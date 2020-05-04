Maybe Electronic Arts Can Benefit From The Stay-At-Home Economy

The stock is overbought based on the weekly stochastic readings, and it is near the upper rail of a developing trend channel.

Earnings and revenue are expected to decline compared to 2019 results, but the outlook could improve due to the current environment.

The stay-at-home economy is having a profound impact on a number of industries. Older companies that have a hard time adapting to making sales online or require people to leave their home to conduct business are struggling mightily right now. New-economy companies that are built around e-commerce and technology are faring much better. Some companies are even seeing increased business as a result of the massive number of people staying home.

One industry that could benefit from people staying at home is the gaming industry. Two of the biggest players in the industry are set to report earnings on Tuesday. Electronic Arts (EA) is set to report fiscal 2020 fourth-quarter results after the closing bell that day, and its competitor, Activision Blizzard (ATVI), will also report that day. I chose to focus on Electronic Arts because I feel its fundamentals are stronger than Activision's at this time.

Analysts expect EA to report earnings of $0.98 for the quarter on revenue of $1.19 billion. The company earned $1.31 per share in the fourth quarter of 2019, so we are looking at a 25.2% drop in earnings on a year-on-year basis. Revenue is expected to drop 13.1% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

Electronic Arts has seen earnings grow by 5% per year over the last three years, and they increased by 31% in the third quarter compared to the previous year. Revenue has increased by an average of 3% per year over the last three years, and they jumped by 24% in the third quarter. Analysts expect earnings to grow by 11% for 2020 as a whole, while revenue is expected to increase by 5%.

EA's management efficiency measurements are well above average with a return on equity of 26.2% and a profit margin of 32%. The average ROE is in the 15-20% range and the average profit margin is in the 15% range. The stock is trading at a trailing P/E of 11.98 and a forward P/E of 23.58.

I will be interested in the forecast for the first quarter of 2021 and for 2021 as a whole. We have seen some companies boost estimates slightly based on increased spending on software and games as people are starved for entertainment while staying at home from school and work. EA could be such a company.

The Stock is Near the Upper Rail of an Upwardly Sloped Channel

Electronic Arts fell sharply from mid-2018 through the end of that year. The stock fell 50% during this stretch, and the decline started well before the drop in the overall market. That low came in right below the $75 area, where the stock had seen resistance in 2015 and support in late 2016. The stock rallied with the rest of the market in the first few months of 2019, but it fell out of sync with the market from mid-February through mid-July. From its July low through January of this year, EA rallied approximately 28.7%. The stock started falling before the overall market did and then rallied 38.5% from its March low.

If we connect the lows from December '18 and from March, we get an upwardly slopped trend line. The highs from February '19 and from April connect in a parallel line, potentially forming a trend channel that could help guide the stock higher in the future.

The problem for the current situation is that if this second trend line does indeed turn out to be the upper rail of a channel, we could see a decline in the coming months or a consolidation phase that allows the lower rail to catch up.

It is positive for the stock that it has moved back above all three of its weekly moving averages, but the weekly stochastic indicators have moved into overbought territory and look like they may be turning over at this point. The 10-week RSI peaked two weeks ago and turned lower last week, but it never reached overbought territory.

Sentiment toward Electronic Arts is Neutral

Looking at the sentiment indicators for Electronic Arts, investors and analysts seem to be somewhat neutral on the stock when compared to others. There are 34 analysts covering the stock at this time, and 22 have it rated as a "Buy". The other 12 all have the stock rated as a "Hold". This gives us an overall buy percentage of 64.7%. This is ever so slightly below the average Buy percentage.

The short interest ratio is at 1.91 currently, and that is much lower than it was at the beginning of the year. We see that there are 6.46 million shares sold short at this point, with the average daily trading volume at 3.38 million. At the end of December, there were 7.17 million shares sold short and the average daily trading less than half of what it is now. The ratio is slightly below the historical average for all stocks, but is probably close to the current average.

Option traders are the lone group of these three (analysts, short sellers, and option traders) that are somewhat bearish toward the stock. There are 60,082 puts open at this time and 45,797 calls open. This gives us a put/call ratio of 1.312, and that is above average. The put/call ratio was at 1.6 back on January 30 when EA reported results for the third quarter. It fell all the way to 1.1 back on April 7, but has been climbing since then. This indicates that bearish sentiment is growing a little ahead of the earnings report.

My Current Take on Electronic Arts

I like Electronic Arts for the long run, but I would like it a lot better down around the $90-95 range and with the weekly stochastic indicators closer to oversold territory rather than in overbought territory.

The fundamentals are good, especially the return on equity and the profit margin. The earnings and revenue growth were really good in the third quarter, but analysts are expecting a dip in both for the fourth quarter. The outlook could get a boost with so many people staying at home and looking for new entertainment sources. The shutdown likely didn't do much to help the fourth-quarter results, but the second quarter could see a better forecast than what investors are expecting.

Looking at the past few years, Electronic Arts has beaten earnings estimates in each of its last eight earnings reports. The one that I found most intriguing was in February '19, as the stock peaked right after that report and that was the first marker for the upper rail that I pointed out earlier.

I noticed something about the earnings reports and the weekly stochastic indicators. When the stock peaked in February '19, the stochastics were in overbought territory as earnings were released, and then the stock meandered lower for about five months. When the earnings were released at the end of July '19, the stochastic readings had just made a bullish crossover and proceeded to move higher for about five and a half months. The indicators had just made a bearish crossover when the company released earnings at the end of January. If this pattern plays out again, we could see EA fall for a few months.

As I said before, I like Electronic Arts for the long term, but I suggest waiting for a better entry point. I can see buying in the $90-95 range and then setting a target in the $130 range for the next six to nine months.

