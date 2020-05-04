MasTec: Performing In A Tough Environment

This company is well-positioned for 2021 and beyond, which makes MasTec's stock a long-term buy even in today's environment.

On April 30, 2020, MasTec (MTZ) reported better-than-expected Q1 2020 results and management provided strong full-year guidance and, as you can expect, the stock finished the trading day higher by ~3% (on a day that the S&P 500 traded lower by ~3%). However, MTZ shares are still significantly underperforming the broader market on a YTD basis.

It is very impressive, in my opinion, that MasTec not only reported solid Q1 2020 results but that management also provided guidance for the remainder of the current year. Providing any type of guidance in this environment is a positive development but providing strong guidance is saying something. As I've mentioned previously over the past few quarters, I believe that the significant pullback in MTZ shares has created a great long-term (let me stress long-term) buying opportunity because this company has promising business prospects in several key industries.

The Latest

MasTec reported Q1 2020 operating results that beat the top- and bottom-line estimates. The company reported GAAP quarterly EPS of $0.48 (beat by $0.12) on revenue of $1.42B (beat by $120M), which were impressive results given the tough environment. However, the operating results do not compare favorably to the year-ago quarter.

Source: Q1 2020 10-Q

Highlights from the quarter:

Revenue fell by ~7% YoY with the Oil & Gas (-42%) segment being the biggest contributor to the company's top-line decline;

Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 15.8% YoY (to $118mm);

Net cash provided by operating activities increased by over 300% YoY (to $203.3mm);

The company has no significant near-term debt maturities and the available liquidity is ~$950mm;

Share repurchases of $119mm, which accounted for ~5% of the total shares outstanding; and

The 18-month backlog now stands at $8.3B (another record).

MasTec's Q1 2020 results were negatively impacted by several headwinds, which should come as no surprise given the backdrop (i.e., economy disruptions caused by COVID-19), but the real drag was the O&G division.

Source: Q1 2020 10-Q

Management mentioned that the disappointing O&G results are largely related to timing as several projects were pushed back to 2021. To this point, the long-term prospects still look promising as this operating segment's backlog increased by 34% when compared to year-end 2019 (supports the timing "excuse"). Moreover, it is management's opinion that MasTec being a low-cost service provider in the O&G industry is a key differentiator and, as such, the company should be able to better position itself during the O&G downturn. I agree with this thought process.

What 2020 May Look Like

As I mentioned earlier, MasTec is one of the few companies that I follow that provided guidance for 2020 after reporting Q1 2020 results. While I do not believe that the guidance will be etched in stone, I think that it was impressive that the company's management team had enough visibility into their business to provide their thoughts on how 2020 may play out. It should be noted that the backlog definitely makes it easier, as MasTec customer base typically commits to deals well in advance of the work. Source: Q1 2020 10-Q

Several analyst asked about the company's backlog during the Q1 2020 conference call but management's focus was on MasTec's financial position and liquidity, and rightfully so, as the market is concerned about how the COVID-19 pandemic may continue to impact the economy through 2021. The conference call (linked above) is a must read, as management did an excellent job explaining [in detail] what they expect to see for MasTec's business over the next 12 or so months.

As shown below, MasTec is well-positioned from a financial standpoint.

Source: Q1 2020 10-Q

Two observations: the current ratio is well-above 1 and the current portion of debt/leases is only ~$200mm. The main takeaway, MasTec has a solid balance sheet and the company should be able to weather this downturn.

The following is the revised 2020 guidance:

Revenue $7.3B to $7.7B (vs $7.31B consensus);

GAAP EPS of $3.90 to $4.41 and adjusted EPS $4.50 to $5.00 (vs. $4.44 consensus); and

Adjusted EBITDA $775mm - $825mm.

There was a lot to like about MasTec's Q1 2020 results but it also helps the bull case that management guided for a strongish finish to 2020. I believe that MasTec entered 2020 well-positioned for the future but the next few quarters may turn out to be a bumpy road (i.e., management's guidance may turn out to be too bullish given the strong headwinds that it will have to contend with). However, I still believe that MTZ shares are worthy of investment dollars, especially at current levels.

Valuation

MasTec's stock is attractively valued based on its own historical metrics.

Additionally, MTZ shares are trading at a deep discount when compared to its peer group.

What's not to like about a shareholder-friendly company (remember, management just bought back almost 5% of the company's total shares outstanding) that is trading at an attractive valuation?

Risk

Investing in small-cap companies comes with many risks, but the major risk for MasTec is related to the company's reliance on other companies, and more specifically, companies in the telecom space. If these companies cut back their operations and/or outsourcing needs, MasTec's business would be negatively impacted. To this point, management mentioned in the conference call (linked above) that AT&T made up almost 24% of total revenue in Q1 2020, which goes to show just how important it is to monitor this risk factor.

Moreover, the COVID-19 related recession will have a negative impact on the company's near-term prospects - the real risk revolves around how long the recession lasts. Please also refer to MasTec's 2019 10-K for additional risk factors that should be considered before investing in the company.

Bottom Line

MasTec's Q1 2020 operating results and management's revised guidance proves that this small-cap company is well-positioned for the future. Long-term investors will be richly rewarded, in my opinion, if the company's story plays out like I believe that it will. This company has several significant tailwinds (FirstNet, 5G rollout, Power stabilization, etc.) that could potentially make the bull case stronger in 2021. As such, I believe that MasTec has promising long-term business prospects.

At the end of the day, MasTec's stock will go as the economy goes, so I expect the next few quarters to be a bumpy ride but, in my opinion, the risk over the long-term is currently to the upside. Therefore, investors with a time horizon longer than 2-to-3 years should consider significant pullbacks as long-term buying opportunities.

Disclaimer: This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. These are only my personal opinions. Every investor must do his/her own due diligence before making any investment decision.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MTZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.