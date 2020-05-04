Natural gas is a market that is always full of surprises. Since natural gas began trading on NYMEX in 1990, the price range has been from $1.02 to $15.65 per MMBtu. In March, the price of the energy commodity fell to a low of $1.519, the lowest price since 1995. The twenty-five-year low in the natural gas futures market came after the price did nothing but make lower highs and lower lows since reaching a pre-peak season high at $2.905 per MMBtu in November 2019. However, the high of the pre-winter season was appreciably below the level in November 2018 when the nearby futures contract reached $4.929 per MMBtu. Natural gas went into the 2019/2020 winter season with 498 billion cubic feet more in storage in late 2019 compared to the previous year. The withdrawal season for this year ended in late March, with a total of 1.986 trillion cubic feet in storage. With 879 billion cubic feet more in storage in 2020 than in March 2019, the price reached the quarter-of-a-century low.

In the commodity that loves to surprise market participants, natural gas rallied to a level that broke a bearish price pattern on April 20, the day that the crude oil market fell to its lowest level in history at negative $40.32 per barrel. If natural gas is now going to enter a period of higher lows and higher highs, the Velocity Shares 3X Long Natural Gas ETN product (UGAZ) will be a useful tool during periods of price weakness.

The inventory injection was 70 bcf for the week ending April 24

On Thursday, April 30, the Energy Information Administration told the natural gas market that stockpiles rose by 70 billion cubic feet for the week ending on April 24.

Source: EIA

The chart shows that total stocks of natural gas in storage across the United States stood at 2.210 trillion cubic feet, 54.9% above last week’s level, and 19.5% over the five-year average for this time of the year.

When it comes to the inventories, the percentage above last year’s level has declined over the past six weeks and against the five-year average over the past three weeks.

A price trend in natural gas emerges

From November 2019 through April 2020, the price of natural gas established a steady bearish price trend.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows that natural gas made a lower low of $1.918 during the week of April 6 in a continuation of the bearish trend. Meanwhile, the price climbed to a high of $2.016 during the week of April 27, which broke the bearish price pattern. Weekly price momentum and relative strength indicators have turned higher and were at neutral readings at the end of last week. The metrics displayed oversold conditions from January through March as the price was falling.

The total number of open long and short positions in the natural gas futures market fell from 1.51 million contracts in mid-January to 1.21 million at the end of last week. While falling open interest and rising price is not typically a technical validation of an emerging bullish trend in a futures market, the decline is likely because of seasonal factors. At the end of April in 2019, the open interest metric was at the 1.243 million contracts, slightly above the current level.

Weekly historical volatility at over 58% is at its highest level since January 2019 when the price was on its way lower from over $4.90 per MMBtu. The price variance metric highlights the wider weekly trading ranges in the energy commodity.

Nearby June natural gas futures were around the $1.88 per MMBtu level on Friday, May 1.

Falling production is not bearish for prices

The lowest prices in years in crude oil and natural gas in March and April and the credit crunch when it comes to energy producers are likely to weigh on output over the coming weeks and months. The trend in stockpiles where both the percentage above last year’s level and the five-year average could be a sign of declining output as the injection season is now underway. The number of rigs operating in the oil and gas regions of the United States has been declining, which is not bearish for the price of natural gas.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of June futures shows that the bearish price pattern from November through early April has given way to a handful of weeks where the price has been making higher lows and higher highs. The most recent peaks on the June contract ironically came on April 20 and 21 when the price crude oil fell to a level where sellers could not give it away without paying. June futures reached a high of $2.10 per MMBtu, just slightly below the March 18 peak at $2.108, which could turn out to be significant technical resistance levels. June futures were trading at just below the $1.90 level on Friday, May 1.

The summer heat will increase demand

If natural gas production is declining, we could see inventory injections at lower than typical levels during the summer months. As natural gas replaced coal for power generation, a hot summer that increases the demand for air-conditioning could show up in the stockpile data over the coming months. While there is plenty of natural gas in storage in the US at 2.21 tcf as of April 24, the high before the 2019/2020 winter season was at 3.732 tcf, which is a level that traders will be watching. A combination of rising demand in the summer and falling production because of the impact of the global pandemic on producers could cause the flow of injections to decline compared to previous years.

UGAZ for short-term trading opportunities

After five consecutive months of bearish price action, the natural gas futures market is attempting to establish a bullish pattern. If a continuation of higher lows and higher highs are on the horizon, the Velocity Shares 3X Long Natural Gas ETN product (UGAZ) could be a useful tool for nimble traders when it comes to buying price weakness and taking profits on rallies. The fund summary for UGAZ states:

Source: Yahoo Finance

UGAZ has net assets of $306.18 million, trades an average of over five million shares each day, and charges a 1.65% expense ratio. June natural gas futures rose from a low of $1.765 on April 27 to a high of $2.018 on April 28 or 14.3%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, UGAZ moved from $21.77 to $31.48 per share or 44.6%, just over triple the percentage gain in the futures.

UGAZ is only appropriate for short-term positions as the leverage causes time decay that eats away at the value of the ETN when the price is not rising. Medium and long-term positions in products like UGAZ often wind up as dust collectors in portfolios. However, when it comes to short-term risk positions on the long side of the natural gas market, UGAZ can turbocharge returns for nimble traders.

Natural gas was leaning higher at the end of last week, which could lead to a sustained period where the energy commodity finally climbs above the $2 per MMBtu level.