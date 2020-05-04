Caleres, Inc.: Cheap Enough

The stock has been the worse performer so far in comparison with their peer group.

Caleres (CAL) is a solid business. It is also cyclical. The company constantly needs to adjust to changing trends. That puts pressure in gross and operating margins, as management clears out the slow-moving inventory and take decisions as to expand or shrink their store footprint.

The numbers show us that management acts quickly to market shifts. They don't allow excess costs to build up. Restructurings are part of their business that put temporary pressure on operating margins. It is a necessary cost. It also shows discipline in aligning their cost structure to changing revenues.

The stock has been the worst performer so far in comparison with their peer group, losing 80% of its market value at the bottom of the march sell-off:

Source: koyfin.com

Since then, the peer group has rebounded alongside the broad market but Caleres is still the worst performer of the group.

Not surprisingly, Caleres is trading at a deep discount to the average valuation multiple within comparable competitors. The industry as a whole is going to remain depressed as stay-at-home orders have still some more weeks to go and businesses are waiting to open according to state mandates. At current valuation multiples, it can provide a good entry point to start a small position.

Quick Overview

Caleres, Inc. has a long operating history. The company was originally named the Brown Shoe Company and was founded in 1878. They are a global footwear company. They generate revenues through the operations of retail stores, e-commerce websites, and wholesale distribution of footwear for women, men, and children. The company also sells clothes and accessories but that represents a small percentage of revenues.

Caleres' most notable retail store is called Famous Footwear. As of March 2020, they had 949 Famous Footwear stores. They also own retail stores under the brand names of Naturalizer (139 stores), Allen Edmonds (74 stores), and Sam Elderman (15 stores). Stores are located in strip centers, outlet malls, and regional malls. Brands sold at these stores include Caleres' own portfolio of brands (Naturalizer, Blowfish Malibu, Allen Edmonds), licensed names (Dr. Scholl's for example) and third-party names such as Nike, Puma, Vans, etc. The price point ranges from $20 for shoes to $230 for boots.

The Big Picture

Investing in out-of-favor companies is challenging. A careful look at the numbers guides us in understanding the big picture painted by the company fundamentals.

With Caleres, we like how the company has been managed by looking at trends within the company. The company's income statement shows the consolidated results of the Famous Footwear retail stores and their Branded Portfolio:

Source: company filings

Below is a common size analysis of Caleres income statement:

Source: company filings

The table above shows us the ability of management to keep profit margins within a very narrow range. Of note, is the control of expenses in COGS. As a percent of sales, COGS has been as high as 60.4% to a low of 58%. Volatility within COGS has been narrow, which helps in the predictability of the business. We also note a certain degree of cyclicality within operating margins. Pressure on operating margins can be explained by acquisitions (costs related) and restructuring charges. In 2011, the company acquired American Sporting Goods Corporation, owner of brand names at the time such as Avia, AND1, Nevados, and Yukon, for $145M. In 2016, they acquired Allen Edmonds for $261M and, in 2018, they acquired two more brands: Vionic for $352M and Blowfish Malibu for $16.8M. We also note that restructuring charges go up the year of or after M&A activity. Going through the annual reports, the company disclosed the nature of the restructuring charges as follows:

Source: 2011, 2016, 2018 10-K

It appears that once the company acquires a portfolio of brands, they start restructuring such businesses to integrate them within their operations, putting temporary pressure on operating margins. The good news is that margins tend to normalize once one-time costs are expensed.

Growth Boosted by acquisitions

Source: company filings

There is no doubt that big boosts in revenue growth come from acquisitions. However, that doesn't mean organic growth has been poor. On the contrary, revenue growth has been healthy taking into consideration the challenging retail environment seen for the past decade as e-commerce took market share away from brick and mortar stores. However, we see acquisitions as the biggest growth driver for the company. The mature brands in the Caleres portfolio are not enough to push revenues higher.

We believe acquisitions have been successfully integrated by looking at the growth trend in G&A expenses and COGS. The company has been able to maintain discipline in G&A costs as shown by the percentage growth of G&A compared to revenue growth. The spread between both indicates that management has been efficient in growing the top-line without adding too much-fixed costs. That, in turn, has allowed growing operating income at a faster pace due to operating leverage. The significant increase in SG&A during 2017, relates to the acquisition of Allen Edmonds the prior year, which increased their total retail footprint:

Source: company filings

Since 2016, the company has been reducing the number of retail stores. That strategy has produced positive results on a revenue per store basis:

Source: company filings

Sales per sq. foot has been going up since management elected to close underperforming stores on both operating segments. Within Famous Footwear, we also note the strength in their SSS growth, with only 2011 posting a negative growth rate. The size of a Famous Footwear store has also been shrinking.

