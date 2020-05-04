Alamos Gold: Weak Production This Quarter

This is an excellent stock to own for the long term. However, it is vital to trade short term about one-third of your position regularly.

Alamos Gold generated revenues of $176.9 million. The company sold 111,854 ounces of gold at an average realized price of $1,582 per ounce this quarter.

The company posted gold production of 110.8K Au Oz for the first quarter of 2020. Production was weak due to the expansion in progress at the Young-Davidson mine.

Image: Aerial view of Alamos Gold's Young-Davidson mine site in Matachewan, Ontario. Courtesy: Dumas Mining

Investment thesis

The Toronto-based Alamos Gold (AGI) released its first-quarter results on April 29, 2020. The mid-tier gold producer, which owns operating gold mines in Canada (Northern Ontario) and Mexico (Sonora), came up with a production of 110.8K Oz in 1Q'20, which exceeded the top end of guidance. I noticed strong performances at Island Golden and Mulatos with lower results in Young-Davidson. The company voluntarily placed Island Gold on temporary care and maintenance on March 25, 2020.

The effect of the COVID-19 is felt in the gold mining sector. In early April, Alamos Gold suspended operations at Mulatos following the mandate by the Mexican government to suspend all non-essential businesses. John A. McCluskey, President and Chief Executive Officer, said in the conference call:

In light of the temporary operational suspensions at Island Golden and Mulatos we withdrew 2020 guidance on April 2nd. These suspensions will impact our second quarter results, but not take away from our strong second half outlook.



We expect to resume operations that Island Gold in early May and will do so safely in a staged manner. We're also positioned to resume operations at Mulatos once the government suspension is lifted.

On a side note, Alamos Gold is also involved with development projects in Turkey (Kirazli, Agi Dagi, and Camyurt) in Manitoba, Canada, with Lynn Lake, and in Mexico with the extension of Mulatos (La Yaqui, Cerro Pelon). However, I will not comment much about those projects because the company has been quiet about them this quarter.

Below are presented the gold production detailed per gold mine at the end of March 31, 2020.

The investment thesis remains nearly unchanged since the precedent quarter. I like the company's financial profile with no net debt, even if the free cash flow this quarter is on the weak side due to the expansion of the Young-Davidson mine.

Thus, I recommend a long-term approach, including accumulation on any weakness triggered either by temporary production setbacks or by the price of gold retreating from the mid-1,600s per ounce.

In my previous article about Alamos Gold, I said that the recent gold miners selloff presented a great buy opportunity, and I was right. After a quick drop, the stock jumped well over 80%, as we can see below. What a ride!

AGI is strongly outperforming the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX), as we can see in the chart below:

However, while the company is a good investment long term, as I said above, it is also essential to trade the stock short term and take advantage of the gold volatility.

Alamos Gold financial snapshot 1Q'20: The raw numbers

AGI 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 Total Revenues $ million 146.7 163.1 156.1 168.1 172.9 186.0 176.9 Quarterly Earnings $ million 7.2 -71.5 16.8 23.6 17.7 38.0 -12.3 EBITDA $ million 41.7 -21.0 60.5 69.1 78.4 88.4 76.7 EPS (diluted) $ per share 0.02 -0.18 0.04 0.06 0.04 0.09 -0.03 Cash from Operating Activities $ million 45.2 47.4 42.4 72.3 67.9 77.8 58.6 CapEx in $ 55.1 61.5 53.3 71.1 66.3 72.9 63.3 Free Cash Flow -9.9 -14.1 -10.9 1.2 1.6 4.9 -6.7 Total cash $ million 230.4 213.8 190.8 199.0 202.5 205.6 230.3 Total LT Debt in $ million 0 0 0 0 0 0 100.0 Dividend $/ share (semi-annual) 0.005 0.005 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.015 0.015 Shares Outstanding 394.6 390.5 394.2 392.9 394.4 394.2 391.3

Source: Company press release and Morningstar

Alamos Gold - Gold production and balance sheet details

1 - Revenues and Trend. Revenues were $176.9 million in 1Q'20

During the first quarter of 2020, Alamos Gold generated revenues of $176.9 million. It sold 111,854 ounces of gold at an average realized price of $1,582 per ounce this quarter. The net loss of $12.3 million, or $0.03 per share. Excluding a few items, the company's adjusted net earnings were $29 million, or $0.08 per share.

Reported adjusted net earnings of $29.4 million, or $0.08 per share, which comprises adjustments for unrealized foreign exchange losses of $41.9 million.

The CEO indicated in the conference call:

We had a number of highlights to start the year in what has been a very challenging environment with the COVID-19 crisis. We had a strong first quarter from operations, while also making good progress on our growth initiatives at Young-Davidson an Island Gold, which we expect will be transformative for the company.

