Silver Lake Resources: Digging Into The Q3 Report

The Q1 earnings season is finally underway for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and we've seen mediocre results out of the North American gold producers, but exceptional results out of some of the Australian gold names, most of which were less affected by the COVID-19 shutdowns. Silver Lake Resources (OTCPK:SVLKF) has been a standout among the companies that have reported to date as the company has not only refrained from cutting guidance but has actually raised guidance to 245,000 ounces of gold production at the mid-point. The company's operational excellence, even in times of uncertainty and industry-leading cash costs, continue to make Silver Lake one of the most attractive mid-tier gold producers worldwide. Given that the stock is a little extended currently after a 150% rise in less than two months, I would not be rushing to add exposure here, but pullbacks towards A$1.50 would provide lower-risk buying opportunities.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Silver Lake Resources released its fiscal Q3 results in late April, and the Australian mid-tier gold producer has continued with its under-promise and over-deliver modus operandi. The company reported quarterly gold-equivalent ounce [GEO] production of 67,000 ounces at all-in sustaining costs of A$1,380/oz [US$883/oz]. These robust results have pushed the company's year-to-date production to over 200,000 GEOs at all-in sustaining costs of A$1,279/oz [US$818/oz]. This has prompted the company to increase its sales guidance for GEOs to a mid-point of 255,000, translating to robust production growth of 45% year-over-year if the company hits these estimates. The significant contribution from the high-grade Deflector Mine is the catalyst behind this robust growth, with the Deflector Mine acquired in the Doray Minerals merger, which closed last year. Let's take a closer look at the company's operations below:

(Source: Author's Chart)

Beginning with the company's flagship operation, Mount Munger, the mine produced 41,900 GEOs as all-in sustaining costs of A$1,463/oz [US$936/oz], moving the year-to-date gold production from Mount Munger to over 117,000 ounces. This figure is well on track to trounce FY-2019 gold production of 136,000 ounces thanks to a substantial contribution from the Aldiss Mining Centre, which has seen 10% higher grades year-over-year, with mined grades sitting at 2.20 grams per tonne gold, well above the 2.0 grams per tonne gold in FY-2019.

Both the Harrys Hill and French Kiss pits benefited from higher-grades and lower strip ratios in the quarter, which bolstered performance, with Harrys Hill strip ratio coming in at an incredible 0.90 to 1.0 for the quarter. Given that mining at French Kiss and Harrys Hill be completed in April, the mining fleet will move north to the Karonie South pit. At the Daisy Complex and the Mount Belches Mining Centre, contribution to Mount Munger total production was relatively in line with past quarters at 13,000 and 14,000 ounces, respectively.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Moving over to Silver Lake's newest mine, Deflector, the project had an exceptional quarter on both the production front and in terms of resource growth. The Deflector Mine enjoyed record mill throughput of 163,900 tonnes in fiscal Q3, and production of 25,000 GEOs and the mine is on track to beat last year's production of 97,000 GEOs based on 82,000 GEOs produced year-to-date. While gold recovery rates at the mine are tracking slightly below FY-2019 levels by roughly 50 basis points, the mine has seen strong copper recovery rates of 92.7%, up 160 basis points year-over-year.

On the cost side of things, all-in sustaining costs came in at A$1,232/oz [US$788/oz] in fiscal Q3, and this was well above the trailing nine-month average all-in sustaining costs of A$1,043/oz [US$668/oz]. However, this spike in costs was due to a much more capital intensive quarter at Deflector, with A$7.6 million spent on exploration and mine development vs. trailing-nine-month exploration and mine development costs of A$4.37 million. Therefore, last quarter's increase in AISC is likely only temporary, as mining costs themselves have been relatively consistent in the past few quarters at A$14.2 million to A$14.8 million.

(Source: Company Presentation)

The exciting news from Deflector in the most recent quarter was the significant maiden resource estimate announced at Deflector South West, a deposit that lies adjacent to existing underground mine development. The maiden resource estimate came in at 304,000 ounces of gold at 14.9 grams per tonne gold and 0.60% copper, more than 30% above the resource grades in the current Deflector resource of 11.4 grams per tonne gold. This is quite exciting from a mine life standpoint if these resources can be converted to reserves, as this is more than three years of added mine life adjacent to the current infrastructure at higher grades. Let's move over to the company's financial position below:

(Source: Company News Release)

As we can see from the chart below, Silver Lake has the most attractive balance sheet among Australian gold miners currently. The company added another A$41 million to its balance sheet following fiscal Q3, and this cash position is now even higher at A$227 million with no debt. This is excellent news, especially in times of uncertainty like we're living through, as there are many mid-tier gold producers with net debt positions that could be forced to re-finance or dilute shareholders if operations are temporarily affected.

Silver Lake is in the opposite situation, fortunately, and could even put some money to work on attractive M&A if they see the right asset at the right price given its solid balance sheet. Therefore, not only is Silver Lake enjoying solid gold production at industry-leading costs, but it's in great financial shape at a time when it's needed most. Based on the robust gold price as of late and another 60,000 plus GEOs likely to be produced in fiscal Q4, Silver Lake should end FY-2020 with over A$250 million in cash.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Silver Lake continues to be one of the most attractive gold producers worldwide, with costs 15% below the industry average, and the company's solid balance sheet is a testament to the company's prudent growth strategy. Based on this, I believe the company to be an excellent candidate to buy on dips, but I would not be rushing in to buy the stock just yet after it's bounced over 150% from its mid-March lows in 40 trading days. For now, I see Silver Lake as a Hold, but any dips below A$1.50 would provide lower-risk buying opportunities.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.