BBVA: The Operating Income Should Help Absorb COVID-19 Loan Losses

BBVA (BBVA) is a Spanish bank with a specific focus on its operations abroad as Spain only represented less than 20% of the bank's operating income in the first quarter. Its main profit generators are Mexico (36%) and Turkey (almost 21%) where BBVA seems to be overcoming some of the issues it had last year as the higher operating income allowed it to double its loan-loss provisions despite a decrease of the NPL ratio. So although it is a Spanish company, the bank generates just 1/5th of its operating income in the country.

BBVA does have a fairly liquid listing on the NYSE where approximately 6.4M shares are changing hands on a daily basis. However, as BBVA reports its financial results in EUR, I will refer to its main listing in Spain where the average trading volume is approximately 48M shares per day.

Boosting the provision for losses is the smart thing to do

Whereas most banks were still shrugging off the potential impact of COVID-19 in the first few weeks of February, a 180-degree turn could be observed during Q1 and most banks are already taking large provisions to take potential future loan losses into account.

In Q1 2020, BBVA generated a slightly lower net interest income on a QoQ basis (-3%), but made up for this with a higher "other operating income" and net trading income which helped to reduce the impact of the lower NII and net fees and commissions. As BBVA's operating expenses also decreased (with a 6.5% decrease in the personnel expense category), the operating income increased from 3.32B EUR to 3.57B EUR.

As you can see on the image above, the impairment charges increased from approximately 1.17B EUR in the preceding two quarters to 2.58B EUR and this increase is entirely related to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Of the 2.58B EUR, 1.43B EUR was related to the pandemic which means the "normalized" loan loss provision would have remained stable at 1.15B EUR, in line with the previous quarters. The additional 2.11B EUR "other loss" was caused by the impairment of the goodwill value of BBVA USA. While this does have a negative impact on the book value of BBVA, it has no impact whatsoever on the tangible book value which came in at 5.78 EUR per share (compared to 5.94 EUR per share one year ago).

2020 may be a dividend-free year, but BBVA's capital ratios remain intact

BBVA paid a dividend of 0.26 EUR (a 0.10 EUR interim dividend and a 0.16 EUR final dividend) based on its financial result in 2019 which confirmed my previous thesis the company would be able to keep its dividend stable, and the final dividend was paid earlier in 2020. At the current share price of 2.99 EUR, the dividend yield would be 8.7%. As BBVA's AGM approved the final dividend in March, the bank had to pay the dividend notwithstanding the acceleration of the pandemic. So even if BBVA wanted to keep the cash within the company, it would have ran into legal trouble for not paying out an approved dividend.

Unfortunately (for dividend investors), BBVA is obeying the recommendation of the European Central Bank to not pay any dividends during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic until it becomes clear what the impact on the balance sheet could be. A good move from the ECB as it is indeed now very important for European banks to make sure they can weather the current storm. There are currently 6.7B shares outstanding which means that if BBVA would not pay any dividend at all over FY 2020, it would retain approximately 1.73B EUR in cash (and equity) on the balance sheet. I do expect BBVA to revisit a dividend strategy after the summer and I'm expecting the bank to pay a small interim dividend towards the end of the year if the pandemic doesn't get worse.

In any case, it's better to be safe than sorry and I fully agree with the bank suspending its dividend. As we saw in the Q1 income statement, BBVA announced total loan loss provisions of 2.58B EUR and it wouldn't be surprising to see similar or higher writedowns in Q2 as this is an excellent opportunity for a bank to write down the value of assets without being severely punished by the markets.

On a fully-loaded basis, the total amount of risk-weighted assets totaled 368.8B EUR while the CET1 capital totaled 39.98B EUR for a CET1 ratio of 10.84%. That's approximately 0.9% lower than at the end of December due to the combination of a lower CET1 capital and a 1% increase in the total amount of risk-weighted assets. As BBVA needs to maintain a CET1 ratio of 8.59%, it will be required to maintain a CET1 capital of approximately 31.7B EUR to meet the minimum threshold. The bank's CET1 capital is currently in excess of 8B EUR higher than that so although BBVA's CET1 ratio decreased, there's no need to be alarmed: there still is a decent buffer available.

Additionally, let's also not forget the bank generated an operating income of 3.57B EUR in Q1 (and 12.56B EUR in FY 2019) so even if it would use its entire operating profit to impair assets, it will be able to absorb 12-14B EUR in losses before seeing the CET1 capital decrease. So if BBVA will be allowed to gradually impair its assets (if/when necessary), the bank should be able to absorb a large chunk of its losses through its expected operating income this year.

Investment thesis

BBVA reported a surprising net loss in the first quarter of the year, but this net loss was caused by a higher impairment charge (+1.4B EUR QoQ) and a 2.08B EUR impairment charge on the goodwill value of BBVA's assets in the USA. Even if you'd take the higher loan loss provision into account but ignore the goodwill impairment, BBVA's pre-tax loss of 1.44B EUR would actually have been converted into a 650M EUR pre-tax income which would have resulted in a net income of around 300M EUR (or in excess of 3 cents per share attributable to the BBVA shareholders).

Although I am expecting additional impairment charges throughout 2020, it looks like BBVA's core profit generator will be able to deal with the fallout of COVID-19. With a trailing 12-month operating income of 13B EUR, BBVA has plenty of leeway to continue to write down the value of assets without jeopardizing the strength of its balance sheet and CET1 capital position. These are tricky times for any bank and this is the opportunity to separate the wheat from the chaff.

I currently have no position in BBVA (I do have a long position in other Spanish banks), but considering writing out-of-the-money put options.

