Exxon Mobil, Grainger Hold Payouts Steady; 10 More Expected To Announce In First Half Of May

In keeping with the latest trend, there is a strong chance that several of them will hold their dividends level.

Another 10 companies should announce increases in the first half of May, including Cardinal Health and utility Chesapeake Energy.

Economic uncertainty continued to weigh on dividend payers, with several companies that have traditionally announced increases in late April holding their dividend steady.

This is the latest in my series of articles where I provide my predictions of annual dividend increases for a variety of long-term dividend growth companies. Back in the middle of April, I provided predictions for 12 long-term dividend growth companies that have historically announced annual payout increases in the second half of the month. Here, at the beginning of May, I provide my predictions for another 10 companies that historically have increased their dividends in the first half of May.

With the economic uncertainty from the pandemic, we continue to see companies that usually announce mid-year dividend increases holding the payout steady. This gives them the benefit of being able to preserve some cash while still showing year-over-year dividend growth. As long as they boost their payout by the 4th quarter of 2021, these companies can maintain their dividend growth record.

Before I offer my predictions for announcements of dividend increases from 10 companies in the first half of May, here are how my predictions for the second half of April came out (you can see the original article with my predictions here):

(All yields are based on stock prices at the market close on Friday, May 1st.)

Results for the 12 Dividend Increase Predictions from the Second Half of April

Apple (AAPL)

Prediction: 5.2– .1% increase to $3.24-3.30

Actual: 6.5% increase to $3.28

Forward yield: 1.13%

The consumer electronics behemoth continues its pattern of modest increases in its 9th year of dividend growth.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP)

Prediction: 4.6–7.2% increase to $4.06-4.16

Actual: Announcement Deferred

It looks like the asset manager will hold off on its announcement until the first week of May.

American Water Works Company (AWK)

Prediction: 8.0–11.0% increase to $2.16-2.22

Actual: 10.0% increase to $2.20

Forward yield: 1.85%

This is the water utility’s 2nd straight year of 10% dividend growth and 13th year of dividend growth overall.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)

Prediction: 2.8–5.6% increase to $2.92-3.00

Actual: 0% increase to $2.84

Forward yield: 4.16%

Cullen/Frost’s reliance on the shale oil boom made it vulnerable to the drop in oil prices, but the bank holding company held the line on its dividend in its 27th year of dividend growth.

Evercore Inc. (EVR)

Prediction: 6.0–9.5% increase to $2.46-2.54

Actual: 0% increase to $2.32

Forward yield: 4.65%

The asset manager got hit by poor performance last year and the drop in asset prices this year.

W. W. Grainger (GWW)

Prediction: 0.7–3.5% increase to $5.80-5.96

Actual: 0% increase to $5.76

Forward yield: 2.15%

Grainger, like many others, is preserving cash. The company recently began drawing down a $1 billion credit line.

IBM Corporation (IBM)

Prediction: 2.5–3.4% increase to $6.64-6.70

Actual: 0.6% increase to $6.52

Forward yield: 5.35%

With an annual boost of 4 cents, IBM’s 25th year of dividend growth isn’t much but it does set the company up to join the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats at the beginning of 2021.

Lazard Ltd. (LAZ)

Prediction: 3.2–6.4% increase to $1.94-$2.00

Actual: 0% increase to $1.88

Forward yield: 7.43%

Like Evercore and Grainger above, asset manager Lazard is preserving cash in a difficult environment while maintaining its dividend growth history.

People’s United Financial (PBCT)

Prediction: 1.4–2.8% increase to $0.72-0.73

Actual: 1.4% increase to $0.72

Forward yield: 6.02%

This is the bank’s 11th year of penny per share annual dividend increases.

Portland General Electric Company (POR)

Prediction: 1.3–3.9% increase to $1.56-1.60

Actual: 0% increase to $1.54

Forward yield: 3.45%

I expected slow growth from this utility, but not this slow. This is Portland General Electric’s 14th year of dividend growth.

Raytheon Technologies Company (RTX)

Prediction: 8.0–9.8% increase to $1.74-1.78

Actual: 17.6% increase to $1.90

Forward yield: 3.11%

The result of a merger between Raytheon and United Technologies – both prior dividend growth companies – Raytheon Technologies had the largest increase among the companies I looked at for late April.

Southern Company (SO)

Prediction: 1.6–3.2% increase to $2.52-2.56

Actual: 3.2% increase to $2.56

Forward yield: 4.71%

The utility’s 19th year of growth nearly matched its 10-year compounded average of 3.6%.

The Travelers Companies (TRV)

Prediction: 4.9–7.9% increase to $3.44-3.54

Actual: 3.7% increase to $3.40

Forward yield: 3.54%

Despite an increase well below the average growth rate of 10% over the last decade, this is the insurer’s 17th year of dividend growth.

