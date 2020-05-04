April 2020 Portfolio Update - Stabilization

I'm slowly working on my investment approach, detailing each step further and further. My stock watch list now holds hundreds of stocks across the world, and there's more to add.

Through it all, I remain committed to the longer-term investment strategy I've set out and bought more qualitative and qualitative names as the market fell further.

Certain recession-level undervaluations are no longer available. You didn't buy, you "missed" it. I put massive amounts of capital to work during this month.

Coronavirus chaos continues, though it seems for the time being the market has stabilized and is in an upward trajectory, as global economies have slowly started reopening their borders.

Summary

April, like March, turned into a heavy investment month. I invested sizable amounts of cash (in total ~$16,000) coming from incomes, sizeable dividends and savings into a variety of stocks. I've also identified multiple excellent buys going forward and expect May to be an active month, with another $20,000-30,000 being put to work.

My target remains to have spent the majority of my savings during 2020 and to be above 95% stocks, if not 100%, by December.

As a result of current dividend bumps/changes and investments, my projected annual income from dividends alone is now ~155.93 % of average dividend income/average monthly expenses ratio.

This month's update of the international dividend investor's portfolio

As a value-oriented dividend investor with a very long-term perspective, I believe that investing in a diversified portfolio of dividend stocks and related shares/securities is a better option in the long term than investing in index funds or most ETFs.

In addition to receiving growth in stock/portfolio value, I also receive annual, quarterly and monthly dividend payments without paying a fee, which enables me to live my life as I see fit.

In adopting a dividend investor's mindset, I've stopped caring about short-term stock movements. I consider my investment portfolio as a functioning business, and the business's goal is simple - to ensure my financial independence. I'll do this through any means at my disposal, and I've no moral/ethical qualms as an investor about investing in any sort of publicly listed business.

My prerequisites

I'm a relatively young (34-year-old) trilingual (Swedish/German background) who holds a large variety of national and international stocks. I reached my financial independence (at least in Sweden/Swedish standards) in 2018, when my average monthly dividends for the first time exceeded my average monthly costs/expenses + savings goal.

In Swedish terms, my annual dividends of $32,127 give me roughly the annual salary of an average Swedish:

Elementary School Teacher

Coke Burner

Munitions Worker

Construction Worker

Rehab Case Worker

Car Mechanic

Welder

In my life, I work independently and run several businesses. These days, I work mostly as a consultant and take contracts at leisure and as I like, while my businesses mostly run "themselves."

Living in Sweden means that my economic requirements may be (very likely are) different from what someone in the US would require to comfortably retire, as seen above by the employment examples. Many people are, in fact, living off of less money than I make from my dividends alone. Due to a government-financed healthcare system and extensive state minimum pensions and available benefits, many of the concerns and considerations investors in other nations may have don't apply to me.

I doubt I'll want to live in Sweden my entire life, so I'm also looking into appealing nations for living, from a climate, socioeconomic and future demographic perspective. Thus far, the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand are on the list (with various pros and cons).

This is very long-term planning, however, and won't be relevant until 5-7 years in the future. I've estimated that I need about $50,000-80,000/year to live at the standard I'm used to and want to be living at. After all, I don't want to work as a coke burner or a welder in the US (or anywhere else). This also means that, despite being financially independent at my desired standard in Sweden, I'm not yet "done."

April 2020 news update

April marked a more calm return to normal investment logic. I identify opportunities on a weekly basis and invest in 4-10 of them. I still have plenty of cash on hand, but my investment pace has slowed down a little, and I'm still far from spent. I continue to do:

Investments in carefully controlled "cash injections," portioned into an appealing mix of quality, conservative companies , varied in sector and risk.

, varied in The abandonment of certain companies in favor of higher-quality companies. This does not mean the aforementioned companies are poor investments - but I'd rather buy companies that are rarely on sale as opposed to "just" those I've been buying previously.

The continuation of my Ultra-safe dividend stock list with 5 different tiers. This tool has become invaluable to me to efficiently sort opportunities, safeties and so forth.

I continue to focus on a mix of higher-yielding dividend stocks as well as qualitative, more low-yielding companies. These days, I'm looking at a target overall yield of about 3-5.5%. My portfolio's total yield is at a current 5.253%, though this includes a still-sizeable chunk (around 7.3%) of liquid capital currently held in a 0.65% interest savings account. Were I to put this to work even conservatively, this number would go up to around 5.55% at the very least. What's more, the coming months will bring in significant capital that needs to be reinvested.

Here is my total portfolio allocation in terms of sectors and cash.

(Source: Author's Calculations and Data, Google Sheets)

As you can see, I've spent about 2.5% worth of cash. There are also some dilutive effects, as the entire portfolio has moved back towards green (apart from energy), thereby lowering these exposures. I still have resources to tap, should I need them and if we see further drops. I still intend to put most of the above capital to work over the coming months as we (hopefully) see more volatility.

With that said, let's review some numbers for the month.

Reviewing April 2020 dividends and projecting future dividends

(Source: Author's Calculations and Data, Google Sheets)

The issue for the European stocks, including Scandinavian ones, has become that most, but not all, companies have either postponed or frozen their dividend decision. What usually is a March, April, or May payout has become an opaque "we'll reconvene later in the year" sort of decision when it comes to our annual dividends. As such, the hit to the above graph/statistics may look harsh, but I expect most of the companies that have failed to pay a dividend to pay out dividends later this year.

