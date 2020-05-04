AT&T: Addressing Debt And Dividends Is The Most Crucial Thing Right Now

It would at least be an excellent performance by management and a clear signal to all doubters if the company manages to address both debt and dividends.

Introduction

In 2016, AT&T (T) announced the planned acquisition of Warner Media for USD 108 trillion. The acquisition was closed in 2018. Since then at the latest, AT&T has had a huge debt problem that is putting investors to the test. At least the relatively high dividend yield, which has been secured for a long time by the cash flow, has somewhat calmed investors. Finally, it seemed that the company was also making quite good progress in debt reduction and was able to keep its promise. With COVID-19, however, a black swan has now flown over the markets, shattering principles that were believed to be safe. It could be difficult for AT&T not to follow other companies such as Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B). It would at least be an excellent performance by management and a clear signal to all doubters if the company manages to address both debt and dividends. The next quarters will be decisive for the company and its standing.

AT&T has never been anything other than a dividend investment

Dividends are so immanent to investors in the company because AT&T has never been a growth investment in the last twenty years. It was a good opportunity for investors to generate cash flow. If one looks at the results in terms of price increases and dividend yields over the last 20 years, it becomes very clear that only the latter can be a buying argument.

(Source: Capital and dividend gains)

It is, therefore, all the more important that AT&T at least manages to maintain the dividend, as otherwise, the investment thesis would collapse for many investors.

1Q 2020 Results

The first quarter was more or less in line with expectations. EPS was slightly down, followed by slightly fewer revenues and less Free Cash Flow.

(Source: 1Q 2020 results presentation)

I wouldn't put much weight on the low FCF, although the management said in the earnings call that they saw some COVID-19-related costs that impacted FCF. And it looks like that, AT&T still has some remaining financial leeway. In the first quarter, the company retired about 142 million shares. Furthermore, and according to the earnings call:

The first quarter is typically our lowest free cash flow quarter due to the timing of employee incentive compensation and vendor payments for holiday equipment sales. It also includes about $1 billion of working capital timing items that we expect to balance out later this year.

However, the effects of COVID-19 are already being felt by AT&T. This applies in particular to the Warner Media business.

(Source: 1Q 2020 results presentation)

This effect will intensify in the second and possibly also in the third quarter. We are now in the second month of the second quarter with May. In Europe, we can even say that we are ahead of the US in terms of time, as the US was later hit by the COVID-19 outbreak. In Europe, however, we are still a long way from achieving normality. Only gradually are cinemas etc. supposed to open again. But it will be a long time before new films or series can be produced again. It is also already foreseeable that many people will still be very reluctant and that the cinema industry, for example, will continue to suffer extreme losses. Conversely, the HBO Max Launch could also provide some relief and attract many new customers. It will be crucial whether the service runs smoothly and has good user-friendliness or not. At least the pipeline should be well filled, because AT&T has the right to probably the best-known and most popular content after or with Disney (DIS).

AT&T can address debt and dividends for now

Management expressed its optimism in the earnings call and assumes that debts and dividends can be addressed well.

Through it all, we expect to come through this healthy and expect that our cash flow will allow us to continue to invest in growth areas, to provide ample dividend coverage, and allow us to retire debt.

Indeed, management had recently established a good track record in terms of its own guidance. The goals were not only met, but even partly exceeded.

(Source: FY 2019 results presentation)

But let us take a closer look. The mountain of debt of almost USD 350 billion is frightening. However, this monstrous figure is somewhat put into perspective when the debt is graphically compared with AT&T's assets. The debts are less than the assets. Add to that the goodwill and cash flow.

(Source: Debt-to-total assets)

At over 60 percent, the debt ratio is still too high. But in my opinion, it puts the huge debt mountain into perspective. Furthermore, the company had to invest a lot of money because of the new streaming service. It is quite possible that AT&T will have more money in the future to be able to address the debts even better.

According to the earnings call, management is:

working on 10 broad areas of opportunities that we expect will deliver $6 billion in cost savings over the next three years and improve market effectiveness, everything from IT and field operations to call centers and retail distribution.

The margin in the biggest communication segments has also recently improved, so that the further increase in profitability, together with other measures, should continue to secure cash flow in order to be able to pay the dividend.

(Source: 1Q 2020 results presentation)

If we look at how the company is currently financing the dividend, we see a tense situation regarding the EPS payout ratio. However, AT&T is still in a good position to pay the dividend from cash flow, especially from operating cash flow. We have a lot of leeway here.

(Source: Debt-to-total assets)

It will, therefore, depend crucially on how the business develops in the next quarter and whether AT&T will be able to demonstrate to investors that it can continue to pay future dividends from cash flow through cost savings and the rollout of the streaming service.

Conclusion

AT&T and, especially, the Warner Media segment also suffer from COVID-19, but the core business is still relatively stable. So far, the cash flow is sufficient to finance debts and dividends. The management is also optimistic that this will remain so and points to several initiatives. Recently, it has kept its word regarding its own guidance. But as we have seen with many other companies, little is certain at the moment. Nevertheless, I remain bullish in the long term for the reasons mentioned above.

AT&T is part of my diversified retirement portfolio. If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive other long-term investment proposals or updates on my latest portfolio research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article or join the discussion on the TEV blog.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.