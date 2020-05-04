iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF: Set To Soar As Cloud-Based Software Advances

The desire to perform all the time is usually a barrier to performing over time." – Robert Olstein

Overview

The iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) invests exclusively in U.S. software stocks and aims to track the investment results of the S&P North American Expanded Technology Software index. Although the top 10 holdings are made up primarily of well-known companies – Microsoft (MSFT), Adobe (ADBE), Oracle (ORCL), Salesforce (CRM), Intuit (INTU), ServiceNow (NOW), Activision Blizzard (ATVI), Autodesk (ADSK), Electronic Arts (EA), Workday (WDAY) – IGV invests heavily in relatively unknown medium-cap companies. These add juice to the holding, which is expected to provide long-term growth. The portfolio is made up of 106 companies across communications and information technology.

Source: iShares

Due to consumer demand, the software industry is fast-moving and highly competitive, offering opportunities for development and innovation well into the future. Content Services Platforms (CSP), in which Oracle, Microsoft, and Adobe are key players, are going to thrive in a future economy that will be increasingly online. A CSP is Software as a Service (SaaS), based on the cloud that enables users to generate, collaborate, share, and store content. The CSP market is expected to reach $105 billion by 2026, as it is gaining traction as a replacement for enterprise content management software.

As businesses look for ways to increase productivity and efficiency, software and technology are providing an answer. COVID-19 has forced the hand of many companies recently, showing that demand for CSPs is steady even in the face of uncertainty, as businesses overhaul their technology to accommodate working remotely. With cloud-based software and business processes online, social distancing can be maintained. SaaS offers users flexibility with a subscription-based price model, meaning they always have the latest version of the software as long as they are subscribed; there is no need to make a lump-sum purchase for a software license for new software or updates. With SaaS, you simply pay a subscription, and any software updates are applied as they are released. Think of MSFT’s OfficeSuite. You used to be able to purchase the latest version of Word, and that was it – a one-time purchase. Now? You pay a monthly subscription. Forever. This price model simplifies accounting as their revenue is predictable and stable. Consumers pay their fees periodically. It is Netflix (NFLX) pricing before Netflix.

In terms of where the future of earnings will come from, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, database management systems, as well as big data analytics, are leading factors driving the growth of the software market. With a CAGR of 8%, the Global Enterprise Software Market is also expected to hit approximately $643 billion by 2023. The majority of the companies in IGV, and the top 10 holdings, are critical players in this field and are expected to do exceptionally well.

Enterprise Software Market

Source: Market Research Future

Source: iShares

With a P/E ratio of just over 44, this ETF is more expensive than its counterparts. That is a risk that must be watched. However, the potential for growth over the long term is high, which justifies the higher price, in my opinion. And as such, IGV is a suitable ETF to be held long term. With a robust 10-year return of 16.11%, this has a much stronger return profile than the S&P 500 index, albeit with higher risk.

Risks

IGV is subject to a large amount of investment risk as it targets such a small, specific market sector, being the U.S software industry. This ETF is sensitive to technology-based news and events; for example, imagine how this ETF would perform if we had another scare like tech bubble back in the early 2000s. Because this ETF is investing in specifically U.S. software companies, certain aspects of diversification are limited as well. There is only global exposure from external sales of the larger companies, and sectors have been restricted to software exclusively. Industry diversification could be achieved by considering a tech ETF that invests across multiple sectors.

Cloud security is a prevalent and ever-changing concern with content services platforms, and can be an area to focus on when indicators suggest we are entering a risk-on environment as analyzed in The Lead-Lag Report.. The risk of public and private cloud hacking is a terrifying thought and could have drastic consequences for software companies in the future. However, the security risk also provides the opportunity for more innovation and growth. If security is kept on top and managed well, the growth potential for the sector is huge. IGV has a healthy growth outlook as the demand for technological innovation, and the CSPs needed to provide modern business solutions. If investors are willing to take on the investment risk associated with being invested in such a concentrated industry, this is a great ETF to keep in the portfolio for the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.