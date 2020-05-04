Don't Expect Airline Profits To Return Soon

The Airline Problem

OK, sure, the airlines have a problem right now in that no one is flying. Here in Europe, just about the only flights happening at all are repatriation flights. I live near a vacation airport, the feed in to one of Europe's major vacation destinations, and the airport itself is closed to all but cargo flights. It's a 3-hour drive to Lisbon where a repatriation flight might - might - be found.

Sure, they've got problems. And all of them would be bust if it weren't for government support on offer to some of them. OK, that's a problem.

Once this is all over, it won't quite be over. People won't have much money to travel, that's one thing. And there will be a certain reluctance to share space quite that intimately. There's even, at least over here in Europe, a coming insistence that load factors will have to be greatly reduced in order to ensure social distancing. Some are saying only 20% should be allowed, others that the middle seat in each row must be left empty (so, maximum load could be 66% on a 737 or an A320).

Profits are going to be hard to come by in such a scenario.

But it gets worse. The building blocks you need to launch a new airline are going to be cheap, very cheap indeed. Any resurgence in demand is going to be met by a boom in supply. Ticket prices - and thus, profits - just aren't going to rise much.

Building an airline

I've watched, up close, some friends building an airline. Sure, they failed, but they did get into the air and operate for a few months. It was surprising quite how easy it was to piece it together. Well, not the success - that eluded them. But everything other than selling the tickets and keeping going can be rented or hired. And here's the thing - in this post-coronavirus world, they're all going to be real, real cheap.

It's long been true that you can rent or lease planes. You can do this dry (i.e., the machine) or wet (including crew etc.). Every airport will sell you fuel if you've a credit card. Landing slots are required, but we'll come to that. Then, you sell tickets and you're away.

OK, sure, there's a bit more to it than that, but not all that much. Some permissions and so on. But one of the things you don't need is massive amounts of capital. You don't have to buy a place, for example. A small puddle jumper airline really is something that any fast talker with a few contacts could pull together. I don't say succeed at, but getting going is all that's needed here to put price pressure on everyone else in the marketplace.

The result of the current problems

There's a company out there called IBA that specialises in aircraft repossessions - who knew there were such specialties? They reckon that some 1,000 aircraft are going to be taken back by leasing companies and lenders in this near future. It's already starting:

At least two big airlines have had aircraft repossessed in recent weeks. Twenty-seven Airbus jets have been reclaimed from Interjet, a struggling Mexican carrier, from its fleet of 66 aircraft. About ten jets have been or are about to be reclaimed from Spicejet, an Indian carrier that has a fleet of around 120.

Another such observer thinks that 10% of the global fleet - 2,400 'planes - will be repossessed. This is over and above the number that the large airlines are already parking in the desert, the number Boeing (BA) and Airbus (EADSF) have to store for the moment and so on.

And here's the crucial point. Someone, somewhere, is on the hook for those 'planes. If the blessing company takes them back, then the leasing company has still paid for them and is still looking for some sort of return.

The lease or rental cost for these 'planes is going to be cheap, cheap, cheap for a number of years.

And, of course, avgas is as cheap as it has been in decades - that's the major fixed cost, the airplane, and the major variable cost, fuel, as cheap as they've been since whenever.

Slots

The other thing you need - over and above the crew, but they're going to be abundant - is a slot. Sure, it's possible to fly to little regional airports where there is no price to a slot, but then Ryanair (RYAAY) covers that market pretty well, and few really want to compete head to head with it. Or Southwest (LUV) in the US, the people Ryanair learnt the ropes from.

Those slots are also remarkably cheaper than they were. Virgin Australia has just gone into liquidation freeing up some there. Norwegian (NWARF) looks like it might as well:

Norwegian Air, the carrier that made its name selling £150 one-way tickets from Britain to the United States, has said that it will all but wipe out its shareholders in an attempt to keep its aircraft flying.

There's no certainty at all that this will be successful either.

BA (part of IAG (OTC: OTCPK:ICAGY)) is muttering that it's not going to reopen its Gatwick base after this is all over.

British Airways has told staff that its Gatwick airport operation may not reopen after the coronavirus pandemic passes.



The admission came in a memo, written by the head of BA's Gatwick hub and seen by BBC News.



BA's Gatwick operation, which is currently suspended, is roughly a fifth as big as its Heathrow hub.

The big point here

Sure, the big airlines are all cutting and shrinking. Not just to survive, but because they're really fairly certain that the flying world is going to be smaller than it was before. OK, that's fine.

But everything an upstart airline needs is going to be out there, and it's all going to be very cheap. And one of the things we know about the airline business is that there're always a few wildly enthusiastic out there willing to try to launch a new brand. And if the component parts are cheap, then they will.

Warren Buffett on airlines

For a long time, Warren Buffett liked to point out that the airline business as a whole had made no money for investors - net - over the near-century of its existence. The barriers to entry to provide a moat around profits just didn't exist. Therefore, the profits were transitory and, often enough, replaced with losses.

He changed his mind on that and just recently has regretted that:

Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway dumped all of its holdings in the airline sector, painting a grim picture of the industry that has been badly hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.



“I was wrong about that business,” Buffett said, speaking on Saturday in Omaha, Neb., at Berkshire’s annual shareholder meeting, which was held virtually due to the deadly disease.

We should, perhaps, all be working from his earlier script - that the industry simply isn't welcoming to capitalists and profit.

My view

As an example, IAG as above:

(IAG share price from Seeking Alpha)

It's also a useful point about American Airlines (AAL), Delta Air Lines (DAL) and so on. It's not specific to any of them either, it's a general point about the legacy airlines. "Legacy" here meaning anyone who was in the air before coronavirus.

We might think that vast swathes of the industry going bust will mean that after the wipeout, those remaining will make good profits - and thus, are good investments. I don't think that's true.

The pieces needed to build an airline are all going to be out there. Slots, 'planes, crews. Really all that a noob has to provide is the decision on where to fly and sell the tickets. Oh, and persuade someone to provide the capital, but that's not something in greatly short supply. All of these things are also going to be cheap - with the possible exception of the capital.

My view is, therefore, that it's highly likely, if not actually certain, that the post-coronavirus world is going to see an erruption of low-cost airlines. All with markedly low cost bases too. An overhang of a couple of thousand operative 'planes plus empty slots virtually guarantees this, to my mind.

The investor view

I would be extremely hesitant to bet upon a revival in the fortunes of the airlines. I think the industry as a whole will see passenger numbers leap after the closedown. I think that there will be more people wanting to fly than the surviving capacity can carry. But it's going to be very cheap to add capacity under a new label or brand. So, people will do that.

Any resumption in traffic will be met by the creation of low-cost competition. Thus, I don't see airline profits soaring in the post-coronavirus world. Sure, those that survive to get there will probably do well enough. But there's not going to be, to my mind, a profit boom. For it's not capacity that has to be full to do that, it's that there must be a shortage of the ability to create new capacity. Which just ain't gonna be true when the component parts of an airline can be bought, rented or leased at below manufacturing costs, about where we're going to be for the next few years.

Don't bet on an airline profit boom.