The total amount of dividends paid out from my private portfolio this month, in combination with interest income from my savings, was $2563. This has been reinvested. This was also a clear decrease over the April dividend of 2019 due to the coronavirus - but many European companies have, as I said, postponed their dividend decision.

The current average monthly dividend income from my private portfolio, based on the calculation of annual dividends/12, is $2,677.92

I'm working on presenting what the actual companies paying dividends are in a better way, sort of a calendar view - this has been troubling, but I'm trying to work through it. Until then, I'll attempt as thorough a report as possible on my dividend payors.

Below, you can view my average income from dividends in relation to expenses (in SEK) for the year 2019/2020.

(Source: Author's Calculations and Data, Google Sheets)

Some of the companies paid me dividends during this month include:

Annual Dividends

Telia Company AB (OTCPK:TLSNF)

ICA Gruppen AB (OTC:ICCGF)

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCPK:UPMKF)

Orkla ASA (OTCPK:ORKLY)

Quarterly Dividends

Sysco Corporation (SYY)

Total S.A. (TOT)

Oracle Corporation (ORCL)

Bank OZK (OZK)

Thor Industries (THO)

Cardinal Health (CAH)

Leggett & Platt (LEG)

Philip Morris International (PM)

ViacomCBS (VIAC)

Albemarle Corp. (ALB)

FedEx (FDX)

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

Public Storage REIT (PSA)

Monthly Dividends

Realty Income Corporation (O)

Exchange Income Corporation (OTCPK:EIFZF)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCPK:FRHLF)

PPL Corporation (PPL)

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTC:BPZZF)

Transactions During April 2020

I only purchase stocks I consider fairly valued or undervalued. I don't mind sitting with some (or a lot) of cash on hand, as my goal of financial independence from dividend stocks is reached, and I am in no position where I feel I "have" to invest in anything or keep any certain amount of money in or outside of the market.

This month, the following transactions were made in my private investment account:

Looking forward

For the next month, I've decided to keep an eye on the following companies and may extend my position in one or several of them, depending on which offer particularly appealing valuations at the time:

Simon Property Group

Altria (MO)

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Polaris Inc.

Broadcom

Oracle

General Dynamics

Alfa Laval (OTCPK:ALFVF)

Sandvik

Omnicom Group

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Lowe's

Ameriprise Financial

Eastman Chemical Company

Comcast (CMCSA)

AT&T (T)

Whirlpool (WHR)

Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM)

Cardinal Health

CVS Health (CVS)

AbbVie

The list is long, and frankly, those aren't all of the stocks I'm viewing at this time - but they're some of the "core." More on that below.

Where to go from here as a dividend growth investor?

The past three months have rocked many investors to the core.

(Photo Source)

However, we must grow, learn and move on. As I mentioned in my previous article, times like these are a great learning experience to test our mettle as investors and demand of us to search our hearts to how certain of specific investments we may be. So far, I'm pleased with both how this lesson has been delivered and the results of it, as I've made only a few changes in my portfolio and overall strategy.

As I am writing this, the stock market has moved in an upward trajectory for weeks and can, based on current earnings estimates, be considered overvalued. While I'm, of course, a little annoyed with this, as I had been hoping for more excellent deals, it's psychologically nice to see the portfolio moving back into green territory - which, thanks to my overall strategy and exposure, it has done as of a few days ago.

My now watchlist-based approach continues to be a strength for me. I've added Italy, Spain, Austria, Switzerland, the UK and France to the list. I'm still going to be adding more countries and the dividend stocks and companies I've found to be potentially appealing and begun researching. Geographical and currency-based diversification is a tenet I want to follow in my decisions, provided that quality companies with the fundamentals I respect and demand are available in the country.

These are then, like above, going to be categorized into the "classes" I've established for myself in order to attempt to fairly gauge them against similar domestic or US/NA stocks. Thus far, what I've seen is that the approach has made my weekly picking process much simpler. I no longer consider every stock available, and I'm more close-minded to adopting new stocks into my own "realm" of acceptability - this was a goal with the list to begin with.

It is my hope that it can perhaps inspire you to similarly conservative portfolio compositions, and perhaps to come up with your own prerequisite for your own circumstances. I highly encourage it as a methodical and confidence-building approach, even in times like these.

Wrapping up

During this time, I find comfort in the continued conservative nature of my dividend portfolio and the methods I use and have adopted to keep it aligned towards my long-term goals.

While there have been, and will be, dividend cuts during this black swan event, none of them should materially change the forward, long-term thesis for any of my holdings. I mentioned in my previous article that I may "switch" certain higher-yield holdings for more conservative stakes. This is still a goal, though I don't see any reasons to rush this forward. Even if some holdings are comparatively high yield, I no longer own any companies I would consider myself uncomfortable within a situation like this - that wasn't the case about a year back.

Knowing who you are and who you want to be as an investor is paramount to your long-term success on the market. This includes your ability to retain a cool head during times like these. For me, keeping a firm structure and solid rules helps with that - that includes also these regular, monthly dividend updates, even in troubled times such as these.

I hope this article finds you to be still in good health and in good spirits.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV, ALB, ALFVF, ALFVY, AMP, AVGO, BKFKF, BMY, CAH, BPZZF, CE, CMCSA, EIFZF, FDX, FRHLF, GD, HD, ICCGF, LEG, MO, O, OMC, ORCL, ORKLY, OZK, PII, PM, PPG, PPL, PRU, PRS, PFG, PSA, SCTBF, SDVKY, SPG, SYY, T, THO, TLSNF, TOT, UPMKF, UPNRF, UPNRY, VIAC, WHR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.