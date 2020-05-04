Gilead Reports (Part 1): Focus On Remdesivir For COVID-19

I believe the drug works but that (much) more information is needed before we can determine its role in treating COVID, and its value to GILD's shareholders.

The article goes into some detail about remdesivir, given the importance of COVID to all of us.

I view GILD's efforts with remdesivir as exemplifying the positive changes that came with Daniel O'Day's tenure as CEO last year, and remain bullish on GILD for that reason.

The day after the conference call, the FDA allowed the drug to be sold on an emergency basis, with full approval a possibility soon.

GILD reported a mostly in-line Q1, commented on the effects of COVID on various parts of its sales and pipeline, and focused on remdesivir, its drug for COVID.

Introduction

Gilead's (GILD) drug candidate to treat COVID-19, which I call COVID for simplicity, is called remdesivir. GILD abbreviates this name as RDV, so I will do the same.

For the past two months, RDV became the tail that wagged the large GILD dog. Now that GILD has released Q1 earnings, this will change. I am addressing the rest of GILD's business in a separate article, but because of the unusual circumstances surrounding COVID, as well as GILD's development of RDV, I am devoting this article to GILD and RDV. Part 2 will discuss all the rest of GILD's operations and pipeline, perhaps about a week from now.

RDV an example of renewed corporate competence: much healing was needed at GILD

When GILD's current CEO Daniel O'Day agreed to leave his very prestigious position as CEO of the pharma division of the world's largest biotech company, Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), GILD had sunk from a premier example of specialty pharma to much less than that.

Take filgotinib, a Galapagos (GLPG) drug it in-licensed. GILD knew when it did the deal that there were certain issues stemming from one or more animal studies about whether filgotinib could be contraindicated in men due to testicular issues. GILD agreed to study this, but agreed to what amounted to a very slow boat on a long voyage. This was delaying the potential launch of the drug for rheumatoid arthritis, which is more common in women than in men. When O'Day came in, he directed his team to negotiate a path to approval with the FDA. In contrast, the prior management team appeared to have accepted the status quo rather passively.

One other example came from GILD's 2017 acquisition of Kite, then the most prominent independent CAR-T (cell therapy for cancer) company. It appeared that with GILD intent on expanding in the oncology space, it had done things right: to make the right decision on expanding in oncology, it had first hired Dr. Riva from Novartis (NVS), where he had been part of the team that developed its CAR-T drug Kymriah. Yet, within a year after the deal for Kite closed, it suddenly appeared that GILD had not understood the many challenges that Kite's lead drug - Yescarta for lymphoma, largely a disease of older people - had in gaining adequate (or any) reimbursement by Medicare in the U.S. Thus, the Kite deal quickly looked overpriced at $12 B.

In addition to having the look of a loser, GILD also became estranged from Wall Street. The best (i.e. worst) example I saw of that came in the conference call on Feb. 7, 2017, when an analyst asked, in what turned out to be a downbeat end to the Q&A:

... what commitment can you make to growing the overall business beyond 2017?

Then-CEO John Milligan responded in part this way (emphasis added):

So we are committed to growing the company... I'm not going to give you a point in time when that's going to happen.

There are better ways to answer that question.

Thus, it appeared to me that Mr. O'Day had operational and public relations challenges. After watching his performance for some months, I turned bullish on GILD because of him. Because I want to put GILD's efforts with RDV in the context of a re-energized company (and stock), I will spend a little more time reviewing some aspects of what I view as a major turnarond in the making before providing some information, links and commentary on recent news flow on RDV.

Some details on the new GILD

When O'Day became CEO a little more than one year ago, he began replacing most of the C-suite. Most recently, the recently-retired Chief Medical Officer at Roche, Sandra Horning, has joined GILD's board. She rejoins not only O'Day, but GILD's new CMO, Merdad Parsey, who had a senior position within Roche's R&D organization.

O'Day saw that the development timeline for filgotinib was accelerated; he did the same for GILD's long-acting anti-HIV pipeline drug GS-6207. He has cleaned up some detritus that was hanging around in the pipeline. Importantly, he has made commercial efforts in China both more of a focus and made it more visible to investors. Noting the issues with Kite, he promptly made it a stand-alone entity within GILD, with its own CEO. This move makes it easier to track Kite's moves toward profitability and also would make it an easier sale if a Big Pharma company lacking a cell therapy division is interested in taking it off GILD's hands.

