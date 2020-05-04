Amazon.com: Hard To Justify

Amazon is a great value creator, and I would never bet against it, yet I simply fail to see a growth scenario which leaves compelling returns here for investors.

Amazon.com sees momentum in sales, yet this is not flowing through to the bottom line; quite the opposite.

Amazon.com (AMZN) has seen a setback in the wake of the release of the first-quarter results. While growth is stronger than expected, thanks to hoarding but mostly offline sales going online, Amazon's bottom line was not able to benefit from this. Incremental costs incurred relating to improved worker safety, overruns and higher wages resulted in the company seeing real deleverage on the bottom line.

While this news triggered a high-single-digit decline in the share price, Amazon has seen huge returns (again) as of recent. I would never bet against the company (or almost never), yet the significant one-day drop does not create a great buying opportunity in my book.

The Numbers

After having grown the business to a revenue base of $280 billion in 2019, on which the company posted operating margins at around 5%, the sheer size of AMZN makes it very hard to report impressive growth figures, yet that is exactly what it has done.

The company has grown first-quarter sales at an impressive 26% to $75.5 billion and that is despite a nearly $400 million headwind from adverse currency moves. Unlike traditional retailers, the company has benefited in some ways from the current crisis as the online shopping destination has fueled sales growth, with revenues coming in far above the guidance of $69-73 billion in sales, as it outlined when the 2019 results have been released.

The company guided for operating earnings between $3.0 and $4.2 billion for the first quarter, and operating earnings came in at $4.0 billion. The pressure on operating earnings and lower other earnings resulted in net earnings falling from $3.6 billion to $2.5 billion, with earnings per share coming in at $5.01. Cash flow generation is very strong as net cash balances have risen towards $32 billion, equal to $63 per share.

Looking at the segments, it is evident that the North American retail operations have been fueling growth with sales increasing 29% to $46.1 billion, and the company saw a billion deleverage in operating earnings to $1.3 billion.

International sales rose by 18% to $19.1 billion, but currency effects of course had an impact to the tune of about 2% here. This is good news, but the company is seeing continued pressure on profits, or better said losses. These losses essentially quadrupled to nearly $400 million.

The bright spot at least with regards to margins and profit contribution has been AWS. Revenue growth of 33% was relatively modest, yet quarterly sales surpassed $10 billion and the company is very profitable with operating margins seen around 30%, actually marking about a percent improvement compared to the year before.

The Outlook, Not All Is Pretty

For the current second quarter, Amazon expects to continue to benefit from (temporary) closure of stores across the globe, with sales seen up 18-28% to $75-$81 billion, yet this is the only good news. An operating profit of $3.1 billion in the second quarter of 2019 is expected to fall to break-even, plus or minus $1.5 billion, as the company is expecting to incur about $4 billion in costs related to Covid-19.

AMZN has detailed that the $4 billion is due to spending more on personal protective equipment, cleaning, impact of social distancing, higher wages and own testing capabilities. While such margin pressure is not very much welcomed, many investors would die to have such large cash balances and grow sales at double-digit rates, and despite the headwind, the company is not losing any money. This comes at a time where results of many retailers will be dismal of course in the coming quarter/quarters.

Some Modeling

With Amazon posting sales of $280 billion in 2019, it seems fair to say that 20% growth is in the works for all of 2020, which would result in a $336 billion number, and likely more. If the company were to report similar margin of 5%, it could earn $17 billion on an operating basis, although by now it is very clear that profits will fall this year. Assuming about $800 million in net interest expenses and a 20% tax rate, that pretty much works down to $13 billion in earnings power, or little over $25 per share. While the revenue number for 2020 will be strong, I find it highly unlikely that the company will earn $25 per share in 2020, or let alone the $23 per share number posted last year.

The market reaction to the current crisis has been noteworthy. Shares peaked at $2,150 in mid-February ahead of the crisis to plunge 20% to $1,700 (and even a little less) by Mid-March, which actually marks an outperformance vs. the market.

Shares rallied to nearly $2,500 by the end of April, a nearly 50% return from the lows, with shares up 15% from the pre-Corona highs, marking a continued outperformance. This comes as the business benefits from hoarding and the fact that online shopping can continue, although in a less efficient way now, with traditional retailers preparing for the worst.

In that sense expectations are sky-high with shares trading at 100 times anticipated earnings in 2020. This is despite the fact that with far more than $300 billion in revenues, this business is already among the largest in the world and in fact was quite profitable already with operating margins in the mid single digits last year.

A modest pullback to $2,300 at the moment reveals that while sales see a boom, it comes at the expense of margins, as the company is facing backlash with many Corona cases observed in its warehouses. Other concerns relate to monopolistic conditions and behavior, and this will only intensify if weaker retailers start to shut their doors indefinitely in the months to come.

Some Thoughts

In October of last year, I last looked at Amazon with shares still trading in their $1,700s, and they have risen approximately by a third. At the time I was doing some crazy modeling. Based on 2019 sales of $280 billion, and assuming 10% growth throughout 2030, Amazon could grow sales towards $700 billion in 2030, or perhaps above a trillion if 15% growth rates could be achieved.

Assuming such impressive growth rates, even as they are lower than the current trend, I believe that the company could deliver on significant margin expansion as well. With potential for operating margins of 8-12%, that more or less suggests operating profits anywhere between $50 and $125 billion. Without interest expenses due and assuming a modest 20% tax rate, I see net earnings anywhere between $40 and $100 billion, basically working down to earnings power of $80-200 per share based on the current share count.

Based on a 20 times multiple, such earnings potential would translate into valuation potential of between $1,600 and $4,000 per share by 2030. That means no capital gains, or some downside in case the low end becomes a reality (note that this still requires 10% growth per annum and significant margin expansion). Even the upside seems limited, as 70% share price growth works down to just mid-single-digit returns over the period of a decade. That is of course assuming that these scenarios become reality and valuation multiples compress to 20 times earnings by 2030.

Based on all of this and anti-trust concerns (potentially from government, or even consumer-related groups), I reiterate a cautious stance on the shares. This should in no way be seen as a short article or bearish thesis; after all the track record and business model are far too impressive for that. Despite the significant one-day drop seen in response to the quarterly earnings report, Amazon has been a consistent outperformer even in recent times, but I simply fail to see the risk-reward here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.