Spirit Airlines Should Be A High Flier After This Crisis

COVID-19 has gotten a lot worse and air travel is down substantially due to this, though there has been an improvement over the last few days.

Over the last few weeks, Spirit Airlines(SAVE) has been through a lot of ups and downs. After collapsing into the single digits, the stock price more than doubled due to the CARES act, but skepticism regarding how the act was structured has led to the stock falling back down. Despite this, we remain optimistic about the long term future of the company and air travel in general.

COVID-19 update

When we wrote our first article, we had anticipated that the poor actions taken by the U.S. government regarding COVID-19 would lead to a drastic surge in cases, but we definitely did not anticipate that the situation would get this bad. Currently, the U.S. is seeing an increase of 30000 cases per day and its total number of cases exceeds the second country, Spain, by over 4x.

Source: worldometer

Despite the continued growth in case numbers, many states are already planning to reopen, with governors stating that the economic damage caused by shutting down outweighs the health costs of remaining open. Whether or not this is a good plan, it seems to have increased optimism for thousands of travelers, as traveler numbers have increased substantially over the past few days, according to the TSA, which is great for airlines. If the trend continues, airlines should see a continued recovery of revenues as Q2 progresses.

Source: TSA

Figuring out cash burn

For a while now, we have wondered about Spirit's cash burn rate. On April 3rd, we finally got some idea of what this rate actually is, as both JetBlue(JBLU) and Delta Air Lines (DAL) gave some color on the state of the industry in an investor letter.

Both airlines mentioned that passengers flying was down 94%, with Delta mentioning that they believe this may not be the bottom(However, the TSA numbers seem to indicate that the bottom is likely in at around 100k passengers per day). As expected, schedules have been cut drastically, pay has been reduced, and cash preservation has become top priority.

More importantly, JetBlue mentioned that it was burning $10mil in cash per day while Delta mentioned that it was burning $60mil per day. After putting these figures into our models, we can reasonably estimate that around 60% of an airline's opex is made of fixed costs. Applying this to Spirit shows that Spirit is losing around $5 million per day on an operating basis. Recently, Delta updated the figure to $50 million per day in its earnings call, which has led us to change our estimate to $4.1 milion per day.

Liquidity

For the last few weeks, Spirit has disclosed very little information about its state of affairs regarding the coronavirus. However, on April 16, it gave an update through its updated 10K.

In this update, management noted that the company had cut April capacity by 80% and May capacity by 75%. They are also suspending spending on non-aircraft capital projects, reducing non-fuel operating costs, freezing hiring, and renegotiating contracts with vendors in order to preserve cash.

The liquidity position was surprisingly good. Cash on hand at the end of Q1 was $894 million, and the company entered into a revolving credit facility for $110 million initially, which could be increased to $350 million with the consent of lenders(It's not clear how much of the facility is drawn, though we believe the initial $110 million is already fully drawn). In addition, the company expects to receive another $330 million through the CARES act. In total, liquidity would be at least $1.2 billion, enough to survive for at least eight months based on our cash burn estimates. It's good to see that even in these times, Spirit can get decent rates on its revolving credit facility - Spirit has to pay around LIBOR+2%.

Recent events

As you may have heard, Warren Buffett recently sold out all his airline stocks as the industry was "going to chew up money in the future" and because the industry would take years to recover. While we respect Buffett and his views, our opinion is that the industry will recover as soon as a vaccine is approved, which we believe will happen within 18 months.

In addition, the airlines we own, Southwest Airlines (LUV) and Spirit, both are budget airlines, which means they are well-positioned to compete in this tough environment with low volumes of flying passengers. They also have incredibly strong balance sheets with lots of cash, which should allow them to survive a prolonged downturn.

Valuation

Currently, Spirit is valued at just below $1 billion. For a company that generated $500 million in operating income last year, that is obviously incredibly cheap if things get back to normal, which we believe has a high chance of happening within the next few years. After all, air travel is the fastest and most convenient way to get from point A to point B.

We continue to be very bullish on Spirit, as the low-cost business model of the company makes it well-positioned in a highly competitive environment with few travelers, which is pretty much the situation currently. The company's liquidity is high and we believe that after a few quarters of cash burn, the company should be able to start generating operating profits again as things start to improve.

The main risk for Spirit is a major prolonged downturn in air travel that lasts several years, as this would deplete Spirit's cash. If Spirit's cash comes close to running out, it would likely need to raise capital, which could dilute the equity significantly.

Takeaway

Overall, Spirit continues to be a bargain at the current price, with plenty of liquidity and a clear path to profitability once air travel starts to recover. After estimating cash burn, we are now more confident than ever that Spirit is likely to survive, especially with the improving traveler number trends and lots of liquidity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAVE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.