The added scale of the company is also benefiting their marketing strategy, which has seen rapid growth, yet as a percentage of revenue, it has remained within its average. That has resulted in an incremental increase in advertising expense by $30M in a 10-year period. The result of an increased marketing budget can be seen, in part, by the increasing percentage of customer engagement in their loyalty (rewards) program within their Famous Footwear stores. This loyalty program gives its customers added perks such as free shipping:

Source: company filings

The number of total sales related to their rewards program now accounts for 78% of sales in Famous Footwear. The big boost in 2013 can be related to the introduction of their mobile app. This is evidence that they are having success engaging with their customers. To us, that is a positive sign.

What are the risks?

The company's last annual report showed $473M in financial debt. That amount includes $275M of recent withdrawn debt from their revolver facility to boost liquidity in response to COVID-19. They also increased the borrowing available under the revolver from $275M to $440M. The interest rate on the credit facility is set at LIBOR plus a spread between 1.25% and 1.5%. There is also an "accordion" feature that allows the company to increase their borrowing capacity by another $250M if conditions are met, such as having an adequate amount of eligible accounts receivables, inventories, and credit card receivables. By mid-April, the company exercised a portion of the accordion feature increasing its borrowing capacity by another $100M. In total, the company now has $600M in available in their revolver, of which they have used $275M. Besides debt from their revolver, Caleres has $200M in Senior Notes maturing in 2023. They ended the year with $45M of cash in their balance sheet.

In 2019, they generated $180M in EBITDA. That puts them on a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.4 times. Taking into consideration the added interest expense from the use of their revolver, their interest coverage ratio stands at 3.3 times.

On March, Moody's (MCO) downgraded their credit rating to Ba3, describing their rationale as follows:

The downgrades reflect Moody's view that the company will be unable to reduce leverage to a level that is appropriate for the Ba2 rating category in 2020 following weaker than expected 2019 earnings and as a result of the expectation for further near-term earnings declines and reduced cash flow generation. - Moody's Investor Services

Clearly, the effects of COVID-19 in the economy are putting a lot of pressure on business, with retail taking a huge hit. In response, Caleres is deferring capital expenditures, furloughing employees, and reducing salaries at all executive levels. To our surprise, management has not mentioned any cuts to their dividend payments, which are currently yielding 3.45%. We would not be surprised if they get canceled in the future though.

Valuation

Source: seekingalpha.com

As shown in the peer group analysis table, Calares is trading at steep discounts to their peer averages. Our valuation of Calares involves using two methods, both considering an EV to Sales multiple.

We also use analysts' expectations of sales for 2021, which are expected to be $2.6B, a decrease of 11.4%.

If we take the low EV/Sales average forward multiple of 0.5 from their comparable peers and assuming Calares withdraws the remainder of their revolver facility, we get a per share value of $13.

The other method is using an EV/Sales multiple of 0.44x based on the following parameters: We estimate Caleres can generate EBITDA margins of 7.2% on a normalized basis. As we discussed before, we see current margins as depressed due to acquisitions made in 2018 and the restructuring of their portfolio. Once acquisitions are fully integrated, we see margins stabilizing. The company has been able to reinvest 40% of its profits back into the business. With an average return on capital of 11%, we estimate that Calares can grow intrinsically by 4.3%. If we see the company increasing its debt balance in the future to boost liquidity further, a cost of capital of 12% seems appropriate.

Using the expected revenue for 2021 based on analyst estimates and applying an EV/Sales multiple of 0.44x, we estimate Calares intrinsic value to be $9.3 per share. That puts Calares value per share between $9.3 (at the low-end) and $13 (at the high-end). At the time of this writing, Calares was trading for $8 a share. Therefore, we see their share price as undervalued.

Takeaway

We believe management has the ability to guide the company successfully in this current situation. The amount of liquidity at hand should help in the short term.

At these levels, initiating a small position in Caleres and holding the stock for the long term (3 to 5 years) could generate adequate returns. We like the combination of a well-run business selling at cheap multiples. Retail is a tough business though, and risk is high. Position size is key in these kinds of investments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CAL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.