, and how society chose to deal with it, locking down the economy.

The approach was to deal with these two conditions serially. First, the illness. What is the extent of the threat, will it crush our civilization, and destroy humanity? Will our science and public policy find a way to defeat the virus? Slowly, there were signs that yes, we will survive, and that was the impetus to the April rally. Once it became sure that life as we know it will soon resume to some normalcy the next part of the conundrum needs to be assessed. To their credit, the Fed and Congress reacted with uncommon alacrity in enacting policy that will cushion the blow somewhat, and at first, that was enough for the market. Then as it momentarily elevated as we celebrated our continued existence as the dominant species on this blue marble. You may think I am joking, but if this virus was a tad bit more of a killer, we would be asking ourselves this existential question with poignancy.

In any case, the stock market was on its way before you even had to consider such a dire possibility. Still, we pretty much crashed down 37% in record time, and then floated up 60% from the bottom. So now, why does the market need to come in, hadn’t it assessed all the negative ramifications for the economic outcome? I would hold, that that is what we are now about to experience. First of all, the full toll of the lockdown has not been tallied as yet. The total jobless numbers might take us close to 40 million before we are done.

This week the toll will probably be 33 million jobless with next Thursday's update. So now we deal with the economic wreckage, not only jobless but so many businesses will sadly be washed away. The whole bankruptcy issue of small business all the tiny manufacturers, machine shops, dressmakers, retail shops, any and all sorts of small businesses, You have read my assertion that the hidden strength of this economy has been small businesses, and that “Main Street is doing better than Wall Street”. That sadly is no longer the case. When I say Wall Street, I mean the big corporations not the stockbrokers. The Targets (TGT), the Costcos (COST), the Walmarts (WMT), and all the big franchise restaurants and fast food joints, they will win, and the little guy will be crushed. I believe in the entrepreneurial spirit of America and as long as regulations are kept at bay, and taxes favor business formation, small business will come back. It will take time, and in that time the bear will be ascendant.

The bears will argue that it is impossible for the Fed and fiscal policy to account for that many jobless and business destruction that we will tip into a depression. Notice that I used the word depression, not a recession. The Fed is furiously creating money, and it has to because the destruction of the money supply is gargantuan. Helicopter money, a phrase coined by Bernanke from his famous analysis about what went wrong during the great depression; his solution was to dump money from helicopters to counteract the effects of the collapse of prices. We see it plainly with the price of gasoline, being under a dollar in some places in the U.S. I don’t want to get too histrionical, I just want to lay out the bear case for you, so you see that the market has not fully accounted for the downside. I am purposely overstating, but the argument can be made, and I am sure that some bears are happily going there.

Also, the question of whether the consumer is really ready to save the economy by getting out and spending. Will they venture out to the hair salon, the dentist, the mall without fear of the ‘rona? That is another question that the bears will have for us bulls.

Finally, on Friday we will be seeing such a big percentage of unemployment 15%, 16% maybe 19% unemployment for April. Such a huge change in gestalt from the historic 50 year low of 3.5% in February will get the tongues wagging. Mainstream media will use it as a cudgel politically and hurt trading too. Whether we sell on Wednesday, rally Thursday then sell on Friday is the question. Or do we rally on Monday because of short covering and then sell every day this week is another. The point is, this is a very big week for the bears. Will they roar, and then whimper as the market decides that 16% unemployed is no big deal? I think not. I think we test the lower bound of this trading range. I shared a chart with you on Friday so we’ll stick with those levels

I don’t think we will see 2930 again for several months...

All I know for sure is that at this point the S&P 500 has no business being above 2850 and even that's a stretch right now. Again, this does not mean that I am a bear. I am a total bull, it is just that the market is ahead of itself. I blame the algo traders that move this market around to levels, that no human would dare to. Or maybe we should thank them if we did take the initiative to generate the cash to prepare for just such an occurrence.

