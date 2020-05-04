Global Medical REIT: 3 Things To Consider In Q1, 2020

First, the activity in the acquisitions. Second, use of debt and the tapped liquidity. Third, the financial health of the key MOB tenants as well as the corresponding occupancy rates.

Yet, to answer whether post-Q1 will be the right time to open an exposure, one has to take into account three important aspects.

Global Medical REIT (GMRE) is my favorite pick to capture tremendous return opportunities in the mid- / long-term. I have written 5 articles on this Company since Feb, 2019, all of which have built up and strengthened the thesis piece by piece.

In my recent article "Global Medical REIT: An Unwarranted Divergence From The Peers" written two weeks ago, I highlighted the key arguments on why GMRE is set to provide notable returns right after the economy reopens as well as elaborated on GMRE's cost structure that should deliver relatively stable margins in the coming earnings release.

Please have a look at that article to gain a really deep understanding on the underlying value drivers of the GMRE. For the sake of context, here are the five most important elements which should lead to alpha (certainly relative to other healthcare REIT players):

More than half of GMRE's portfolio is exposed to Medical Office Building (MOB) segment, which has a very robust growth outlook exhibiting secular headwinds from the ageing population.

The portfolio is fully occupied and there are no lease expiries in 2020 that lead to more predictable cash flows and help the management to avoid intense negotiation talks when the bargaining power is certainly in the tenants' favor.

GMRE has structured its portfolio in a manner that allows the management to adjust the cost base rapidly (i.e. the triple-net lease principle) and avoid extraordinary cost items during the COVID-19 crisis (e.g., increased sanitary expenses and small but expensive repurposing).

GMRE has an access to ~ $150 million of liquidity that corresponds to approximately 30% of the Company's market cap. This capital is the key to be opportunistic when the overall property cap rates are elevated.

GMRE trades at a discount relative to its peers, while the indebtedness and the historical FFO growth are more favorable than the sector average.

On Wednesday, May 6, 2020 GMRE will publish its Q1 earnings figures. There will be three critical areas to analyze when GMRE circulates the new filing (see below).

By gaining a deeper understanding on those areas, one should be able to conclude: whether May 7 is the right time to buy or the buying should be postponed until new data emerge.

However, let me reiterate: I believe that GMRE is a marvelous Company and that now is the time to buy if you are a long-term investor and can withstand the near term volatility. Yet, for the ultra risk averse investors it might be wise to wait for the new information embedded in the Q1, 2020 earning release - as there is a material probability of experiencing minor (and short-term) downside due to the COVID-19.

#1. Investing Activity

GMRE in its latest SEC 10-k filing reported that it has five properties in the acquisition pipeline - worth EUR ~ $85 million. This corresponds to ca. 10% of the total gross real estate portfolio.

There is no detailed information disclosed about these properties except that GMRE was in the due diligence phase as of year end 2019. The aim of such due diligence is to identify one-offs which should be factored into the valuations, and, perhaps more importantly, spot any red-flags that might lead to dealbreaker or considerable adjustments in the valuations. The key takeaway is that as of year end 2019, GMRE was not obliged to acquire the properties.

Nevertheless, the bigger question here is whether GMRE has managed to complete its due diligence and sign a deal before the outbreak of COVID-19. The argument here is somewhat similar to that of a Simon Property Group (SPG) where the SPG bought Taubman Centers (TCO) for $3.6 billion just before the global demand shock. Obviously, the price paid was significantly above what SPG would pay now.

It is impossible to answer that question before Q1, 2020.

So, to see whether GMRE has overpaid for 10% of its assets (or if it bought them at all), it will be critical to look at the "closed acquisitions" table and check the cap rate section.

The weighted average cap rate of the GMRE's portfolio is around 7.5%. If the newly acquired properties yield approximately the same, this will be a clear sign that GMRE did not exploit the current economic conditions to make some additions at cheap prices.

Finally, I would expect GMRE to sign or at least report in their pipeline some properties at attractive pricing. Historically, GMRE has been an acquisition driven organization, which has captured the spread between the WACC and MOB cap rates successfully. In essence, this is how small-cap REITs should operate initially - to diversify the asset base and increase liquidity.

Here is a relevant excerpt from the SEC 10-k filing, 2019:

We also opportunistically invest in large health system's corporate and administrative office buildings. We believe investments in these types of facilities helps us build relationships with large health systems, which could lead to us becoming a preferred landlord for such health systems' medical facilities. Although not the primary focus of our investment strategy, we believe allocating a portion of our portfolio for opportunistic acquisitions helps diversify our portfolio and is consistent with our strategy of aligning ourselves with strong operators.

#2. Financing Activity

It will be very interesting to look at how GMRE has used its credit facility. As alluded to earlier, GMRE has ~ $150 million of pure liquidity on hands. Such amount allows the management to make huge maneuvers in either new acquisitions or make considerable improvements (including expansions) of the existing properties.

This is closely connected to the "Investing Activity" section above. The change in the available liquidity, and the path in which these funds were allocated will serve as a great proxy of the management's risk appetite.

If the credit facility remains flat (or unchanged), it should be considered a rather bearish sign that the management is preserving liquidity for rainier days.

I would expect a notable amount used from the available ~ $150 million, especially taking into account the historical growth patterns (i.e. aggressive but highly accretive acquisitions), and that as of year end 2019, GMRE had ~ $7 million in cash.

#3. Tenants and Occupancy Rates

GMRE's properties were fully occupied as of year end 2019. The tenant base was strong and consisted of many not-for profit health system affiliations and dominant local players.

The Top 5 tenants in terms of the annualized base rent paid were relatively stable with distant solvency risk. For example, GMRE's largest tenant Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) accounting for ~9% of the total rents, has outperformed the S&P 500 by 7% since the outbreak of COVID-19. EHC has communicated that all of the operations are still up and running and no properties are shut down due to the virus.

With that said, it will be important to assess how the occupancy rates are evolving. In essence, it will be very easy to determine whether any of the GMRE's tenants have gone belly up during the Q1, 2020. Going into the Q1, the portfolio was fully occupied and there are no meaningful lease expiries in 2020. So, anything below 100% would indicate that there are some obvious struggles among the GMRE's tenants.

Moreover, it will be just as important to investigate how the like-for-like NOI has evolved. Historically, it has trended upwards at a minimum rate of 2% due to the embedded rent escalators. Any rate below 2% would clearly indicate that there are some rent deferrals used and / or rent discounts imposed.

If that is the case (i.e. lower like-for-like NOI), and the liquidity reserves are preserved, then opening a position in GMRE's stock should be scrutinized deeply - potentially shifting the planned allocation a bit farther into the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.