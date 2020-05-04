Make Or Break Moment: Best Stocks Now

Substantial fiscal and monetary intervention has fueled a dramatic run-up in shares; however, the market is approaching resistance, suggesting a make-or-break moment for the recent rally is approaching.

Specifically, the S&P 500 is almost back to its 200-day moving average (DMA), raising concern sellers may hit the sell button ahead of a potential roll-over and retest. Anticipating headwinds, domestic equity funds saw net outflows of $3.2 billion in the week ending April 29, according to Refinitiv Lipper.

Alternatively, if the market digests this selling and recovers its 200 DMA, it could force those who are betting against stocks because of worsening economic data to cover short positions or deploy cash.

The potential for either a reversal or acceleration makes the current market direction murky. Adding uncertainty, legendary investor Warren Buffett acknowledged during his annual report this weekend that he didn't find bargains worth betting big on in March. He even tapped the brakes on repurchasing Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) own shares because he appears to have determined a deteriorating book value meant shares weren't as cheap as it appeared following a tumble in its share price.

Buffett's hesitation to commit cash shouldn't be viewed too negatively, though. His inability to cut deals may have been caused more by rapid, massive fiscal and monetary intervention. Companies simply didn't need to pay up to get financing from Buffett given the government's support of the credit markets.

The top sectors to buy now

With uncertainty creeping into the tape, fishing for stocks in the right pond could be increasingly important. I'm sharing our large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap sector ranking in a minute, but first, here's how we compile our ratings.

Every week, we aggregate individual scores on over 1,500 widely-traded stocks by market cap to highlight sector and industry strength. This system is explained more here, but in short, it incorporates forward earnings growth expectations, historical trends in reporting earnings that beat Wall Street estimates, insider buying, short-term and long-term institutional money flow, forward valuation relative to historical valuation, contra-trend short interest analysis, and quarterly seasonality over the past decade.

Currently, the best large-cap sectors are healthcare, technology, services, and utilities. Healthcare, consumer goods, technology, and utilities are the top-ranked mid cap sectors, while healthcare, technology, financials, REITs, and basic materials score highest in small cap. Focusing on these sectors should provide the best odds for upside.

The top stocks to buy

Historically, stocks follow earnings over time, insiders only buy for one reason; money flow reflects institutional optimism or pessimism, and seasonal patterns often rhyme. It's for these reasons that our system can be a great source of new investment ideas.

We shared over 80 stocks with members this week, including the following top-scoring stocks within these select sectors.

BEST SCORING 4/29/2020 4 Week MA Company Name Symbol Sector INDUSTRY SCORE SCORE BASICS Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) BASIC MATERIALS GOLD 100 73.75 Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) BASIC MATERIALS GOLD 80 75 CONSUMER GOODS The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN) CONSUMER GOODS PACKAGED FOODS 110 102.5 Freshpet (FRPT) CONSUMER GOODS PACKAGED FOODS 85 83.75 Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT) CONSUMER GOODS PACKAGED FOODS 80 71.25 National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) CONSUMER GOODS BEVERAGES 80 67.5 Nautilus, Inc. (NLS) CONSUMER GOODS LEISURE 80 77.5 Pool Corporation (POOL) CONSUMER GOODS LEISURE 80 67.5 The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (SAM) CONSUMER GOODS BEVERAGES 80 67.5 ENERGY EQT Corporation (EQT) ENERGY OIL & GAS E&P 80 72.5 CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) ENERGY OIL & GAS E&P 75 61.25 FINANCIALS PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) FINANCIALS CREDIT SERVICES 100 78.75 Moody's Corporation (MCO) FINANCIALS FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES 95 76.25 MSCI Inc. (MSCI) FINANCIALS FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES 95 95 eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) FINANCIALS INSURANCE BROKERS 90 91.25 FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) FINANCIALS FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES 85 72.5 MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) FINANCIALS CAPITAL MARKETS 80 78.75 HEALTHCARE Centene Corporation (CNC) HEALTHCARE HEALTHCARE PLANS 110 103.75 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) HEALTHCARE DRUG MANUFACTURERS 110 97.5 Penumbra, Inc. (PEN) HEALTHCARE MEDICAL DEVICES 105 91.25 Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) HEALTHCARE MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS & SUPPLIES 100 78.75 DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) HEALTHCARE DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH 100 98.75 Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC) HEALTHCARE MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS & SUPPLIES 100 86.25 Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) HEALTHCARE BIOTECHNOLOGY 100 85 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) HEALTHCARE HEALTHCARE PLANS 100 83.75 AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) HEALTHCARE DRUG MANUFACTURERS 95 80 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) HEALTHCARE DRUG MANUFACTURERS 95 76.25 INDUSTRIALS Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) INDUSTRIALS TRUCKING 105 85 Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN) INDUSTRIALS TRUCKING 100 80 Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) INDUSTRIALS AEROSPACE & DEFENSE 90 93.75 REITS Safehold Inc. (SAFE) REITS REIT-DIVERSIFIED 95 95 American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) REITS REITS-SPECIALTY 90 86.25 CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) REITS REIT-SPECIALTY 90 77.5 QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS) REITS REIT-INDUSTRIAL 90 90 Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (EQIX) REITS REIT-SPECIALTY 85 85 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) REITS REITS 80 80 SERVICES Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) SERVICES EDUCATION & TRAINING SERVICES 105 82.5 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) SERVICES ELECTRONIC GAMING & MULTIMEDIA 95 93.75 Dollar General Corporation (DG) SERVICES DISCOUNT STORES 95 93.75 Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) SERVICES ELECTRONIC GAMING & MULTIMEDIA 95 87.5 Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) SERVICES INTERNET RETAIL 95 83.75 Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) SERVICES ENTERTAINMENT 95 97.5 Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI) SERVICES DISCOUNT STORES 95 71.25 Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) SERVICES SPECIALTY RETAIL 90 68.75 Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) SERVICES INTERNET RETAIL 85 87.5 Carvana Co. (CVNA) SERVICES INTERNET RETAIL 85 61.25 TECHNOLOGY Adobe Inc. (ADBE) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE 100 86.25 EverQuote (EVER) TECHNOLOGY INTERNET CONTENT & INFORMATION 100 85 MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE 100 83.75 ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-APPLICATION 100 83.75 NetEase, Inc. (NTES) TECHNOLOGY INTERNET CONTENT & INFORMATION 100 98.75 Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-APPLICATION 100 86.25 Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE 100 77.5 Avalara, Inc. (AVLR) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-APPLICATION 95 78.75 Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-APPLICATION 95 73.75 Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) TECHNOLOGY INTERNET CONTENT & INFORMATION 95 76.25

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAM, PYPL, DXCM, BMY, EA, NFLX, AMZN, CVNA, ADBE, MDB, NOW, SMAR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.