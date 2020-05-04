April 2020 Passive Income Report - $1,298.91

I feel the market is a little ahead of itself right now so we only made one purchase and started saving cash for the next dip.

First off, sorry for the missed post last week, they say you should be consistent but last week was busy and I really didn’t feel like writing. We got the go ahead to start working again but with a lot of restrictions. Unfortunately, now we can only work 1 day a week. We were allowed to do property cleanups and cut grass. No mulching, no construction, no sprinklers etc etc etc. Well, now that all the property cleanups are done it's just 1 day of grass cutting a week. (We do mostly landscape construction.)

This Covid situation is frustrating to say the least. Everyone is getting stir crazy. It was nice to see a bit of normal working for a week and a half... Always love seeing the clients as well. I’ve known some for about 20 years now…

I have ordered a bunch of more wood to work on our deck and a lot of plants for the new gardens, I guess I’m in the queue. It's been 3 days.. Remember the times when you could just go get stuff? Oh those were the days. My son's been talking about a pond or stream. I have been contemplating bringing the excavator here and just starting to dig. Got to keep busy, right?

I’ve been trying to buy a used rowing machine - been throwing the odd offer out but it gets denied and the item gets sold. The rowing machine market is hot at the moment. I need to bite the bullet though and get one. The wife loves baking.

The market is rallying like crazy. Most earnings reports have been pretty good though. Personally I keep contemplating selling off, with the market back up can we really say times are comparable to last year? Massive layoffs, businesses closed down, a restart that may be too soon and we see a second wave? I think it will take a bit to get the economy rolling again and let's be honest, employers may not be able to hire back all their staff immediately.

At the same time if I did sell off in March I’m sure I would have missed this rally back, fighting the Fed is a bad idea. I just have a feeling Q2/ Q3 are going to be a disaster for a lot of companies. Are these earnings already priced in? I dunno… Tech will benefit and this is a area I need to increase overall in the portfolio.

The great debate right? Anyways let's get to the money.

RAISES OR CUTS



After last month’s disappointing dividend cut from Inter Pipeline (OTCPK:IPPLF) I thought there may be more coming. Luckily our portfolio didn’t experience any cuts in April. We did get 3 raises though! The Kings came through and a new aristocrat was born.

Total Added Income from Dividend Raises in 2020 – $98.59



Dividend Cuts Reduced Dividends in 2020 by $250.88

DIVIDEND INCOME

14 Companies paid us this month.

Stocks April 2019 Income April 2020 Income Restaurant Brands 30.53 33.75 Nutrien 0 30.64 Altagas 2.40 2.40 Dream Global Reit 20.47 (1 Drip) Bought Out Shaw 31.40 (1 Drip) sold Cisco 46.90 usd 48.24 (1 Drip) Transcontinental 24.64 (1 Drip) 26.10 (2 Drips) TD Bank 89.54 (1 Drip) 98.75 (1 Drip) BNS 81.78 (1 Drip) 88.2 (1 Drip) Smart Centres 0 24.36 (1 Drip) Riocan 28.68 ( 1 Drip) 30.12 (1 Drip) Extendicare 17.32 (2 Drips) 18.24 (3 Drips) Inter Pipeline 27.50 (1 Drip) 29.36 (2 Drips) Bell Canada 0 72.43 (1 Drip) Telus 51.23 (1 Drip) 57.09 (2 Drips) Algonquin Power 35.72 (2 Drips) 42.53 (2 Drips) Totals 488.11 602.21

17 stocks Dripped in March.

Another positive year over year increase. 23.37% growth, Very nice! A lot more drips at those lower prices as well. With our recent purchase of Telus (NYSE:TU) and all these drips the growth should continue. These months may surpass those quarter ending months soon enough. (If you're interested check out our Previous Dividend Income Reports.)

Our Drips (Dividend Reinvestment Program) added $22.47 to our yearly forward dividend’s this month.

Trailing 12 Month Return

I’m posting this before rbc updates our results, I’ll update it within the next week.

OTHER INCOME

Private Investment Payment – $500.00

Nothing new here, just our regular monthly payment. (I don’t even have to edit this part every month) Steady Eddy.

