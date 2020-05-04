Amazon: Buy The Dips

On dips, I would opportunistically buy as Amazon positions itself for long-term growth, as it always has.

On the recent earnings call, Jeff Bezos and co. intends to reinvest for long-term growth all operating income from the next quarter.

Thesis

Amazon (AMZN) recently announced that it intends to spend ~$4 billion in operating profit in expenses related to COVID-19. The market reacted negatively to this news, sending the stock diving down 7% on May 1, 2020.

Given that the company also announced a beat on revenue with a story that is still intact, I added to my position. Opportunities to buy great companies on the dips come only once in a while. As we see more volatility ahead, these dips are buying opportunities.

(Source: Amazon website)

Earnings Call

Amazon announced that it is expecting significant costs related to COVID-19. Management's experience (with Jeff Bezos back at the helm), an accelerating e-commerce business, and several promising business lines give me confidence in the long-term outlook of the company.

Here are comments from management on the increased spend:

"On the spending, a lot of the costs that we're seeing are tied to this COVID-19 response. Most of it is hitting in people cost, both in productivity and also in wages and relief funds and all. So can't really tell how long that will last. It's probably good that I am only - we’re only giving guidance for Q2 at this point. We're going to probably learn a lot more in the next few weeks, next few months."



Source: Company Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

However, as mentioned in a shareholder letter, and has been repeated in the past, the management is focused on delivering long-term results, even in spite of short-term profits. This earnings call was exactly in line with this type of thinking and drove short-term shareholders away. It is a great opportunity for long-term buy-and-hold investors.

Valuation and Momentum

It is also interesting to show that Amazon has actually become cheaper on an EV/EBITDA basis since 2019. This could be a result of a shift in business types within the conglomerate. In any case, even with the recent run-up, the business is trading at early 2019 levels and below earlier historical multiples, providing a base of valuation support.

(Source: Koyfin)

I also like to see how Robinhood traders are buying or selling stocks to see volume support on a name. In this case, we can see clear support during the May 1st sell-off. The green line shows number of holders and the red line shows the stock price. We can see the steep rise in users buying the stock (net inflows) as the rally has continued.

(Source: Robinhood)

I also conducted my own valuation analysis to understand the upside. My models show today's sell-off gave the business 11% upside from fair value, and I anticipate more opportunities to buy at a discount in the coming months.

(Source: Valuation models)

Risks

There are risks to the investment. First, the stock has really run up over the past month, as investors have recognized that e-commerce may accelerate with coronavirus. This naturally will reduce the risk/reward ratio, and we may see valuation pressure.

Second, execution is key. Microsoft (MSFT) is attacking full on in the cloud wars, and the recent JEDI announcements may signal a shifting tide. This is an area to keep an eye on given that Amazon generates its operating income from this segment.

Third, regulatory risks in the US and abroad have recently shed light on challenges for Big Tech like Amazon. The company must manage these risks carefully.

Fourth, we must understand that COVID-19 still poses a risk to Amazon, which is dependent on scale and understanding demand. This quote from the recent earnings call shows a new type of challenge the company is dealing with:

"Well we are heavily constrained, again it's an odd quarter because generally the biggest uncertainty we have this customer demand, and with the order and how much of it they'll order. Demand has been strong, the biggest questions we have in Q2 are more about ability to service that demand and that is the products that people are ordering in a full way, not blocking or making it hard to find non-essential items, increasing marketing, and everything else."



Source: Company Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.