Enbridge: Undervalued, With Returns Like An MLP, And No K-1

A firm financial foundation and advantages inherent in the business model should protect the dividend and provide capital gains.

However, the company has little exposure to the shifts in crude prices.

Like a baby being thrown out with the bath water, Enbridge shares took a dive when oil prices tanked.

Investing in oil-related stocks has taught me a great deal.

I’ve learned that you should limit the percentage of your investments dedicated to a single industry.

Oil stocks taught me to keep position sizes to around 3% of my overall portfolio. On rare occasions I’ll tolerate 5%, but no more.

An offshore driller I invested in learned me (that’s a Southern phrase) that cost averaging down can cost you more money.

What I have not learned from investing in oil-related stocks is how to consistently outperform the market by investing in oil-related stocks.

You may be thinking, “I learned those lessons from reading books.” Well, I studied books that taught me those things, too. I also had parents that warned me as a toddler that you shouldn’t touch a hot stove. I still got burned touching the stove. That experience is what “learned me.”

All of this learning makes me tread carefully when investing in oil. If the US Energy Information Administration, the heads of OPEC, guys like T Boone Pickens, and the CEOs of the oil majors can’t predict the price of oil three months from now, why do I think I’ll do better?

I need to accurately envision the direction an industry is headed in to invest in related companies. This means I must have a very strong conviction the odds are in my favor to invest in oil.

Some of my oil investments have outperformed. In 2016, when oil was in mid-$20 range, I loaded up on the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE). The investment thesis was simple: The world cannot function long on sub $30 oil. I’ve never been as certain, before or since, that an investment would pay off.

Unfortunately, I can’t say my conviction for an investment in Enbridge (ENB) is as strong, or the reasons to invest in the company are as clear, as those that lead me to the VDE play.

Enbridge is double teamed by COVID-19 and Vladimir Putin. Nonetheless, (and once again) the world cannot survive long on sub $20 oil. Yes, I know there is a massive buildup of oil reserves, but at some point, this too shall pass. (Albeit, like a kidney stone... with much pain.)

So there must be two questions on investors’ minds when assessing this company: does Enbridge have the wherewithal to survive this crisis without cutting the generous dividend, and in what condition will the company emerge from this challenge?

The Strengths That Make Enbridge Stand Out

Enbridge derives approximately half of EBITDA from transporting crude oil and most of the remaining revenues from transporting and distributing natural gas.

The firm services 3.8 million natural gas customers. Collectively, that makes Enbridge the third largest natural gas utility in North America. The natural gas side of the business has a 99% contract renewal rate with 75% of the clients supplied being end users. The company also has a small renewable power business.

All told, the company transports roughly 25% of North American crude and 20% of the natural gas consumed in the US. Enbridge is the largest energy infrastructure company in North America.

Source: Investor presentation

To the uninitiated, the exposure to oil products might result in an immediate dismissal of the stock as a prospective investment. After all, just last week Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) slashed its dividend, and Enbridge’s yield the lure for most investors.

However, the firm has minimal exposure to swings in crude prices. Only a single-digit percentage of Enbridge’s revenues is adversely affected by the current circumstances. Regulated, cost of service and/or contracted services constitute 98% of the company’s revenues.

The following excerpt from the most recent 10K provides a succinct description of the inherent strength of the company's business.

Transmission and storage services are generally provided under firm agreements where customers reserve capacity in pipelines and storage facilities. The vast majority of these agreements provide for fixed reservation charges that are paid monthly regardless of the actual volumes transported on the pipelines or injected or withdrawn from our storage facilities, plus a small variable component that is based on volumes transported, injected or withdrawn, which is intended to recover variable costs.

Peruse the chart below to better understand the company's business model.

Enbridge’s pipelines work on long-term, take-or-pay contracts. The company is paid a fee even if customers do not use their allotted capacity. There would have to be a long-term apocalyptic business scenario for Enbridge to suffer a severe revenue decline.

That isn’t only due to the take-and pay contracts or the fact that the utility side of the business provides a steady source of revenues. Enbridge’s customer base has a strong financial profile with well over 90% of clients boasting investment grade credit ratings.

Source: Investor presentation

Source: Investor presentation

Another source of strength is Enbridge’s own firm financial foundation. The company’s debt is rated BBB+ by S&P, Baa2 by Moody's, and BBB+ by Fitch. All three agencies rate the company's debt as stable. These ratings place the company firmly in the investment grade category, albeit more toward the lower range of those grades. The dividend is within management’s 65% payout target, giving the company room for a few bad quarters.

The firm’s debt to capitalization ratio stood at 48.7% at year’s end, below the company’s five-year average of 52%. As noted in the chart below, the company has steadily lowered the debt to EBITDA ratio over the last half decade.

Source: Q4 2019 Earnings Call Presentation

A Growing Company With A Solid Future

Management models a 4.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcf/d) demand increase in the southeast US through 2040, a 3.0 bcf/d growth increase in the Midwest market over the next two decades, and a 19.0 bcf/d increase through 2040 in the Gulf region. To a great extent, the demand will be driven by new construction of power plants and LNG exports.

Due in part to increased crude oil output in the Permian Basin and the concomitant increase in natural gas production, there is also a strong demand for new infrastructure. The inadequate transportation capacity leads to price differentials of $1.00 to $2.00 per million BTUs, and creates opportunities for Enbridge for the foreseeable future.

Management projects $11 billion in secured organic growth projects.

The chart below provides a snapshot of the company’s recent growth.

Source: Metrics most recent 10K/ Chart by Author

Valuation

The average 12-month price target of 8 analysts is $61.00. The average target of the 4 analysts rating the company over the last 30 days is $51.50. (Targets are in Canadian currency.)

My Perspective

As noted in my introduction, I am very wary of investments in oil-related stocks. Consequently, I subject prospective investments in that industry to a very stringent due diligence effort, and I must have an even greater degree of confidence when investing in that arena than when investing elsewhere.

I rate Enbridge as a Buy.

Enbridge has a business model that largely mitigates swings in crude oil pricing. The strength of the company's debt metrics, as well as that of Enbridge’s client base, should serve the company well during this crisis. With a payout below 65% of DCF, the dividend should be safe.

I provide the following two charts, the first highlighting historical crude oil prices and the second providing a view of the firm's dividend growth over the last decade.

Source both charts: Metrics macrotrends/Charts by Author

As you can see, the dividend has held up well. This is despite a decade that has led to truncated growth for many oil-related stocks. I’ll add that Enbridge grew EBITDA when oil swooned back in 2014/2015.

This is the 25th consecutive year the company raised the dividend, placing Enbridge in the much-vaunted position of being a Dividend Aristocrat. In fact, the company paid a dividend every year since 1953.

Prospective investors should be aware that as a Canadian company, there are currency exchange rate fluctuations, as well as a 15% foreign tax. However, by holding shares in a qualified account, one can avoid the tax hit.

One Last Word

