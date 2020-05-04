2020 May Be Rough, But S&P Global Is Worth The Wait

S&P Global is an information services company that supports the asset management, commodity and credit markets with a broad array of market data, index and analytics products. The company divides itself into four distinct segments - Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. Revenue and operating profit are distributed among the four segments seen below:

(Source: S&P Global Q4 Earnings Release)

Ratings - S&P Global's core business is providing credit ratings to newly issued debt, along with surveillance and maintenance of these ratings through the life of the bond. In 2018 SPGI rated ~78% of the $1.9 trillion of addressable debt issued in the US, and rated more than $3.4 trillion in new debt globally, making it a dominant player in the credit ratings business. US corporate debt makes up the bulk of the ratings issued by SPGI, but the company also rates government debt, structured finance credit and other types of bonds issued in the marketplace.

(Source: S&P Global 2019 Investor Factbook)

Market Intelligence - This segment encompasses the market data & analytics platforms S&P Global sells to the investment community, including the Capital IQ research service, along with products customers use to access credit ratings, industry classification data, and more. While this segment's margins are the lowest of the four, ~97% of the revenue received from these products is subscription-based, making future growth more stable, controllable and easier to predict. S&P Global's customer base includes asset managers, banks, buy-side funds, and corporations - seen below:

(Source: S&P Global 2019 Investor Factbook)

Platts - The Platts segment, similar to the Market Intelligence & Indices segments, provides industry data and benchmark price assessments for the commodity markets. Platts collects and calculates data needed to track market prices for a variety of popular, and in some cases niche, commodities that industry participants use to make better business decisions. An example of how Platts makes money includes providing benchmark pricing data to exchanges for creation of tradeable futures products. There are over 1,100 exchange-traded futures contracts that use Platts data as the basis of their pricing, and Platts receives revenue when these contracts are traded. Revenue is generated primarily from customers outside the US and is almost purely subscription based:

(Source: S&P Global 2019 Investor Factbook)

Indices - SPGI's final segment is a majority-owned joint venture called S&P Dow Jones Indices (SPDJI), which is ~75% owned by S&P Global and ~25% owned by CME Group. This business develops and maintains different market benchmarks used by ETFs, mutual funds, and the derivatives industry to manage investment assets and hedge against market uncertainty. This segment makes money based on the amount of assets linked to funds or derivatives traded in SPDJI-indexed products - the more assets are invested or traded, the more revenue the Indices segment will record. As of year-end 2018, over $12.5 trillion in assets are benchmarked or indexed to SPDJI indices, including the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Indices have benefited from a number of secular trends in the investment industry, including the "active-to-passive" shift that's many years in the making and is continuing to increase the awareness and importance of the S&P brand.

Ratings & Platts - Short-Term Pain Ahead

A key feature of S&P Global's business revolves around its exposure to macroeconomic events and trends throughout the broader economy. Within its Ratings business, SPGI relies on debt issuance to grow revenue - the below chart shows how revenue growth in Ratings, the company's largest segment, is directionally correlated with growth in global debt issuance:

(Source: S&P Global investor relations, author graph)

In 2017 and 2019, debt issuance notched strong growth - particularly in high yield - as low interest rates and GDP growth drove companies to expand their balance sheets and continue incremental investment. In 2018, however, we saw rising interest rates and a contraction in the Fed's balance sheet toward year-end, along with uncertainty sparking from the US-China trade war and Brexit - these issues damaged global debt issuance and SPGI's ratings revenue as a result.

I bring up these points because the macro environment has drastically changed from what the market was experiencing in 2019, and for that matter, at any other point in history. The coronavirus and resulting economic fallout have shocked the credit markets in an unprecedented fashion, which undoubtedly has a sizable impact on global debt issuance and on S&P Global as a result. At a Raymond James investor conference in early March 2020, S&P Global's CEO Doug Peterson commented on the economic and financial upheaval experienced thus far from the coronavirus:

First of all, we saw in the Ratings business… the first 8 weeks of the year, the ratings volume was up 7%. It was very robust. It was across the board most geographies, most asset classes. And last week, it really halted to a stop. This was based on the uncertainty in the markets about coronavirus, what impact it's going to have on different industries, what kind of credit impact it might have. In addition, there were uncertainties about rates. Rates were plunging. Spreads were increasing. And when you get a market like that, the investment-grade issuers, they stop going to market. There were no investment-grade issuances last week at all. And then there were a few loans and a few noninvestment grade bonds. So you saw a very little amount of issuance.