UGI Corporation (UGI)

Prediction: 3.1–4.6% increase to $1.34-1.36

Actual: 1.5% increase to $1.32

Forward yield: 4.51%

After two increases last year for a total boost of 25%, UGI’s 33rd year of dividend growth comes with a minimal increase.

Xilinx (XLNX)

Prediction: 0.0–2.7% increase to $1.48-1.52

Actual: 2.7% increase to $1.52

Forward yield: 1.83%

Despite dealing with a drop in earnings, the integrated chip manufacturer managed to squeeze out a small boost for its 17th year of growth.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)

Prediction: 0% increase to $3.48

Actual: 0% increase to $3.48

Forward yield: 8.07%

As I predicted and many hoped for, Exxon Mobil did not cut its dividend. 2020 will be the company’s 38th year of dividend growth.

Predictions for the 10 Announcements of Dividend Increases in the First Half of May

Here are my predictions for the 10 dividend increases I expect in the first half of May:

Cardinal Health (CAH)

Cardinal Health has an impressive dividend growth record. But the company’s 35-year record is under pressure from a couple of sides. First, the pandemic – although in early February the integrated healthcare company raised adjusted earnings guidance to show flat year-over-year EPS, the pandemic has made any estimates useless for the time being. Second, and more importantly, the company is in the process of settling lawsuits associated with opioid medications. Although the company doesn’t include the effects of the lawsuits in the adjusted EPS, those costs don’t disappear and the amount is expected to be in the multiple billions. The company should be able to survive, but the lawsuits will drag on the company for a while. Given this, I expect Cardinal Health to defer its increase until later in the year or give a token dividend increase like it did last year.

Prediction: 0–1.0% increase to $1.9244-1.9436

Predicted Forward Yield: 4.06–4.10%

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK)

The Dover, Delaware–based natural gas and electricity utility has paid out dividends for 58 years and grown them for the last 16 years. In contrast to most mature utilities, Chesapeake’s dividend growth record is pretty decent; the company has compounded dividends at more than 8% annually for the last 5 years and last year boosted its payout by nearly 10%. The company reported 2019 EPS in late February, announcing EPS growth of 15% and increased its EPS guidance through 2022, projecting EPS growth to roughly 8–10% over each of the next two years. While earnings guidance isn’t worth much these days, regulated utilities are not as vulnerable to the effects of the economic slowdown. I expect Chesapeake to play it conservative with its 17th annual boost.

Prediction: 4.9–8.6% increase to $1.70-$1.76

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.96–2.03%

Expeditors International (EXPD)

Logistics firm Expeditors joined the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index in February, right before the coronavirus escaped China and hit the rest of the world. The company has an enviable dividend growth record, compounding its payout at 10% over the last decade. Despite a 3% drop in EPS last year, the company has zero debt and a payout ratio below 30%. The pandemic has caused a shutdown of trade, making it impossible for the company to predict this year’s earnings. Given this, I expect Expeditors to announce only modest boost, nowhere close to its historical average.

Prediction: 2.0–6.0% increase to $1.02-1.06

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.43–1.49%

FactSet Research Systems (FDS)

The financial information provider provided earnings guidance for fiscal 2020 back in September, and is declining to update its guidance due to the uncertainty from the pandemic. At the time, FactSet Research expected adjusted EPS to be flat year over year. Prior to 2020, FactSet had grown rapidly, which powered compounded dividend growth of 13% over the last decade. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of around 80% and a payout ratio of about 30%, so the company has some room for its 15th year of dividend growth, but given the uncertainty, I expect an increase about half the long-term average.

Prediction: 4.9–8.3% increase to $3.02-3.12

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.12–1.16%

Leggett & Platt (LEG)

Leggett & Platt, manufacturer of bedding, textile products and furniture, hasn’t formally pulled its earnings guidance, but an outlook from February isn’t useful in the current environment. The company has grown dividends for 48 years and compounded them at roughly 5% over the last decade. Being a very mature company in a slow-growing field, Leggett & Platt has moved to acquisitions to keep on the growth track. The company’s acquisition of Elite Comfort Solutions at the beginning of 2019 led to sales growth of 14% for the full year. Unfortunately, EPS only grew by 3.6% over 2018. With the slow EPS growth, we’ll probably see another dividend increase in May, but it’ll be below the long-term average.

