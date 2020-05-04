Predicting The Next Move In Gold

Gold has done well, but cross-asset correlations don't allow for trading gold based on trends in other asset classes.

Despite the uniqueness of the current recession, it is instructive to study how gold has performed in prior recessions.

Gold: A Safe Haven or Risk-On Trade?

The arguments for holding gold in a portfolio are compelling today. The first reason is that investors prefer hard assets in a crisis period. Historically, in a crisis periods, real assets tend to hold their value better than financials assets. This is the safe haven value of gold. As world financial assets crumble, many hope that gold will remain standing. The second reason for holding gold today is for its currency-like store-of-value quality. As if it wasn’t evident before the coronavirus crisis, central banks and governments have no intention of getting their fiscal houses in order and reining in debt levels. On the contrary, no government in the world is concerned about deficit spending, and governments are racking up debt on top of debt.

As any Economics 101 student should recall, profligate government deficit spending, not to mention central bank money printing, extremely erodes the value of a nation’s currency. As all national governments behave in the same manner, one weakening fiat currency only depreciates/appreciates relative to another fiat currency also getting depreciated from government and central bank actions. It’s a race to the lowest common denominator. Hence, the desire for investors to find currency-like substitutes not subject to rising national debt or central bank balance sheet expansion (money creation).

We often get questions about non-sovereign currencies (cryptocurrencies). Until someone can convince us that Bitcoin is not a Ponzi scheme, we won’t waste brain cells considering this type of currency investment. Is this article, we look at the most popular alternative to holding U.S. dollar, euros, or pound sterling. How should investors expect gold to react tomorrow?

The basic assumptions that investors make about the odds of gold rising tomorrow include:

Is inflation expected to rise? Gold should appreciate in price.

Are risk assets (equities) expected to fall? Gold should appreciate in price.

Is the economy in recession? Gold should appreciate in price.

Is the U.S. dollar expected to depreciate? Gold should appreciate in price.

Are Treasurys expected to rise? Gold should appreciate in price.

We’ll leave the first question for now. Inflation may be coming (given the money creation in the world), but as long as aggregate demand remains suppressed, we won’t see inflation right away. We believe that once inflation does hit, gold will almost certainly be the asset of choice. Moving on to the next assertions, should an investor be predicting the near-term future price of gold based on trends in stocks (S&P 500), U.S. Treasurys or the U.S. dollar during recessionary or bear market periods? The answer to this question is difficult to answer based on historical price behavior, since recent recessionary periods have been punctuated by central bank quantitative easing, which potentially distorts historical relationships. We only look back to the prior two recessionary periods (200-2003 and 2007-2009) to glean a response to this question.

Gold in the 2000-2003 Recession

The 2002-2003 recession officially begin in March 2001 and ended in November 2001, but don’t tell these dates to equity investors! For our examination of the gold price, we’ll extend the dates to February 2000 (just before the top in the Nasdaq) to January 2003 (a few months after equities bottomed).

During the 2000-2003 period, gold appreciated by +18.8%, although the period included a -12.5% drawdown in the yellow metal’s price. Let’s first look at how gold performed versus stocks back in 2000-2003. Remember that this recessionary period did not see massive Fed quantitative easing as did the 2007-2009 period.

Clearly, the 2000-2003 period was a two-tale story for gold. In the first nine months of the equity bear, gold fell with stocks. Then, in the remainder of the equity bear, gold decorrelated and rose into the end of the bear market. Over the 2000-2003 period, the daily correlation coefficient between gold and stocks was -0.71. In other words, betting on a near-term rise in gold prices based on falling equities prices proved to be the right trade.

Next, let’s look at how successful timing the gold trade based on the trend in bonds was in this 2000-2003 recessionary period.

Over the 2000-2003 period, the daily correlation coefficient between gold and Treasury yields was -0.58, meaning that gold tended to trade in the same direction as Treasury bond prices. The arrows in our chart above show that in the first part of the recession, yields fell as gold price depreciated. Then, from early 2001, gold rallied even as rates were range-bound between 4.5% and 5.5%.

Finally, we look at the success of trading gold off-trend in the U.S. dollar index in past recessions.

Over the 2000-2003 recession period, the daily correlation coefficient between gold and Treasury yields was -0.56, meaning that gold tended to trade inversely to the dollar, which is generally what investors expect. Looking at the chart above, we see the overall tendency for gold to rise when the dollar falls, but the relation also broke down frequently, if you are hoping to day-trade gold based on trends in the greenback.

Gold in the 2007-2009 Recession

The 2007-2009 recession officially begin in December 2007 and ended in June 2009, which we’ll again extend to September 2007 to June 2009 to capture the peak/trough in equities.

Let’s now look at how gold performed versus stocks back in 2007-2009. During the 2007-2009 period, gold appreciated by +36.7%, although the period included three drawdowns in excess of -10% in the yellow metal’s price.

Betting on the near-term trend in gold based on the direction in stocks proved to be more complicated in 2007-2009. We distinguish three different phases for gold during the period, shown in the chart above: an initial countertrend phase, a second positive correlation phase in which both stocks and gold fell together, and a final phase of decorrelation between the two assets. Over the 2007-2009 period, the daily correlation coefficient between gold and stocks was only -0.18, which is apparent in the chart. Gold and stocks had overall no relationship in the 2007-2009 period, despite the three distinct phases we signaled.

Over the 2007-2009 period, the daily correlation coefficient between gold and interest rates was only -0.29, meaning gold moderately traded in the same direction as Treasury bond prices. Both assets were considered risk-off alternatives.

Finally, the dollar-gold relationship was difficult to trade off in the 2007-2009 recession. Over the 2007-2009 recession period, the daily correlation coefficient between gold and interest rates was only -0.23 - essentially no statistical relationship.

As shown by our arrows in the chart above, if the current recession resembles 2007-2009, we would be hesitant to buy gold if our bet was on the U.S. running into debt problems and seeing pressure on the currency. During the worst part of the Financial Crisis, the dollar rose while gold fell!

Conclusion

Gold may make sense in a balanced portfolio for its relative decorrelation to other asset classes and lower volatility. However, betting specifically on gold in anticipation of a crash in equities, a weakening dollar or rising yield has a spotty track record in the prior two recessions. We don’t like holding non-yielding assets, such as gold, for an extended period of time. But trading trends in gold can provide portfolio outperformance when other asset classes are in downtrends. And this provided that the investor has a disciplined approach to his/her gold trading, and especially not trying to predict future gold price movements based on recent trends in stocks, yields, or the dollar.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.