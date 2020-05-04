Boeing: Doing The Right Things

Boeing (NYSE:BA) has been a hot topic amongst investors over the past year. Even more so with some of the wild swings we are seeing in the stock as of late. However, since the calendar turned, Boeing shareholders still find themselves down 60%. On April 29, Boeing released its Q1 2020 results, and the stock ran up about 6% on the release. Boeing is not going to go anywhere long term, and it appears shareholders are starting to see that. There is no question the industry is going to face some headwinds even when the world returns to a new normal, but Boeing will come out of this a winner long term.

Earnings

Wednesday morning, Boeing released its Q1 2020 results. The company reported a non-GAAP EPS of -$1.70. This was a pretty large miss of $0.21. Boeing did manage to hit revenue estimates almost on the nail with $16.91 billion. Year over year this is a massive decline as it posted a $3.16 EPS and $22.9 billion in revenue for Q1 2019. Commercial unit revenue fell to $6.2 billion over the quarter. This was primarily due to the 737 MAX grounding. Operating margins fell to -33% mainly due to lower delivery volume, $797 million of abnormal costs because of the suspension of the 737 MAX, and $137 million in abnormal production costs thanks to the suspension of Puget Sound operations due to COVID-19. Some of these abnormal costs will carry over into Q2.

Looking at Defense, Space & Security, we observed Q1 revenue decreased to $6 billion. This was down from $6.6 billion in Q1 2019. This is primarily driven by the charge on the KC-46A Tanker, and BDS operating margins of negative 3.2%. There remains a backlog of $64 billion. During Q1, the company won contracts worth $6 billion. 28% of the backlog is from outside the USA.

Seems Bad... Why Did The Stock Go Up?

At one point, shares were up almost 9% as CFO Greg Smith talked about the steps the company is taking to manage liquidity and maintain its investment-grade rating. Greg went on to talk about how COVID-19 has had a major impact, but also cited the 737 MAX grounding. Neither of which is really under its control at this point. He stated that the company was tracking to meet its internal Q1 goals before COVID-19 took hold of the global economy.

COVID-19 is not only affecting Boeing, but also the entire industry is feeling the pinch as travel has ground to a halt worldwide. In order to conserve cash, Boeing has suspended the dividend indefinitely, suspended/terminating share repurchases. Boeing has been forced to furlough certain employees and will continue to help protect the balance sheet via voluntary layoffs, attrition, and involuntary layoffs as necessary. While no one likes to hear about this, as an investor, it is good to see the company taking its cash positions seriously, and unfortunately, cutting wage costs is often the easiest way to do that.

Greg mentioned that there would also be cuts to capital expenditures and R&D, but that the company will continue to spend on key priorities and technologies that are crucial to the future. Boeing is working with all of its supply chain partners to carefully manage liquidity (including the government), all while doing everything it can to minimize the damage done to manage its supply chain, always keeping the long-term health of the industry in mind.

Greg concluded his message with this:

Managing our liquidity and balance sheet leverage are top priorities as we navigate this challenging environment. We plan to immediately reduce our debt levels once our cash flow generation returns to more normal levels. Again, we will not lose sight of making necessary investments in our business, our people, new technology and better processes and tools that are critical to our future.

Boeing is clearly making the hard decisions that must be made to preserve the balance sheet through this unprecedented crisis. Boeing has been working hard to remain as liquid as possible including drawing down the $13.8 billion delayed draw term loan early. The company's debt currently sits at $38.9 billion and holds $15.5 billion in cash and marketable securities. To this point, the company has not touched its $9.6 billion revolving credit facility. This is a positive!

There is going to be government support for the industry. Especially considering how much the government relies on Boeing to take its defense contracts. This will also help improve liquidity. The company should be able to obtain enough cash to maintain operations throughout this crisis. There is no doubt there will be scars from these few months that will last for years, but Boeing will persevere.

Looking Ahead

Air traffic is down 95% in the US year over year and airlines are cutting flights worldwide. It will take a few years to return to 2019 levels and a few years longer to return to normal growth trends. This can be seen charted below.

As a result, Boeing is moving to cut manufacturing rates on the 787 models from 14 units per month down to 10 for the rest of 2020, and then cut fully in half to 7 by 2022. (There are no cuts to the 767/747 lines). With these production cuts, there will also be further staffing cuts to reduce costs. While these cuts may initially seem like bad news, it is welcome news that the company is swiftly and appropriately acting to lower costs through this difficult period in the industry.

What Does The Price Say?

For full disclosure, I went long Boeing on March 18th at $94.45 which was disclosed in my most recent Boeing article, which to this point has been pretty close to the bottom. From there, the stock doubled over the next week. I trimmed some of my position on the way up, and fully exited the final 30% of my position at $147.69 as the stock began to give up returns from the prior week.

Looking below, you can see that that bottom formed in mid-March has held thus far and is slowly trending up. The stock has slowly started to trade in a tighter and tighter range since then. This has formed a beautiful ascending triangle. I have used an hourly chart here to exaggerate the triangle. As mentioned earlier, the stock moved almost 6% to the positive on the backs of earnings. This almost pushed the price over that top boundary, but quickly fell back within the current outline.

An ascending triangle is typically aggressively bought, or sold, once the pattern breaks out. This is not a pattern I use to predict future movement, only monitor. I am not going to predict which way this will break, but whichever way it does is likely where the momentum will be for the next little while. If the pattern breaks to the positive in the next couple of days, I would be a buyer around the $145-$147 level.

The encouraging news is that there is some decent support around the $120 level now. This is likely where I would place a stop if the triangle breaks positively.

Looking above, you can see the hourly breakdown over the last couple of months and we can see that the $120 level has been clear support. This is where the initial gap up in late March took us too for a couple of days before exploding further. We have also retested this point a couple of times since then. A break of this point could easily send us back to sub $100 levels.

Below is a weekly view of the same support level dating back to 2014. We can see the initial move over $120 in late 2014, followed by multiple retests before the stock ran up in 2017. This is a crucial level for the stock to hold now that the initial blow of the market collapse is over.

I am going to let the price tell me which move to make. The next big move one way or another will show us which way the price is likely heading.

Wrap-Up

As you can see, earnings were disappointing but this appears to have been expected based on the price action we saw on Wednesday. The company is making tough decisions to cut production and people. But it is the right thing to do amongst the current industry crisis. The stock price currently could go either way. I will let the price dictate my actions. I do not want to get caught on the wrong side of momentum. This is far from over for Boeing, but it is starting to do the right things.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.