Prediction: 0.0–3.8% increase to $1.60-$1.66

Predicted Forward Yield: 4.74–4.92%

MSA Safety Inc. (MSA)

The safety equipment manufacturer is on track to hit the half-century mark of dividend growth next year, which gives the company a big incentive to keep the dividend growth going. Fortunately, MSA’s payout ratio and last year’s EPS growth support another boost this year. The company’s adjusted EPS grew by 7% in 2019 to $4.80, giving MSA a payout yield of 35%. Despite the economic uncertainty, safety equipment isn’t something that many companies can skimp on, so while MSA will be hit from the slowdown, its business should recover quickly. I expect MSA to play it safe though, and I expect that we’ll see the company’s 49th year of dividend growth slightly below the 10-year average of 5.5%.

Prediction: 2.4–4.8% increase to $1.72-1.76

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.63–1.67%

National HealthCare Corporation (NHC)

National HealthCare Corporation runs a variety of senior healthcare facilities and services, including 75 skilled nursing facilities and 25 assisted living facilities. NHC starts 2020 with 16 years of dividend growth under its belt, and a 10-year compounded growth rate of 7%. The company has moderated its dividend growth recently, growing its payout by about 4% in each of the last two years. In February, National HealthCare reported GAAP EPS growth of 15% - unfortunately, all of that growth came from unrealized gains in its equity portfolio. Excluding its investment portfolio, National HealthCare’s earnings fell 8% to $3.88 a share. But with little debt and a payout ratio of 55%, investors will most likely see another year of 8-cent annual growth.

Prediction: 1.9–3.8% increase to $2.12-2.16

Predicted Forward Yield: 3.17–3.23%

Northrop Grumman (NOC)

Northrop Grumman, one of the big three defense contractors (the other two being Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) and Boeing (NYSE:BA)) has a 16-year history of boosting its payout. With a 5-year growth rate of 14%, the company has been a boon for income investors. Although there was no EPS growth in 2019, Northrop Grumman reduced its guidance at the end of April and is now looking at EPS growth between 3% and 5%. The company has taken steps to improve its liquidity, borrowing another $2.25 billion. Between the expected EPS growth and a payout ratio around 25%, we’ll see just a small increase from Northrop Grumman for its 17th year of dividend growth.

Prediction: 0.8–2.3% increase to $5.32-5.40

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.62–1.65%

RLI Corporation (RLI)

RLI Corporation is a specialty insurer serving property, casualty and surety markets. The company has a 44-year history of dividend growth, with a compounded growth rate of 5.4% over the last decade. RLI had a good 2019, reporting in February net earnings growth of nearly 200% to $4.23 a share. However, the bulk of that growth came from its investment portfolios, although operating EPS were up 25% last year. And, as we all know from the stock market’s performance in March, what goes up, can come down – hard and fast. So, although operating EPS was down only 7% in the 1st quarter, on a net basis RLI posted a loss of $1.36 a share. Over each of the last 8 years, RLI has grown its dividend by 4 cents a share. I think that’s the best that we can expect for this year, and there’s a possibility of the insurer skipping the increase this year.

Investors should note that over each of the last 10 years, RLI has paid a special dividend in the 4th quarter. While not part of the regular dividend, this does increase RLI’s yield for the long-term investor.

Prediction: 0–4.3% increase to $0.92-0.96

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.29–1.35%

Weyco Group (WEYS)

Weyco Group designs and manufactures shoes and other footwear using several brand names, including Florsheim, BOGS and Stacy Adams. Over each of the last 8 years the footwear manufacturer has grown its annual dividend by only 4 cents, giving Weyco Group an average growth rate of 5% over the last decade. This year the company hits 39 years of dividend growth and is in great shape financially. Weyco has nearly zero debt and grew earnings in 2019 by more than 6% to $2.10 per share. But given the current economic uncertainty, there’s a decent chance that Weyco skips its annual boost, relying on year-over-year growth to keep its record intact.

Prediction: 0–4.2% increase to $0.96-1.00

Predicted Forward Yield: 5.13–5.34%

Summary

Results from the second half of April were mixed, with more companies than I expected simply deferring their increases. Many of these companies are relying, still showing year-over-year growth despite skipping a mid-year increase. As I mentioned above, a company can still show increases over each year despite holding the dividend level now by boosting its dividend by the 4th quarter of 2021. I expect more companies to take advantage of this strategy, and adjusted my predictions above accordingly.

In a sign of the times, the largest increases in late April came from a utility (American Water Works) and a company that recently underwent a merger (Raytheon). The previously fast-growing companies are taking it on the chin in the current environment.

Expected increases in early May will be small – for the first time in a while, I’m not expecting any 10%+ increases and I suspect there will be several more that pass on boosting their payout as they attempt to preserve cash.

If you enjoyed this article and would like to find out how my predictions turn out in the middle of May, please follow me by clicking the "Follow" button next to my name at the top of the article. Thanks!

Disclosure: I am/we are long EXPD, XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may take a position in any of the stocks mentioned in this article in the near future. Also, you know you’re in a bad economic downturn when your biggest dividend increases come from utilities.