National Oilwell Varco Appears Fully Valued

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) reported Q1 revenue of $1.88 billion and EPS of -$5.34. The company missed on revenue and earnings. NOV fell in the low-single-digit percentage range after earnings. I had the following takeaways on the quarter.

Falling Revenue Growth

The coronavirus has caused the economy to come to a hard stop. The free-fall in travel and business activity has created demand destruction for oil, which is now sub-$30. Several oil producers cannot make money at these oil prices, which has hurt E&P and National Oilwell. The company's Q1 revenue fell 17% Q/Q.

Each of the company's four major product groups experienced a double-digit decline in revenue. Wellbore Technologies revenue of $691 million fell 10% Q/Q due to seasonality in international markets and lower drilling activity domestically. Completion/Production declined due to deterioration in the North America completions market and logistical disruptions caused by the coronavirus. Rig Technologies revenue was off 27% on falling capital equipment sales and a decrease in aftermarket revenue.

Wellbore Technologies and Completion/Production are a proxy for the company's North America operations. They represented about 73% of total revenue, up from 69% in Q4. Operators in North America have suffered from budget exhaustion for a while. The knock-on effects of the coronavirus will not help matters. That said, I believe Rig Technologies could face the stiffest headwinds going forward. Offshore projects may not be economical at current oil prices; orders in that segment may eventually dry up.

Cost Containment Efforts

Gross profit of $224 million fell 40% sequentially and gross margin was off about 400 basis points. Management cut SG&A costs by 2% to $283 million, yet EBITDA of $46 million fell hard. EBITDA margin was 2%, down about 600 basis points versus Q4. In 2019 the company's cost containment efforts led to $170 million in company-wide cost savings:

In 2019, we also undertook another company-wide cost savings initiative that by year-end achieved $170 million of annualized savings and identified another $60 million for a total of $230 million in anticipated annualized cost savings. These measures formed our foundation for 2020.

Halliburton (HAL), Schlumberger (SLB) and several other oil services firms have also cut costs. At this point, National Oilwell's margins are paltry compared to Halliburton and Schlumberger which reported margins in the 17% to 18% range. National Oilwell must step up its cost containment efforts, particularly in Rig Technologies, in order to maintain its EBITDA margins and help service its $2.0 billion debt load.

NOV Remains Overvalued

National Oilwell has solid liquidity. It has $1.1 billion in cash and $3.7 billion in working capital. Its free cash flow ("FCF") in Q1 was -$14 million compared to -$145 million in the year earlier period. Its liquidity may not grow unless FCF improves. Given the decline in the business, I would have expected FCF to be more robust. If it does not improve in Q2, then it could be a red flag. NOV has an enterprise value of $5.4 billion or 11.4x run-rate EBITDA (last two quarters annualized). I believe the stock is fully-valued given the downturn in the oil industry and lack of FCF.

Conclusion

Oil markets will likely bounce once the economy reopens, and NOV should benefit. I rate NOV a hold.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HAL, SLB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.