There is one thing I want to correct

There is talk that this crazy jump toward 3000 was quant-driven. That means the quants/algos/robots can drive the indexes right back down. That datum got me thinking that I wasn’t clear enough when I said this process will take 3 to 6 weeks to play out, and earlier in my writing I said that we will have a very sharp correction that it might scare you into not taking advantage of it. I still think this will be sharp but it will also be like the other sell-offs we have had over the last two years. We see very sharp dives and equally sharp rebounds. In fact didn’t we just have one like that? From late March into April... Patterns tend to repeat, and this will be another “v” reaction. I think we have a panic sell this Friday as a culmination of selling all week, then a bounce on the following Monday and another attempt lower the rest of the week of the 11th, then we slowly start the process of recovery after that. I think we go back to that sideways motion with a slight bias to the upside which will be great for trading again. The full recovery to a sideways trading pattern will take 3 to 6 weeks.

I have one caveat, I am not a prophet, I could be VERY wrong

Look this is trading, I set out an impossible task for myself trying to call short term market moves. Take what I say as my personal view. The fact that I called this move and it looks like it might happen could be a coincidence. It is impossible to consistently try to call market direction week-by-week and get it right. I hope that my writing, my conjectures about where the market is going is a help to you, that you take what I say, and use your own judgment. Even if you decide to always take the opposite side of the argument, I hope that by providing my thoughts you can create your own plans. I write to get my thoughts straight so that in the heat of trading I don’t forget the plan. Remember what Mike Tyson said, “Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.” I know I wrote this recently, but it is so apropos for trading right now. A lot of mouths will likely get punched this week, the key is how to react to it. So here is my final caveat, I have been anticipating this week for a whole month, I have been writing about this pretty much every article in April about this week. If what happens does not conform at the beginning of what I laid out, then don’t follow my suggestions.

I have been asking you to generate cash for the last few weeks. Now I am asking you to get ready to use it. Here is the plan

Look, so far I have just asked you to lighten up up your positions and take profits. You never get it wrong when you take profits. I further have been asking you to trim a few shares every day from positions, that is a very gradual way of building cash so that you still are creating alpha with the largest portion of your capital. Now comes the commitment part, when and how to reapply that capital to create new alpha. If I am wrong, then there is no need to hold on to your capital to Friday. On the other hand, I believe we will have panicked selling this Friday. That means that you should screw up your courage and go shopping on Friday. I would say take one or two trading positions in the last 15 to 30 minutes of trading on Friday when fear will be at its greatest level. Throw down some crazy low offers on the stocks you admire most. It almost doesn’t matter what they are. In fact, just put down some crazy low-ball offers on the QQQ or other tech-related ETF, Start 10% below the offer price 15 - 20 - 30 minutes before the close and slowly push it up every 30 seconds until you have your first tranche bought then bracket that level a bit below and a bit above that price. If you hit on the lower side keep adding at lower prices. I would start with just a few shares and get bigger as you go. Don’t use up all your cash, there might be a bit more selling the following week. With all this negativity let me end with this...

I am bullish on stocks, I am bullish on capitalism, and I am bullish on America

I believe in America and I am bullish on stocks. I believe that we get past this trying time, and small business will re-generate, the well-prepared businessperson who was frugal and wise will come out of this stronger than before. Even those who were less prepared but still intrepid and tries again will surely have a fantastic opportunity. Unfortunately, many business people will not have the resources to try again, leaving the field wide open for those who can. That is the nature of capitalism -- creative destruction, it isn’t neat, it isn’t pretty, and many utopians will aver that it isn’t fair. It is the best system we have, and I am glad for it.

Trades this week: This past Friday stock sold off sharply, and I while I have no idea what the futures are at the time of this writing. I suspect that we will have a bounce Monday morning. If we do and you don’t feel like you generated enough cash, please sell some shares tomorrow morning. Don’t go crazy and dump everything. If you have 10% cash, maybe get it to 13% to 15%, that will be enough if you save your powder for Friday. Next time please do this more gradually. If we do sell right from the start on Monday, don’t sell when everyone else is selling. This is a very bad habit that you need to break. Get in the habit of selling when everyone is buying. I know that sounds trite right now, but if you adopt my “cash management” discipline it is possible to eliminate the emotion from taking profits and losses. Keep your allocation of cash for the latter half of this week. Therefore I am not talking about any trades for Monday.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.