GILD had a small, weak pipeline when O'Day arrived. I cannot assess most of it yet, but it certainly has enlarged greatly, and may now be right-sized for GILD's approximate $100 B market cap.

All in all, pharmaceuticals being a long-tailed business, I am impressed with the range and tenor of the transformation begun at GILD under its new management team.

Manufacturing RDV for testing and treatment: brilliant, timely execution

What's important to me as an investor in GILD - all of GILD, not just the modest part of it that RDV probably represents - is how O'Day approached matters. Please read all of a Stat Q&A he gave a few days ago; I will quote part of it in fragmentary form:

... this is a complicated chemical process. It’s many, many steps... immediately in January, when we knew there was even a possibility this medicine could be effective, long before we had any idea, even before the in vitro data came through... we started ordering new raw materials.

Please read his full response to the question, and the rest of the interview.

My point is that these trials, and the sudden appearance of large quantities of RDV, did not *just happen.* The drug was not on the market for another use, and was not being very actively investigated by GILD if at all.

It took vision and decisiveness to ramp up a complicated supply chain. It took non-human data and then enough evidence to get doctors to give RDV a try. Only then was there enough reason, and availability of the drug, for RDV to be studied during a crisis in China and then by NIAID.

In this instance, even if RDV had proven ineffective against the novel coronavirus that causes COVID, GILD's reaction is consistent with other actions it has taken under O'Day: smart and aggressive.

Now that we know that FDA has provided an Emergency Use Authorization for RDV for cases of severe COVID, it's worth making a few points about the data that came out this past week on RDV. First, some comments on the misleading news out of the incomplete Chinese study.

Fake news from an "accidental" leak

Who remembers this news item?

April 23 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc's experimental coronavirus drug failed its first randomised clinical trial, the Financial Times reported: Gilead antiviral drug remdesivir flops in first trial on Thursday, citing draft documents published accidentally by the World Health Organization. The Chinese trial showed the antiviral remdesivir did not improve patients' condition or reduce the pathogen's presence in the bloodstream, the report said.

GILD protested at the time that this interpretation was misleading, but few heeded its warning. Yet when the article was published this past week in The Lancet, the data show that the Financial Times article was indeed misleading.

The major bottom line from the Lancet article is straightforward: the primary outcome was time to clinical improvement up to day 28.

This measurement actually favored RDV over placebo, with the article saying that time to clinical improvement was:

... numerically shorter in the remdesivir group than the control group, particularly in those treated within 10 days of symptom onset. The duration of invasive mechanical ventilation, although also not significantly different between groups, was numerically shorter in remdesivir recipients than placebo recipients.

That's good, i.e. not a "flop."

The lack of statistical significance is not injurious to the hypothesis that RDV is effective in COVID in that the study was terminated quite early. From the Statistical analysis section of the article:

Assuming an 80% event rate within 28 days across both groups and a dropout rate of 10% implies that about 453 patients should be recruited for this trial (151 on placebo and 302 on remdesivir). The possibility for an interim analysis after enrolment of about 240 patients was included in the design if requested by the independent data safety and monitoring board.

Since only 237 patients were enrolled, in essence the report was a mere interim analysis. Nonetheless, it trended nicely positive, coming reasonably close to statistical significance for the primary endpoint, and especially for the subset of patients with symptoms of 10 days or less. The side effect profile was acceptable.

Even more favorable to the pro-RDV hypothesis is that presumably by chance, randomization assigned sicker patients to receive RDV than placebo:

Some imbalances existed at enrolment between the groups, including more patients with hypertension, diabetes, or coronary artery disease in the remdesivir group than the placebo group. More patients in the control group than in the remdesivir group had been symptomatic for 10 days or less at the time of starting remdesivir or placebo treatment, and a higher proportion of remdesivir recipients had a respiratory rate of more than 24 breaths per min.

Also, patients receiving RDV may have had much higher viral loads:

In the subset of patients from whom expectorated sputa could be obtained (103 patients), the mean viral RNA load at enrolment was nearly 1-log higher in the remdesivir group than the placebo group at enrolment.

Given all the above points, I am impressed by the data and think it clearly suggests - but does not prove - that RDV was effective regarding the primary endpoint.

What about mortality?

All-cause mortality was one of 10 prespecified secondary endpoints. RDV patients were at least somewhat sicker than placebo patients; mortality rates were relatively low; and I believe more data in more patients are needed to assess this outcome, including studies focused on mortality as a primary endpoint.