The gold price realized this quarter is a new multi-year record high, as we can see in the chart below:

2 - Free Cash Flow was a loss of $6.7 million in 1Q'20

The generic free cash flow is the cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

The CapEx has been high due to investment in new projects, which should pay off later next year. The CapEx will continue to be high in 2020 with the ramp-up of spending at Kirazli, Island Gold and Young-Davidson

CEO McCluskey said in the conference call:

At Young Davidson, the lower mine expansion is in the final stages having commenced the tie in of the upper and lower minds in February. We recently completed several critical path items including the installation of the crusher, and connected the upper and lower portions of the Northgate shaft through the removal of the rock pentice.

While the free cash flow is a weakness, the company expects to transition to a period of strong free cash flow growth starting in the second half of 2020. This forecast is supported by the gold price reaching new highs regularly and above $1,710 per ounce as I am writing.

Note: AGI purchased 1,133,561 common shares at the cost of $5.5 million, or $4.90 per share, this quarter.

3 - Still no Net Debt and Liquidity of $683 million

The company remains net debt-free and has total cash of $230.3 million at the end of the first quarter. Alamos Gold drew $100.0 million from its credit facility to enhance the company's financial flexibility in light of COVID-19, leaving $400.0 million undrawn on March 31, 2020.

The company has been debt-free since 1Q'17, which is a unique situation. Total liquidity is $630.3 million.

4 - Gold production details. The company produced 110.8K Oz and sold 111.9K Oz in 1Q'20.

Alamos Gold produced 110.8K Au Oz this quarter, down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year and down 9.3% sequentially. The company sold 111.9K ounces of gold at an average realized price of $1,582 per ounce. Gold sales were about ~1,000 ounces higher than production in the quarter.

The big impact in production came from Young-Davidson, while Mulatos and Island Gold were doing very well.

1 - Island Gold produced 38.8K Oz this quarter, a slight increase sequentially. However, Island Gold has been on temporary care maintenance since the last week of March. From the conference call:

despite suspending operations in the last week of March, even with the downtime underground mining rates increased the average of new record of 1,240 tons per day, 14% higher than the first quarter of 2019 and above our guidance range of 1,200 tons per day.

2 - Young‐Davidson produced 28.7K Oz.

As planned, this was down from previous quarters reflecting lower tons mined process with the shutdown with the Northgate shaft in February to complete the tie in of the upper and lower mines.

3 - Mulatos mine produced 42.6K ounces in the first quarter.

total cast cost of $812 per ounce and mine site all in sustaining costs of 9$58 per ounce. Production was 10% higher than the first quarter of 2019 driven by higher grades and tons of stacked on the pad.



Grade stack averaged 1.25 grams per ton, 28% increase from a year ago reflecting new production from the higher grades Cerro Pelon deposit. Operations at Mulatos were suspended on April 2, in response to the Mexican Government mandate to suspend all non-essential businesses.

Note: The suspension has been extended to May 31st, with the chance of lifting constraints on May 18th.

2020 Guidance suspended

I have indicated the last guidance below issued by Alamos Gold, but the company said in the conference call:

In light of the temporary operational suspensions at Island Golden and Mulatos we withdrew 2020 guidance on April 2nd. These suspensions will impact our second quarter results, but not take away from our strong second half outlook.



We expect to resume operations that Island Gold in early May and will do so safely in a staged manner. We're also positioned to resume operations at Mulatos once the government suspension is lifted.

(Source: Previous AGI Presentation)

Conclusion and technical analysis (short term)

Alamos Gold's first-quarter results were relatively in line with expectations. Production was weak because of the Young-Davidson lower tons mined process after the shutdown with the Northgate shaft in February to complete the tie-in of the upper and lower mine. Company COO Peter McPhail said in the conference call:

This work is all expected to be completed in July following which we expect mining rates to ramp up to 7,500 tons per day by the end of 2020. This will drive production higher and cost significantly lower in the second half of this year.

Finally, AISC is now at $1,010/Oz and is a bit higher this quarter because of the Young-Davidson transition, which lowered production sold.

Technical analysis

AGI experienced not one but two support breakouts in March, but since then, the stock recovered exceptionally well from about $3.50 to now $8.40. If we assume an ascending channel pattern, the stock will move between the line resistance at about $8.85 and line support at $7.60.

The strategy is to sell about 30% of your holding at $8.85 or higher. Then, wait for a retracement around $7.60 or lower to accumulate again.

However, if the gold price turns bullish from here, I see AGI reaching about $10.25, but that is unlikely, in my opinion. The second quarter will be weak due to lower production, and we not fuel further buying.

If the gold price retraces from the $1,715 per ounce, and depending on the retracement strength, I see lower support at around $6.25, at which point, it is crucial to start accumulating again.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade short term AGI occasionally.