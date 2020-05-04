Altria: Very Low Probability Of Losing Money

Introduction

The recent months have been a nightmare for many income investors. On one hand, they have seen interest rates sink to record lows amidst the economic crisis that was brought about from the coronavirus, but at the same time, there has been a tidal wave of dividends being reduced or suspended completely. Thankfully, there are still several opportunities abound, such as the tobacco giant Altria (MO), that offer sizable dividend yields that are not only sustainable, but whose share price is trading well below its intrinsic value and thus provide a low probability of losing money in the long term.

Background

Whilst some companies are suffering and seeing their earnings collapse due to this coronavirus economic crisis, the tobacco industry is well positioned due to the inelastic nature of demand for their products, which allows them to hold up well regardless of economic conditions. Although this tends to mean that their sales do not boom during a recovery, it comes with the benefit of limited downside during an economic crisis. During periods of time such as these, there are few companies in such a strong position that are still generating ample free cash flow with reasonable leverage, see the two graphs included below.

Image Source: Author.

This strength was clearly on display during the first quarter of 2020, with their operating cash flow defying this turmoil and actually increasing 36.70% year on year. Whilst their scope for future growth can be debated due to the secular decline of tobacco demand, it certainly seems highly probable that they can at least sustain their current dividend going forward. During the years of 2017-2019, on average, their dividend coverage was a solid 124.49%, which indicates that they can consistently fund their dividend without the use of debt with a margin of safety. Since their dividend coverage and financial position have already been widely discussed, there is minimal need to simply rehash, as thankfully nothing has changed materially.

Even though there have been concerns during recent years regarding their cigarette volume decline, in the grand scheme, these are yet to be a reason for concern. During 2008-2011, they suffered abnormally high volume declines, which only proved to be a temporary issue, with the 2008-2011 trendline falling far beneath their actual results, see the graph included below.

Image Source: Author.

Their cigarette volumes actually increased by 6.06% year on year during the first quarter of 2020, and even if the remainder of 2020 once again sees this change to a decline, this strong start should keep it modest and broadly in line with normal expectations. Although there is always the possibility that this time is different, they are continuing to invest elsewhere to prepare for the future and this risk can easily be incorporated by only relying upon conservative future assumptions.

Discounted Cash Flow Valuations

The discounted cash flow valuation assumed that their quarterly dividend remains unchanged perpetually into the future at $0.84 per share or $3.36 per share on an annual basis. This was selected to provide a conservative base line valuation that incorporates a significant margin of safety, in case the medium- to long-term secular decline in tobacco demand eliminates their growth, despite their Juul (JUUL) and Cronos (OTC:CRON) investments. Whilst their results for the first quarter of 2020 have been quite strong, there are still medium- to long-term concerns and thus the scenarios have remained very conservative to provide an adequate margin of safety.

The valuation produced a result of $64.14 per share, which indicates that their intrinsic value is 69.19% higher as of the time of writing. This indicates that their current share price offers a massive discount to its intrinsic value, and given it only assumed zero future dividend growth, it also indicates that there is a low probability of shareholders losing money in the long term. Obviously, any scenarios that foresee more significant dividend growth would also produce a higher intrinsic value; however, I believe that an attractive investment is one that can be justified without assuming any future growth.

This valuation used a cost of equity as determined by the Capital Asset Pricing Model that utilized a 60M Beta of 0.65 (SA), expected market return of 7.50% and risk-free rates as per the United States Treasury Yield Curve on the 01st May 2020, which reflects that risk-free rates are higher in the long term than the short term. Admittedly, this intrinsic value is partly being boosted by the current very low risk-free rates as well as only moderate expected market returns. Since the discount rate is arguably the most contentious assumption, I have provided a Monte Carlo Simulation with a wide range of 121 different cost of equity assumptions. These include expected market returns from 5% to 10% and risk-free rates from 0% to 5%, both of which used 0.5% increments.

To further illustrate the limited downside risk and thus low probability of losing money in the long term, I have included an additional three scenarios relating to their future dividends. The first scenario foresees their current dividend being reduced by 25% with zero future growth, whilst the second scenario foresees 2.50% per annum dividend growth after this reduction. Meanwhile, the third scenario is the most bullish and foresees their current dividend avoiding any reductions and subsequently growing at 2.50% per annum.

When these three new scenarios are combined with the original zero growth scenario and the 121 different costs of equity assumptions, it provides a total of 484 different valuations. Most impressively it can be seen in the graph below that very few of these are negative at only 6% and even of these few negative results, the losses are only modest at less than 20%. Even if all the results above 100% return are judged to be too extreme and thus are excluded, the negative returns still only form 10% of the total returns. This further highlights how there is a low probability of shareholders losing money in the long term, as almost all valuations produce an intrinsic valuation above their current share price as of the time of writing.

Image Source: Author.

I believe that reviewing the payback period of a dividend stream is especially important for companies that are facing secular declines, such as those in the tobacco industry, as the quicker a shareholder sees their capital returned, the less the probability of losing money. After reviewing the graph included below, it can be seen that it only takes slightly longer than 11 and 13 years for their dividends to repay the initial investment in nominal and inflation adjusted terms, respectively. The example was included to provide context of what to expect from a more standard investment with a 3% dividend yield that grows at 5% per annum. It can be seen that despite its significantly higher growth rate, its inflation adjusted payback period is significantly longer at 25 years, which is significantly less attractive than 13 years.

Image Source: Author.

Relative Valuations

Since this analysis has primarily focused around their dividends, the relative valuation compares the spread between their dividend yield and that of alternative income producing investments. To simplify interpreting these graphs, a lower spread indicates a lower relative valuation. These graphs largely speak for themselves and show that their current dividend yield exceeded that of the selected alternative income investments to the most significant extent during the last decade. This indicates that, relatively speaking, their shares are significantly undervalued and thus represent attractive value.

Rule Of Thumb Valuation

Whilst I find examining different quantitative valuations quite interesting, often the best investment opportunities can still be easily justified with a simple rule of thumb approach. Provided an investor believes that they can at least keep their dividend steady going into the future, based on their history, it would not be unrealistic to expect their dividend yield to revert to between 5.50% and 6%, as seen in the graph below. This would require their share price to rise between 47.72% and 61.09%. Even if this took three years, shareholders would receive an additional 8.86% per annum from dividends for a potential total return of between 74.30% and 87.67% or a gross potential annualized return of between 20.35% and 23.35%. This would certainly power any portfolio higher despite only being based on conservative assumptions.

Conclusion

These are certainly tough times to be an income investor who faces a minefield when deciding which dividends to trust and which to avoid. Nonetheless, there are still opportunities abound like this one that offer an excellent combination of a high dividend yield and a low probability of losing money in the long term. Given this, I believe that it is appropriate to upgrade my bullish rating to very bullish.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Altria’s SEC filings contained in the following two links (1)(2) and all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.