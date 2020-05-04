15% Downside For The S&P 500

Investors are going to focus on these headwinds over the next three months.

The S&P 500 (SPY) closed at 2,831 on Friday, May 1, 2020. I expect the S&P 500 to fall 15% over the next three months to 2,400, or 240 on the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF.

In this article I will analyze four catalysts and my investing plan.

Catalyst #1: Very Good News Priced In

The S&P 500 rallied 29% from the March 23, 2020, low on good news from three fronts:

Medical News - The shutdowns worked. Many parts of the country experienced a flattening of the coronavirus curve. Also, we have the first treatment for the coronavirus (FDA authorizes remdesivir for emergency use as coronavirus treatment). There is a long way to go, but the medical situation improved (or, at least, hasn't gotten worse). Fiscal Stimulus - The CARES Act generated $2 trillion of stimulus and helped workers and companies that are impacted by the coronavirus. Federal Reserve - The Fed cut interest rates and launched a new quantitative easing program called "QE infinity". The new QE program came faster than QE during the Global Financial crisis and is open-ended. The Fed is doing "whatever it takes" to help the economy.

Already, the Fed's balance sheet has swelled from the massive bond buying program:

(Source: Federal Reserve)

We are hopefully going to hear a lot more good news on the medical front.

However, the fiscal stimulus and Federal Reserve actions are so big that I do not expect incremental stimulus from Congress or the Federal Reserve in the near term. In fact, we may only get more stimulus if the medical situation gets worse.

The fiscal stimulus and QE infinity were announced weeks ago. The impact is priced in already, even if it will take several months to be fully implemented.

Catalyst #2: Reopening Risk

The shutdowns flattened the curve. There is growing pressure to restart the economy. Many states are starting to reopen. Up until now, the reopening may have been a positive catalyst for the S&P 500.

I expect headlines about an upswing in the coronavirus curve in mid to late May. This could lead to "risk-off" selling for the S&P 500.

(Source: NBC News)

Catalyst #3: Unemployment

The CARES Act helped those unemployed by the coronavirus crisis and eased the burden on the economy. The S&P 500 already rallied sharply on the news.

The unemployment figures are staggering. The abrupt shutdown of the service economy is unprecedented. It is going to take a long time for the service economy to rebound with social distancing guidelines in place.

The current unemployment levels are priced into the market. However, investors who bought the April rally may be expecting unemployment to drop quickly with the reopening of the economy. The duration of the unemployment crisis may not be fully priced in.

A continuation of high unemployment levels following the reopening would be another negative catalyst for the market.

(Source: Marketwatch)

Catalyst #4: Declining Earnings

Earnings expectations for the S&P 500 already dropped. I expect more downward revisions.

We are in the middle of the Q1 earnings season. Many companies are pulling guidance for the year, including Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), which is the largest company in the S&P 500 (Apple reports flat revenue and does not offer guidance because of coronavirus uncertainty).

Wall Street analysts tend to be optimistic. They start with high earnings estimates and reduce them over time.

Currently, earnings estimates call for higher earnings in 2021 than 2019. The coronavirus recession will hopefully be over by 2021. But the earnings power for S&P 500 companies will be impaired in 2021. Companies will need more time to get back to 2019 levels.

(Source: Yardeni Research)

Investing Opportunities

The S&P 500 is going to be range-bound between the recent low of 2,192 and recent high of 3,394. A lot of good news was priced in with the April rally and investors are going to focus more on the negative catalysts mentioned above.

I expect the S&P 500 to drop back to 2,400 in the next three months (equivalent to 240 on the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF). I am waiting for this level for follow-on investments in SPY. Also, I am looking at SPY options to capitalize on a near-term 15% drop in the S&P 500.

(Source: Freestockcharts.com)

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long SPY in various retirement accounts. I am bearish on SPY in the short term and waiting for a better entry point. I may also short SPY as a short-term position.