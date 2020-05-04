Bryn Mawr Bank: Most Of The Hit From Credit Losses May Be Behind Us

Provision expense will likely be above average in the second quarter before normalizing in the second half of the year. Therefore, earnings will likely improve going forward.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (BMTC) surprised investors with a significant loss of $0.56 per share in the first quarter due to heightened provision expense. The company booked a provision expense of $32 million, or 86bps of total loans, which dealt a heavy blow to the bottom line. As I’m not expecting BMTC to book such a high provision expense again, I’m expecting the bottom line to improve in the remainder of 2020 compared to the first quarter. However, I’m expecting earnings to remain below the 2019 level due to higher than normal provision expense.

Additionally, the net interest margin will decline due to the federal funds rate cuts and the Paycheck Protection Program, which will pressurize earnings. On the other hand, non-interest expenses will likely decline in the remainder of this year, which will support earnings. Overall, I’m expecting BMTC’s earnings per share to decline by 66% year-over-year to $1.0 in 2020. It should be noted that the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic are uncertain, which could lead to an earnings surprise. The December 2020 target price suggests a high upside from the current market price. Nevertheless, I’m adopting a neutral rating on BMTC due to the risks and uncertainties.

Provision Expense Likely To Be High In The Second Quarter Before Normalizing

BMTC booked a high provision expense of $32 million in the first quarter, translating to 86bps of gross loans. As mentioned in the first quarter’s conference call, the management booked such a high provision expense because it wanted to be proactive with the lease portfolio, which made up 5% of total loans. The management considered the lease portfolio to be problematic amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was the main input for the model the management used to determine the required reserves for loan losses. The management assumed an average unemployment rate of 9% for the second quarter and incorporated mean reversion over the coming quarters in the model.

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was already at 6% in March before a considerable number of jobless claims were added in April. As a result, BMTC will likely have to adjust its reserves for loan losses in the second quarter, resulting in a higher than normal provision expense. Additionally, BMTC has some exposure to the retail and hospitality industries, which have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. The retail industry made up 9.4% of total loans, and the hospitality industry made up 2.4% of total loans at the end of the first quarter, as mentioned in the last investor presentation. Considering these factors, I’m expecting BMTC to book a high provision expense of $5 million in the second quarter before the expense returns to a more normal level in the second half of the year. For the full year, I’m expecting BMTC to book provision expense of $42 million, or 107bps of gross loans, up from 23bps of gross loans in 2019.

Margin Likely to Pressurize Earnings in the Remainder of 2020

BMTC’s net interest margin, NIM, will likely plunge in the second quarter as the average yield will be adversely affected by the 150bps federal funds rate cuts in March. Moreover, BMTC’s participation in the Paycheck Protection Program, PPP, will likely pressurize average yield as the program carries a relatively low average fee. As a result, I’m expecting NIM to plunge by 21bps in the second quarter, on a linked quarter basis. The following table shows my estimates for yield, cost, and NIM.

Continued loan growth will likely offset some of the pressure on the net interest income from NIM compression. Demand for credit will likely remain high while the lockdown continues, leading to loan growth in the second quarter. PPP will also boost loan balances in the second quarter; however, a majority of these loans will likely get repaid early within this year. Overall, I’m expecting BMTC’s loan portfolio to increase by 5.2% year-over-year in 2020, as shown below.

Considering the NIM compression and loan growth, I’m expecting net interest income to decline by 9% year-over-year in 2020. Along with the surge in provision expense, the decline in net interest income will pressurize earnings this year.

Non-interest Income To Improve In The Remainder Of The Year

BMTC’s non-interest income decreased by 21% in the first quarter of 2020, on a linked quarter basis. The decline in non-interest income was largely attributable to a fall in capital markets revenue. I’m expecting revenue from capital markets to improve in the remainder of the year once the economy reopens. Moreover, revenue from wealth management services will likely improve in the second quarter due to the recovery in the stock market, which will increase assets under management.

On the other hand, BMTC has temporarily waived fees on overdrafts, minimum balance maintenance, and the early redemption of certificates of deposits, which will hurt non-interest income in the second quarter. The fee waivers have positive implications for long-term customer retention but they will hurt non-interest income in the near term. Overall, I’m expecting non-interest income to increase by 5% quarter-over-quarter in the second quarter, and then increase by 0.5% in the third and fourth quarters of the year. For the full year, I’m expecting non-interest income to decline by 7% year-over-year due to the fall in the first quarter.

Expense Control Efforts To Limit Earnings Decline

The surge in provision expense, contraction in NIM, and a decline in non-interest income will likely pressurize earnings this year. On the other hand, expense control efforts will support earnings. BMTC was able to reduce salary expenses by 9% and professional fees by 22% quarter-over-quarter in the first quarter. I’m expecting the company to achieve further cost savings in the future, leading to a decline in total non-interest expenses of 2.0% year-over-year in 2020. Overall, I’m expecting earnings per share to decrease by 66% year-over-year to $1.0. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

The severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic are still uncertain; therefore, there are chances of another surprise in provision expense. Moreover, the PPP repayment period is uncertain, which could lead to surprises in NIM and the loan balance. These uncertainties make BMTC a risky investment.

I’m expecting BMTC to maintain its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.26 per share. I’m not expecting a dividend cut because the dividend is a relatively small claim on capital. The total dividend for 2020 will be an estimated $21 million, while BMTC had $128 million of tier I capital above the minimum requirement for well-capitalized status. The dividend estimate suggests a dividend yield of 3.7%.

High Level Of Risk Counters High Return

BMTC's average price-to-tangible-book multiple, P/TB, in 2019 was 1.85. Multiplying this average P/TB ratio with the forecast tangible book value per share of $20.3 gives a target price of $37.5 for December 2020. This price target implies an upside of 34% from BMTC's May 1 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

The year-end target price suggests that BMTC is offering a high potential return. However, uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic make BMTC quite a risky investment. Consequently, I’m adopting a neutral rating on BMTC.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.