Finally, this Wuhan/Hubei province study had potentially confounding concomitant treatments given along with RDV or placebo. These include corticosteroids, interferons and the anti-viral combo lopinavir–ritonavir.

All in all, that the leak of a brief abstract of this uncompleted study was reported on in an inaccurate manner, and knocked both GILD and the entire US stock market (SPY) down sharply, is unfortunate.

My view is that GILD's mild but accurate reply leaves the company looking good, and that the China study is entirely consistent with the positive NIAID study.

Before discussing that, it's worth looking briefly at:

GILD's study comparing 5- and 10-day courses of RDV in severe COVID cases

On April 29, GILD announced:

... that patients receiving a 10-day treatment course of remdesivir achieved similar improvement in clinical status compared with those taking a 5-day treatment course.

The clinical outcomes data are difficult to interpret given there was no placebo group.

One bit of encouraging news, consistent with data from the China study, was the following:

In an exploratory analysis, patients in the study who received remdesivir within 10 days of symptom onset had improved outcomes compared with those treated after more than 10 days of symptoms. Pooling data across treatment arms, by Day 14, 62 percent of patients treated early were able to be discharged from the hospital, compared with 49 percent of patients who were treated late.

Thus, the usual story for treating infections is emerging: the sooner, the better.

A reminder about dosing: there is a loading dose of 200 mg in both the 5- and 10-day regimens, then a 100 mg dose is given every 24 hours. So, the 5-day course involves administering 600 mg over a 96-hour time span. The 10-day course involves administering 1100 mg over a 216-hour period.

Because of the emergency nature of this drug development, it is not known whether 600 mg is the optimal dose, whether adjustment should be made for different patient sizes and ages, and whether the treatment period could be reduced from a 96-hour window to a shorter duration.

I try to keep this in mind, because normally, a drug treatment for an infection goes through dose-response testing earlier, and safer and/or more efficacious regimens of RDV may be found.

Next, the key study, the general design of which can be reviewed here:

NIAID study suggests RDV is safe and effective

Also on April 29, this division of the NIH, headed by Dr. Fauci, announced (emphasis added by me):

NIH Clinical Trial Shows Remdesivir Accelerates Recovery from Advanced COVID-19 ... An independent data and safety monitoring board (DSMB) overseeing the trial met on April 27 to review data and shared their interim analysis with the study team. Based upon their review of the data, they noted that remdesivir was better than placebo from the perspective of the primary endpoint, time to recovery, a metric often used in influenza trials. Recovery in this study was defined as being well enough for hospital discharge or returning to normal activity level. Preliminary results indicate that patients who received remdesivir had a 31% faster time to recovery than those who received placebo (p<0.001). Specifically, the median time to recovery was 11 days for patients treated with remdesivir compared with 15 days for those who received placebo.

This study was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study, thus one that is a "gold standard" clinical trial.

I view the results as consistent with the data from China and clinically meaningful.

What about mortality?

NIAID accentuated the positive in its press release, going on to say:

Results also suggested a survival benefit, with a mortality rate of 8.0% for the group receiving remdesivir versus 11.6% for the placebo group (p=0.059).

Subgroup analysis was not provided, and in GILD's Q1 conference call, it professed to know little more about this study's details than were contained in the press release. What we do know is that enrollees ranged from only moderate COVID disease, to severe disease, to critical (on ventilator support).

Given the range of patients enrolled, this study is relatively small and needs to be supplemented by more data from more trials on more tightly-defined classes of COVID patients.

In any case, the FDA is now allowing RDV to be given outside of either a compassionate use or clinical trial setting.

Since GILD is a public company owned by alpha-seeking shareholders, the next two sections relate to profit potential.

RDV: standard of care?

As of Saturday, May 2, the CDC has a web page of Summary Recommendations to treat COVID. It is neutral on RDV and HCQ (hydroxychloroquine) and recommends against HCQ + azithromycin (generic Zithromax). Whether its view of RDV will change based on the NIAID study results is not clear; the CDC may wait until full FDA approval to become more positive on RDV.

In any case, pending other study results to come, notably GILD's placebo-controlled but open-label study of RDV in moderate COVID, GILD is staking a claim to be SOC: standard of care. This came out in O'Day's response to a question from Umer Raffat; part of which went this way (emphasis added):

And I'm sure all of our collaborators within the drug development space, we have been working with them, we're going to continue to work with them on the most thoughtful hypotheses around how we might be fitter, just as one reflects upon the HIV building decades ago, that remdesivir become[s] kind of the base therapy...