SOLAR INCOME

In March (We always get paid a month later) our solar panel system generated 683 kWh. Since we bring in a fixed rate of 28.8 cents per kilowatt hour, Hydro One deposited $196.70 into our chequing account this month.

Last March the system generated $200.16, so we are slightly under. Pretty close though!

Total Income for 2020 – $346.46

System Installed January 2018

Total System Cost ——–$32,396.46

Total Income Received ——–$5,315.87

_____________________________________________

Amount to Break even —- $-27,080.59

Total April 2020 Passive Income – $‭ 1,298.91



April 2019 Passive Income – $1,188.27

Total Passive Income Increase over last year. – $110.64



Sweet! 110 bucks more than last year? I’ll take it. In times like this, it’s great to see things still progressing. We work less, but the passive income works harder.

Totals For 2020

Dividends Year To Date Total – $1,569.38

Other Passive Income Year to date – $2,745.38

Total Passive Income for 2020 —– $4,314.76

Year End Goal – $17,200 ——– %25.08

Cue Matthew McConaughey – Those are rookie numbers, you need to pump those numbers up, haha, just kidding. A little behind but lots of time to make up for it.

APRIL 2020 PURCHASES

As I stated earlier I feel the market is a little ahead of itself right now so we only made one purchase and started saving cash for the next dip. We added an additional 50 shares of Telus to the portfolio in April. I feel telcos will benefit in this environment and after this recent stock split the additional shares will bump their DRIP up to 3 shares quarterly. You know we love the DRIPs around here right? Anyways Goals Update READ 3 BOOKS I NORMALLY WOULDN’T CONSIDER I’m continuing to read – Why We Sleep by Matthew Walker. I have lost a little interest in this book and read it once in awhile. I started reading Rich Dad Poor Dad again. It’s been awhile since I last read them, so it's made me think again. GO 3 TIMES AND PICK UP GARBAGE Beaches are closed, so I can’t go make a trip of it. I did pick up a full bag of garbage while walking the dog this month though. Feels good to clean the place up. I hate seeing garbage in the middle of the forest. Nature deserves better. CHARITIES We continue to make our monthly donation of 75 bucks to The Nature Conservancy of Canada INCREASE DIVIDENDS BY $1,713.42 THIS YEAR. (BRINGING OUR FORWARD INCOME FROM DIVIDENDS TO $7,500 A YEAR) With New Purchases, DRIPs and Dividend Raises this month we added $94.27 to our dividend Portfolio. Total increased so far in 2020 is $576.55. 33.64 % of our goal . ETF MONTHLY PURCHASE OF $250 We added 10 more shares of XAW ETF this month for roughly 250 bucks in our Questrade account. Questrade is great because it offers free ETF trades and cheaper stock trading options than most Canadian brokers. $250.00 a month would kill us if we needed to pay high trading fees. 180 POUNDS Pfft… I’ll be honest. I got fatter. haha. My schedule has been shot this month. I can make excuses but really excuses only matter to the people making them. I failed. I have been trying to buy a rowing machine though, but that market must be so hot right now. They sell so fast and I ain’t paying retail. DIET Nope….. Wife watches baking shows and then bakes. I eat. rinse and repeat. Room for improvement here. We are looking into buying meat in bulk from local farmers. Does that count? Conclusion Well that concludes our April 2020 passive income report. These posts are always nice to write up. Slowly but surely the income grows. We are blessed to be where we are. The passive income certainly helps in times like this. Unfortunately times aren’t so bright for a lot of people. Businesses will go bankrupt, people will lose their jobs, houses and even loved ones. We will make it through this though, the world will be different after. I hope this open’s peoples eyes and they start to handle their finances a little better. As always I don’t write these posts to brag, but to keep me on track and hopefully motivate others that yes, it can be done. Don’t hate on the rich because you aren’t. Pay yourself first, invest it in some sort of cash flow producing asset and watch it grow. Your future self will thank you and wealth will most likely follow. Wish you all nothing but the best, stay healthy and enjoy the moments with your family. We don’t normally get this much time together. Of course not every moment is sunshine and rainbows but most of them are. How are things for you? Are you working still? Buying any stocks? I Always Appreciate Your Comments.

