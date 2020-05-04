Amazon: Huge AWS Growth Potential, Could Be Worth $4,900 By 2024

Amazon’s (AMZN) share price has cooled off from its all-time high, after reporting mixed results for the first quarter of 2020. While the revenue beat analysts' estimates, its EPS came in at $5.01, much lower than the previous expectation of $6.25. Although Amazon can experience short-term pressures in the stock price, given its long-term growth potential, we still think Amazon is cheap.

Declining operating income due to COVID-19

In the first quarter of 2020, Amazon delivered $75.45 billion in revenue, a 26.4% year-over-year growth, driven by both product sales and service sales. However, its operating income dropped by nearly 11%, from $4.42 billion to $3.9 billion. The reduction in operating income was caused mainly by the significant rise in the cost of sales and fulfillment expenses. The higher cost of sales and fulfillment expenses resulted from higher shipping costs, content production delays, costs to maintain safe workplaces and employee pay and benefits in the current coronavirus environment. We expect these expenses will be materially higher, which would drive down Amazon’s operating income further in the next two quarters. The company estimated that its operating income might stay in the range of -$1.5 billion to $1.5 billion in the second quarter, after spending roughly $4 billion in employee safety and expanding its COVID-19 testing capabilities.

Amazon Web Services is still growing fast with a lot of upside potential

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has been a cash cow for the company. While it generated only 10-12% of its total revenue, it has brought the most substantial operating profit and cash flow to Amazon. In Q1 2020, it has produced nearly $3.1 billion in operating income, 38% higher than the same period last year. AWS alone has accounted for 77% of the company’s total operating profit in the first quarter. AWS is indeed a global leader in the cloud infrastructure market. In 2019, its global market share reached 32.4%, while the second position belonged to Microsoft (MSFT) Azure, with a 17.6% market share. Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) cloud was in third place, accounting for 6% of the global cloud infrastructure market.

Source: Canalys

The cloud infrastructure spending is expected to grow significantly to $284 billion by 2024. If AWS accounts for 30% of the global market share, it will generate nearly $85.2 billion in revenue in the next four years. If AWS revenue is 12% of the entire company’s net sales, Amazon’s total revenue will come in at around $710 billion in 2024. A 25% operating margin would translate into $21.3 billion in operating profit from Amazon Web Services. If the AWS segment accounts for 70% of the total company’s operating profit, its total operating profit will come in at $30.4 billion by 2024, 109% higher than 2019 operating income.

It could be worth $4,910 per share by 2024

Amazon’s long-term focus is the free cash flow generation. In the first quarter of 2020, Amazon’s free cash flow came in at $24.34 billion, a year-over-year growth of 6.6%. In the past five years, Amazon has been growing its free cash flow at a rapid rate.

Source: YCharts

Since 2010, its free cash flow has grown by more than 10x, from nearly $2 billion to more than $24.34 billion. That translates into a 28.4% annual compounded growth rate in the past ten years. The free cash flow as a percentage of total revenue (FCF/Revenue) has been fluctuating widely in the past decade, staying in the range of 0.65% to 7.7%.

Source: YCharts

The normalized FCF/Revenue is roughly 6-7%. With the assumption of FCF/Revenue at 7%, the company’s 2024 free cash flow would come in at $49.7 billion.

In the past ten years, the market has been valuing Amazon at a very high free cash flow multiple. At the time of writing, Amazon is trading at as much as 55x EV/FCF. If we apply the similar multiple to 2024 FCF, Amazon would be valued at $2.73 trillion.

Amazon’s total shares outstanding have been increasing consistently from 448 million in 2010 to nearly 513 million in Q1 2020, with a 1.36% compounded annual growth rate. If Amazon continues to reward employees with stocks more generously, growing the total number of shares at 2% annually, its total shares outstanding can reach 555.3 million by 2024. A $2.73 trillion valuation with a 555.3 million shares outstanding would translate into $4,910 fair value per share by 2024.

Conclusions

With a dominating global e-commerce and cloud service business, Amazon can keep delivering increasing value to shareholders. A significant growth of the worldwide cloud service market will lead to a tremendous increase in Amazon’s operating performance and its free cash flow. Although its share price might have short-term downward pressures, it still has an excellent long-term outlook. By 2024, we expect Amazon can generate $710 billion in total revenue, with a fair share value of more than $4,910 by 2024.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GOOG, AMZN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.