In other words, GILD is trying to glide past hydroxychloroquine-based regimens as well as various antibodies and other therapies now in development and say that therapy will either be with GILD's RDV or a combination of another drug under development and RDV.

Certainly, there are no guarantees of that outcome, but it's interesting to see GILD say that given how cautious it is being in various other comments.

So: RDV as SOC or a/the key part of SOC combination treatments? It's something to consider when estimating RDV's value to GILD.

The next point to discuss is how valuable RDV will end up being to GILD.

RDV's value-added: the "seen" and the "unseen"

First, I will consider the intangible potential value of RDV to GILD.

GILD is dependent upon many governments and other organizations for reimbursement and access to patients for its HIV, HCV, oncology and other products. To the extent that it keeps the price of RDV, once commercial sales begin, in the "affordable" range, and presumably out-licenses production to less affluent countries to generic companies as it has done with its HIV and HCV products, it could expect a "thank you" or two somewhere down the road. That can be material, given the damage this COVID crisis is doing to budgets right now, and in considering that the duration and quantity for which drug treatment of COVID will be needed are both unknown.

In other words, RDV may be a crisis drug that is not needed in large amounts for long, but GILD's enhanced reputation may allow it to reap other rewards as time goes by.

Regarding ways to commercial RDV, now only formulated for IV use, O'Day's response to a question (from Cory Kasimov) that focused on inhaled RDV suggested to me that the easier path, a subcutaneous ("SQ") version, is GILD's primary interest.

I expect formulation success (no guarantees) approvable via simple bioequivalence testing. A SQ version could open up treatment of out-patient COVID cases, possibly even mild cases. SQ treatment might even be long-acting, so perhaps one injection could do the trick. This is something I'm looking for in due course, and hoping for an announcement this year.

By chance, GILD's invention of Tamiflu (oseltamivir) in the 90s was marketed by Roche, so O'Day is very familiar with drugs for acute respiratory illnesses. Recently, during his tenure as CEO of Roche Pharmaceuticals, Roche in-licensed Xofluza, which is a next-gen improvement over Tamiflu. Thus he may well be the optimal CEO that GILD has right now to lead a commercial effort to maximize sales and profitability of, and widespread access to RDV. For primary care promotion of RDV down the road, perhaps Roche would be the ideal sales and marketing partner for GILD as well as the licensee for all sales and marketing in parts of the world where GILD has little or no presence.

For now, as a placeholder, I am giving RDV a $10/share all-in value for GILD, including short- and long-term profits from the drug as well as a certain intangible/goodwill value it can generate from rushing successfully to help out in this global crisis.

Summary on RDV, and some thoughts on GILD

My view of RDV remains upbeat. I am impressed by the trends in the study out of Hubei province (home of Wuhan), by GILD's promising data on a 5-day course of treatment, and by the trends favoring treating earlier in the course of the disease versus later.

It will be important to have details on the NIAID study, the GILD-sponsored placebo-controlled open-labeled study in moderate COVID cases, and of course other studies.

My base case is that between RDV and other small molecules and antibodies, coupled with earlier diagnosis, COVID will recede substantially as a killer and major source of ICU admissions. Only time will tell, of course, whether that expectation proves correct.

I offer no prediction either on the successful development of one or more vaccines and whether it/they will adequately protect the elderly, who tend not to be fully protected by today's flu vaccines. But I certainly am impressed by the number of companies working on a vaccine.

Finally, as investors and in terms of thinking of our lives, we can only guess at whether COVID will intensify next winter (Northern hemisphere) and whether it will become endemic as influenza has long been. All this will affect how important RDV is to GILD and, more importantly, to the world.

Given the rapid pace of news flow regarding COVID and RDV, I am going to wait several days for Part 2, discussing GILD apart from its COVID-related efforts. Doing it this way will allow me to update this article as may be appropriate.

For now, I will summarize my view on GILD as bullish for the long run, and unchanged. I view GILD as having made a rare transition from being poorly-run to being well-run, and in that context I view it as a long-term, Warren Buffett-style undervalued asset most suitable to patient investors.

In closing, I'd like to thank and compliment GILD for its intensive efforts in this crisis. So far, so good, with lots more data coming.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

Submitted Saturday. GILD closed Friday at $79.95.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD,RHHBY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.