(Source: S&P Global investor conference, author emphasis)

You're hearing it straight from the CEO of the company - when the coronavirus started to appear on the global scene, a growing debt market suddenly came to a screeching halt. In the weeks following Peterson's appearance, a mixed issuance picture has taken shape. On one hand, you have governments and corporations around the world scrambling to raise cash in an attempt to wait out the virus storm, resulting in a spike in certain types of debt issuance, prompting headlines like the below:

(Source: Reuters, Financial Post)

On the other hand, when global financial crises strike, and - as Peterson said above - credit spreads widen and uncertainty grows, debt issuance contracts over the medium term. Below charts show how S&P Ratings revenue dipped during the '08-'09 financial crisis:

(Source: S&P Global 2019 Investor Factbook)

Below shows how this impacted the stock - SPGI fared largely in line with the market in 2008, and even underperformed slightly on a full-year basis:

Data by YCharts

With 2008's performance in mind, I want readers to be aware of the exposure S&P Global has to downside in a crisis situation. If the wide gap we're seeing in credit spreads continues, and if economic activity doesn't rebound soon, debt issuance will likely begin to drop materially, and SPGI's Ratings business along with it.

A similar risk is surfacing within the company's Platts business, given the historic carnage we're experiencing in the oil and gas industry amid low-to-negative oil prices. As can be seen below, 93% of Platts revenue comes from the energy industry, whether it be petroleum, power & gas, or petrochemicals:

(Source: S&P Global 2019 Investor Factbook)

Despite the deeply integrated nature of Platts' business within the industry, there is a risk that SPGI's user base may start to shrink as oil companies either cut back on investment or go bankrupt altogether.

Earnings Reveal Strong Q1, But 2020 Outlook Dimmed & Uncertain

S&P Global reported earnings on April 28, and added context to the quarter's performance and the 2020 outlook. Earnings came in well ahead of expectations, with revenue up +14% and non-GAAP EPS up +29% vs. Q1 2019, as Ratings growth soared on higher investment-grade debt issuance and less business travel kept expenses in check.

However, in spite of the strong Q1 figures, SPGI also revised 2020 EPS guidance downward, summarized below for clarity:

(Source: S&P Global Investor Relations, author table)

Even with a Q1 2020 well ahead of its original guidance, S&P Global is taking its outlook for the rest of 2020 down as the global economic situation becomes increasingly dire. The company even lays out in its earnings deck that it's forecasting multiple potential scenarios depending on how quickly the economy recovers post-COVID-19:

(Source: S&P Global Q1 2020 Earnings Presentation)

These scenarios correspond to between $260M and $430M in revenue coming out of the business vs. the original guidance:

(Source: S&P Global Q1 2020 Earnings Presentation)

(Quick aside: S&P Global puts out a wealth of helpful information in its earnings decks, and I would urge all investors - even those that don't own the stock - to look through its slides).

Overall, S&P Global's earnings data paints a bright picture through Q1 as companies scramble to issue debt, but a bleak outlook going forward as GDP contracts further, unemployment figures rise, and companies shift to conserving cash and shrinking their balance sheets.

S&P Global is Attractive Despite the Risks - At the Right Price

Although the macro environment does present challenges for parts of S&P Global's business, I am willing to move past the risks and find shares attractive if another selloff occurs. SPGI is investing today to take advantage of multiple long-term opportunities across all segments, which I'll detail further below:

The first major long-term opportunity for S&P Global is China. SPGI has a first-mover advantage in the Chinese debt ratings space and is positioning to capitalize on the growth and eventual integration of China's financial markets with the rest of the world. Seen below, the opportunity in China is substantial:

(Source: S&P Global 2019 Investor Factbook)

Even if China's economy takes a deep hit amid the coronavirus pandemic, as the world moves past the virus and returns to "normal", S&P Global will be able to find growth in one of the largest debt markets in the world that is still largely untapped by foreign investors.

Another growth opportunity is Market Intelligence. While this segment sports the lowest margins of the business, its growth is less dependent on macro trends and is more controllable. SPGI is investing in this segment and is leveraging the data generated in other parts of its business - Ratings, Indices, and Platts - to bolster Market Intelligence offerings and add value above what competitors can provide. I think investment in the business today will pay off longer-term as Market Intelligence growth balances out periods where macro pressures hurt the other segments.

The final trend that I think will pay off for S&P Global is ESG. As more companies, asset managers and investors place a premium on ESG data and inclusion in funds and portfolios, demand for S&P Global's ESG offerings will grow substantially. Management mentioned on its Q4 2019 earnings call that ESG offerings currently bring in ~$50M annually, but could expand to more than $2 billion long-term as market interest grows and consolidation occurs in the industry.

To wrap up, amid the deluge of horrendous data and bleak headlines, I'm looking to amass a shopping list of companies worth owning if the equity markets turn lower - I believe S&P Global is a company that deserves to be on that list. There are indeed risks to the 2020 outlook due to economic contraction and energy industry weakness - risks the company clearly highlights - but beyond the current weakness I think SPGI is positioned well for continued growth and outperformance. I don't think a selloff in the short term is without justification, but I think long-term S&P Global's performance will be worth waiting for.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article should not be taken as investment or financial advice and is for informational purposes only. Consult a financial advisor before making investment decisions. This article discusses public information sourced from SEC filings and SPGI publicly available reports. Future performance could differ from what is estimated in the article.