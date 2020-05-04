AMD: Curb Your Enthusiasm

The full-year guide moves lower on COVID-19, but I think expectations may still be lofty, particularly with regard to server and PCs.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) deserves a great deal of credit for its increased competitiveness across CPU and GPU through the likes of its Ryzen and EPYC platforms. With Intel (INTC) simultaneously experiencing process technology delays on 10nm and suffering from supply shortages, the market seems to have re-rated AMD on the prospects for potential share gains ahead.

However, I view AMD's share gains as less certain longer term as competition with Intel ramps up. Further, AMD will also have to leverage a smaller balance sheet to invest in R&D to keep pace with the market leaders, risking operating de-leverage should the top line numbers disappoint. As the recent work-from-home-driven strength in PC and data center reverses in 2H20, and IT budgets become constrained at the enterprise level, this could come to bear sooner rather than later. At ~50x forward EPS, AMD trades at a wide premium to both Intel and Nvidia (NVDA), leaving shares exposed to a potential de-rating, in my view.

Optically Strong Headline Numbers Betray Underlying Cracks

AMD posted in-line revenue of $1.79bn for 1Q20, while GM% was also in line at 46%. EBITDA, which came at $304 million, was above the Street's expectations, despite secular weakness in retail demand and "pockets" of supply chain issues amid COVID-19. Per management, PC sales outside of China provided the offset, as demand turned fairly strongly as a result of the work-from-home trend and a 73% YoY growth in computing and graphics in line with the greater adoption of its newer Ryzen and Radeon chips. On a non-GAAP basis, EPS was in line at $0.18 (+200% YoY), while on a GAAP basis, EPS stood at $0.14.

By segment, Computing and Graphics (CG) remain the main revenue and operating profit contributor at $1,438 million and $262 million, respectively, relative to the Enterprise, Embedded, and Semi-Custom (EESC) segment, which posted a segmental revenue contribution of $348 million and a loss of -$26 million. This would imply a segmental margin of 18.2% for the Computing and Graphics business and -7.5% for the Enterprise, Embedded, and Semi-Custom business.

With AMD maintaining a somewhat opaque two-segment model, it can be difficult to parse out the underlying performance of PCs and data centers, for instance. Against high expectations, though, I think results in the data center business may not be trending in line with investor optimism. Per management on the 1Q20 call, data center revenue was in the "high teens," as a % of total revenue, with revenue up sequentially but "not as much as units." This would seem to imply disappointingly lower ASPs amid the Rome ramp. Meanwhile, I am also concerned about the PC side, which could present a material risk to near-term numbers, in my view. Per management:

On PCs, I would say though that, I think we're all waiting to see some of the data as we go through the second half of the year. So I want to say that, like I said, there's those two competing forces. One is, there's a strong pull for work-from-home trends, and the other is just what is the impact on macro going to be for discretionary consumer spend. And so I think that's a place where we lack full visibility.



COVID-19 Drives a Lower Full-Year Guide

I thought it was somewhat surprising that management opted to issue an FY20 guide at a time when most companies are pulling guidance. Specifically, AMD is guiding toward a widened range for FY20 revenue growth with a 25% midpoint (+/-5%pts). Note that the company had previously guided toward ~28%-30% YoY growth for the full year. The ~45% gross margin guide for the full year was maintained, with improvements expected in semi-custom gross margins in 2H20. OpEx was guided at ~29%, implying the overall operating expense remains relatively unchanged on an absolute basis relative to the prior outlook. The stock fell on the back of the downward revision, so it wasn't expected, but managing investor expectations was prudent, in my view. A brief overview of the FY20 guide is as follows:

Prior Current FY Revenue Growth up 28% to up 30% YoY up 20% to up 30% YoY FY Non-GAAP Gross Margin ~45% ~45% FY Non-GAAP OpEx (mid-point) 28% 29% FY Tax Rate 3% 3% FY Diluted Share Count 1,220 1,228

Server is Tracking In-Line, But Cautious on Expectations

While AMD does not break out server revenue specifically, EESC revenue currently stands at ~5% of Intel's data center revenue, which would imply a <5% revenue share for the server business (vs. the 10% share target by mid-year). That said, management remains upbeat on a long-term server run rate of 5 million units per quarter (see excerpt below). Given the backlog strength heading into 2Q20, AMD could well be on track, though an <5% revenue share relative to Intel's data center hardly justifies the current valuation, in my view.

So the way we define the share target, and it very much is sort of the view of - we expect about 20 million units a year in terms of single-socket and dual-socket servers. That's about 5 million units a quarter. So 10% share is about 0.5 million units. From where we look today, we look to be on track to that.

AMD has also begun shipping third-generation Ryzen Threadripper 3990X (64-core, 7nm) and Ryzen 4000 series mobile processors in 1Q20, and now expects >135 Ryzen-based notebooks to be shipped from FY20 (vs. prior expectations for ~100 Ryzen-based systems). However, given Intel has suffered from supply shortages thus far, and with Intel's 10nm (Ice Lake) and 10nm+ (Tiger Lake) appearing competitive, AMD's share could begin to level out sooner rather than later. The PC demand environment is also vulnerable to potential downside heading into 2H20, in my view, as the work-from-home tailwind normalizes amid a weakening consumer backdrop.

Final Take

Overall, I still think AMD had a strong quarter, particularly given the strong growth in PCs, while making steady inroads into establishing its foothold in the server space. That said, I think the market was expecting more on the 2Q20 guide, particularly with the flurry of PC builds in March as the work-from-home trend takes hold. This highlights my key concern on the stock: expectations. With the stock on a tear over the last few quarters without significant upward revisions to earnings expectations, the stock now trades at ~50x forward EPS, which strikes me as particularly lofty relative to Nvidia and Intel. Unless AMD gains traction in its newer initiatives, I find it hard to justify owning the stock at these levels, especially with Intel likely to resolve its supply chain issues and as the work-from-home tailwind normalizes in 2H20.

