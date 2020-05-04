Masco: Better Positioned After Divestitures

Structural tailwinds will support Masco's top line growth going forward, such as the expected stronger volume of household formations in the years ahead and the increasing age of the existing.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) delivered a positive quarterly report, surpassing sales and EPS consensus, with mid-single-digit growth over last year. These strong numbers just reinforce my upbeat stance on Masco, as its portfolio focused on lower ticket, repair and remodel-oriented products makes the company well positioned to get through this difficult period.

Q1 2020 Earnings Highlights and Outlook

After the divestiture of cabinetry and windows businesses, Masco's operation became comprised of two main segments, plumbing and decorative architectural products, in a strategic shift of the company toward a lower ticket and less cyclical portfolio.

As we can see on the chart below, this move sounds quite beneficial to the company, as the combined sales growth of plumbing and decorative architectural products has been consistently higher and more stable than cabinetry and windows products over the past years.

Source: Masco Corporation Investor Day - September 17, 2019

Building on the solid growth in the past 10 years, plumbing and decorative architectural business delivered one more quarter of sales growth. Sales of plumbing segment grew 2% over a year ago, totaling $955 million, driven by 6% increase in the North American region, offsetting a decrease of 3% in international market in local currency, as declines in China and European countries other than Germany weighed on the performance due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The decorative architectural segment saw a sales increase of 9% over a year ago to $626 million, driven by high-teens growth in the company's paint business and double-digit growth in DIY (do it yourself), which benefited by shelter-in-place orders, against mid-single-digit growth in the professional segment.

In aggregate, total sales were $1.58 billion in the quarter, 4.6% above estimations and up 4% over a year ago, without considering the divested business. Gross margin grew 30 bps to 34.8%, and SG&A decreased 50 bps as a percent of sales. As a result, operating margin grew 80 bps to 14.4% during the same period, primarily driven by higher volumes, offsetting the impact of tariffs, and EPS was $0.46, 31% above expectations and up 24% over a year ago.

It is interesting that, even including divestitures, we see EPS growing $0.02 or 4.5% over a year ago, which is remarkable, as divestitures accounted for nearly 21% of total sales.

Going ahead, the management team remarked in the earnings conference call that trends seen in April suggest a drop of 30% to 35% in sales for the plumbing segment in Q2 sales, as many wholesalers, showrooms, and manufacturing locations remain closed in North America. While the demand for spa is still robust in specialty dealer and online channels in the U.S., the company has seen double-digit sales declines in Europe. On a positive note, demand and supply chain operation in China are rebounding from a 20% decline in Q1, with sales in April expected to be flat to up modestly compared to a year ago.

The company also forecasts sales in Q2 for the decorative architectural segment to be down 5% to 10%, following a drop of 10% April. In aggregate, Q2 sales are expected to decline 20% to 25% over a year ago, assuming that currently closed facilities will start reopening in May.

While short-term environment sounds worrisome and the management team has understandably withdrawn the guidance for 2020 and 2021, as the pace of the reopening of the economy is still not clear, Masco has taken important steps to reduce costs and preserve liquidity. These actions include cutting or delaying discretionary spending, freezing hiring and wage, and also suspending the share buyback program indefinitely.

Meanwhile, Masco's strategy remains focused on keep investing in technology, R&D, and brand so that innovation and a leading portfolio can support the company to growth when the recovery eventually comes.

Even though the time and the magnitude of such recovery are uncertain, I believe that some structural tailwinds will support Masco's top-line growth going forward. One of them is the expected a stronger volume of household formations in the years ahead. Another one is the increasing age of the existing housing stock, as illustrated on the chart below, which should boost the repair and remodel spending.

Source: Masco Corporation Investor Day - September 17, 2019

Financial Analysis and Valuation

I am going to compare Masco's financial and valuation metrics with several peers listed below as well as with the broader market, using the S&P 500 constituents as a reference.

From a profitability standpoint, Masco's gross profit margin lags the peer group and the broader market, while operating margin is the highest among peers. It is also eye-catching Masco's 26.7% return on invested capital, which is the first one in the peer group and stands in the first quintile among the broader market, evidencing Masco's efficiency in the capital allocation.

Source: Data from Finbox, consolidated by the author Masco's peer group: Fortune Brands Home & Security, JELD-WEN Holding, Mohawk Industries, Herman Miller, Owens Corning, PPG Industries, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Stanley Black & Decker

Shifting to the financial health, Masco's debt/EBITDA multiple is slightly below the average of the peer group and the broader market. In addition, the company's financial position sounds comfortable, as Masco finished the quarter with nearly $1.8 billion of balance sheet liquidity, including $1 billion revolver facility, subject to conditions handily satisfied at the present moment (net debt/EBITDA lower than 4x and interest coverage higher than 2.5x).

Source: Data from Finbox, consolidated by the author

Moving to the valuation analysis, Masco trades at higher P/E, EV/Revenue, and EV/EBITDA multiples compared to all peers, except Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW). Conversely, Masco shows the second highest long-term earnings growth, just behind Sherwin-Williams, and the third highest revenue growth forecast.

I prefer not to use the PEG ratio as a valuation metric in this particular analysis, as growth forecasts may be more inaccurate than usual at this juncture, given current lack of visibility. However, current inverse relationship between P/E and growth observed for Masco, Sherwin-Williams and other lower P/E multiple peers seems to indicate to me that there is no meaningful valuation gap among the peer group.

As a complement of this analysis, I would add that Masco is trading at somewhat lower multiples compared to the broader market. However, it is consistent with premium multiples exhibited by many names belonging to information technology and healthcare sectors, for example, which currently comprise nearly 40% of the S&P 500 index.

Source: Data from Finbox, consolidated by the author

Finally, the price momentum analysis shows that shares of Masco have outperformed the broader market and rank the second best stock among peers in both 1-year, 3-month, and 1-month timeframes. In addition, although the recent rebound has been impressive, as both S&P 500, the peer group and Masco are trading above 20-day and 50-day moving averages, prices are not in overbought conditions yet, as RSI is still in the 55-60 range. Nonetheless, a profit taking is likely and even welcome at this moment, given the extension of recent prices advance.

Source: Data from Finbox, consolidated by the author

Takeaway

Masco has delivered solid financial results, with top tier operating margin and capital deployment efficiency. After recent divestitures, Masco has arguably become a company with higher growth prospects, given its lower ticket, repair and remodel-oriented portfolio that is expected to take advantage of structural tailwinds in the housing market going forward. Therefore, while not trading at low valuation multiples, I think that Masco can be a valuable investment in the long run.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.