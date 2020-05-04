Platinum Is Too Quiet- I Wish There Was A Leveraged Product

I last wrote on platinum for Seeking Alpha on March 26 after the price of the rare precious metal fell to a low of $562 per ounce and recovered to the $750 level. At just below $800 per ounce on April 28, platinum has been in the same deflationary coma as the rest of the global economy.

When it comes to an investment in platinum, there is not the same suite of choices as in the other more liquid precious metals like gold and silver. Platinum production comes primarily from South Africa and Russia, limiting the options when it comes to mining companies. Moreover, mining companies in those nations require the assumption of additional country, management, and reporting risks. At the same time, platinum remains an illiquid metal when it comes to its term structure, which impedes the development of derivative products that create leverage. In platinum, there are two choices for investment or trading positions; the physical market for bars and coins or the futures that trade on the NYMEX division of the CME. The PPLT and PLTM products hold platinum bullion and track the price of the metal. The Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (GLTR) has a portfolio of gold, silver, palladium, and platinum. Since platinum’s performance has been less than precious of the past years, platinum has become almost an afterthought when it comes to GLTR’s holdings.

Platinum got ugly in March causing interest in the market to evaporate

July platinum almost halved in value from mid-February when the price traded to a high of $1026 through mid-March when it hit a low of $556 per ounce.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart shows, the total number of open long and short positions did the same as the open interest metric fell from 103,252 contracts on February 19, the day platinum reached a peak to 51,163 contracts as of April 27. While platinum rallied back to just under the $780 level, open interest remains near the low, which was 49,300 contracts on April 21.

Typically, falling open interest when the price of a futures market declines is not a technical validation of a bearish price pattern. However, the price carnage and overall risk-off conditions caused investors and speculators to throw in the towel on platinum positions. Daily volumes over the past weeks declined to the lowest levels in years. Platinum was weak going into the global pandemic, and the weakest precious metal got a lot weaker as it fell to its lowest price since 2002.

An update on platinum versus gold since late March

Platinum slipped to a discount to gold in 2014, and never looked back. In 2020, the discount widened dramatically. Platinum had already declined to over $700 below the price of gold when the risk-off conditions hit the market.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart of the platinum minus gold spread shows that since February, platinum lost ground falling to over $920 below the yellow metal at the end of last week after reaching a low that was over $1000 on April 13. The risk-off conditions supported the price of gold.

An update on platinum versus palladium since late March

In late February, the discount of platinum below palladium reached a record of $1857 per ounce. Risk-off conditions hit both of the platinum group metals. Over the recent weeks, platinum outperformed its sister metal.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart of platinum minus palladium illustrates the rebound to just above the $1110 level with platinum under palladium. The spread traded to around the $775.90 level in March.

Platinum was not the only PGM that took a hit on the back of the global pandemic. Palladium fell, and rhodium, which traded to a high of around $12,000 per ounce, fell to $2000 on the bid side of the market. Since then, rhodium recovered to a midpoint value of $5200 as of May 1.

Lots of leveraged ETF/ETN products out there but none in platinum- A weak forward market

Liquidity in the forward curve in platinum is minimal.

Source: RMB/NYMEX

The term structure in the platinum futures market shows that the long-dated contract is in July 2021, only one year from the current active month July 2020 contract.

The lack of liquidity in the platinum futures and the forward over-the-counter market is the reason why there are no futures options contracts on platinum. While gold and silver offer market participants many choices when it comes to leveraged ETF/ETN products, the limited nature of the forward curve does not allow for any products that provide leverage in platinum. The price of platinum is highly volatile, which is an attractive attribute for speculators. However, the term structure of the metal makes it impossible to hedge the products that would add liquidity to the futures and over-the-counter markets.

GLTR has a small exposure to the rare precious metal- PPLT is a pure play on platinum

The only games in town for platinum investment or trading are the physical market, OTC spot and short-term forwards, the futures that trade on NYMEX, and the PPLT and PLTM ETF products that hold 100% of their net assets in physical platinum bullion. PPLT reflects the price action in 1/10th of an ounce of the metal, while PLTM represents 1/100th of an ounce.

Another option for those looking for some exposure to platinum as well as the other three precious metals that trade on the COMEX and NYMEX exchanges is the Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (GLTR). The latest fund summary and top holdings of GLTR include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

GLTR has net assets of $523.73 million, trades an average of 62,120 shares each day, and charges a 0.60% expense ratio. The product cut back its exposure in platinum to only 3.62% because of the poor performance of the metal.

Source: Barchart

The chart highlights the decline in GLTR from a high of $86.26 on February 24 to $77.65 per share on May 1. GLTR fell to a low of $64.66 on March 16 during the height of the risk-off conditions in markets.

PPLT is the most liquid platinum ETF product that provides pure exposure to the metal. PPLT has net assets of $540.04 million, trades an average of 174,841 shares each day, and charges a 0.60% expense ratio. Source: Barchart

PPLT closed at $72.16 on May 1 and was consolidating on the back of the sideways action in the platinum futures market.

I am a committed bull in platinum and bought more when the price fell below $700 and $600 per ounce in March. I will not be purchasing any more physical metal and would only sell the recent purchases at prices above $1000 on a scale-up basis.

The platinum market is far too quiet these days. The price has settled into a trading range between $700 and $840 since the week of March 24. Newton’s third law of motion states that for each action, there is an equal and opposite reaction. I am hopeful that physics one day applies to the platinum market. The lack of leveraged products makes short-term or day trading in platinum more than a challenge, but without a liquid forward and futures market, the tools for magnifying the price action do not exist.

