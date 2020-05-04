Precious Metals Royalty And Streaming Companies: The April Report

The share prices seem to be too high, given the impacts of the coronavirus and expected weak Q2 results.

Precious metals royalty and streaming companies represent a very interesting sub-industry of the precious metals mining industry. They provide some leverage to the growing metals prices, similar to the typical mining companies; however, they are less risky in comparison to them. Their incomes are derived from royalty and streaming agreements. Under a metal streaming agreement, the streaming company provides an upfront payment to acquire the right to future deliveries of a predefined percentage of metal production of a mining operation.

The streaming company also pays some ongoing payments that are usually well below the market price of the metal. They can be set as a fixed sum (e.g., $300/toz gold) or as a percentage (e.g., 20% of the prevailing gold price), or a combination of both (e.g., the lower of a) $300/toz gold and b) 20% of the prevailing gold price). The royalties usually apply to a small fraction of the mining project production (usually 1-3%), and they are not connected with ongoing payments. They can have various forms, but the most common is a small percentage of the net smelter return ("NSR"). The NSR is calculated as revenues from the sale of the mined products minus transportation and refining costs.

To better track the overall performance of the whole sub-industry, I created a capitalization-weighted index (the Precious Metals Royalty and Streaming Index) consisting of 11 companies. Later, based on the inquiries following the June report, I also introduced an equal-weighted version of the index. Both indices include the same companies and are calculated back to January 2019.

No major changes occurred in the structure of the market capitalization-weighted index. The whole industry remains to be dominated by the big-three, consisting of Franco-Nevada (FNV), Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM), and Royal Gold (RGLD), with a combined weight of 92.41%. However, some interesting developments could be observed on the 4th and 5th place of the table, where Sandstorm Gold's (SAND) market capitalization approached Osisko Gold Royalties' (OR) market capitalization. At this pace, Sandstorm may outgrow Osisko soon. Source: own processing

All of the 11 followed companies recorded double-digit gains in April. The worst performance, an increase by "only" 10.91%, was experienced by Sailfish Royalty Corp. (OTCQX:SROYF). Sailfish remains the smallest of the precious metals royalty and streaming companies and in April, its relative size compared to its peers further decreased. On the other hand, the best results were recorded by Sandstorm Gold. Its shares grew by more than 55%. Also the big-three did very well, Royal Gold, Wheaton Precious Metals, and Franco-Nevada recorded gains of 39.7%, 37.16%, and 32.85% respectively. Source: own processing

The impressive April performance of the royalty and streaming companies was fueled by growing gold and silver prices. Gold, represented by the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD), recorded a 7.26% gain, and silver, represented by the iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV) recorded a 7.13% gain. Also the gold and silver miners did extremely well, as the share price of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) grew by 40.02% and the share price of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) grew even by 43.63%. The precious metals royalty and streaming segment recorded similar results. The Precious Metals R&S Index grew by 35.88% and the Precious Metals R&S Equally Weighted Index declined grew by 30.06%.

And this is the problem. The growth was pretty strong and steep and elevated the share prices to very high levels. But many investors may get disappointed by actual Q1 and especially Q2 financial results of the royalty and streaming companies. Many key mining operations included in their portfolios suspended their operations, with unknown restart dates. As a result, the attributable production volumes will decline notably which means that the companies will be unable to fully reap the benefits of the current gold prices. As a result, many investors may get negatively surprised by the Q1 and especially Q2 financial results, and start liquidating their positions. At this point in time, buying the shares of the precious metals royalty and streaming companies looks risky (unless you have a longer-term investment horizon, and expect the gold price to go even higher, i.e., you don't care about the short-term price fluctuations even if they are quite wild).

The April News

The majority of news released during the month of April was focused on information related to the coronavirus. Several announcements of mine restarts were outnumbered by announcements of mine suspensions. Numerous companies, including Franco-Nevada, Wheaton Precious Metals, or Osisko Gold Royalties, have withdrawn their 2020 guidance.

Franco-Nevada announced the withdrawal of its 2020 guidance on April 7. Out of its main assets, production at First Quantum's (OTCPK:FQVLF) Cobre Panama mine should be impacted the most. The mine was idled on April 8 and it hasn't restarted yet. The restart date is still unknown, the estimates range from May to mid-July. Franco-Nevada received 43,554 toz of gold equivalent from its Cobre Panama stream last year. Besides Cobre Panama, another 11 smaller assets from Franco's portfolio announced temporarily reduced or curtailed production. After the April 7 update, also Teck's (TECK) Antamina mine suspended operations, with restart date still unknown (this stream generated revenues of $44.9 million for Franco-Nevada last year). Franco-Nevada will release its Q1 financial results on May 6.

Wheaton Precious Metals announced coronavirus-related disruptions at some mining operations in its portfolio on April 1. The list included some of its most important assets like Voisey's Bay, Constancia, Yauliyacu, and Peñasquito streams. However, later, some additional mines, including Antamina, were suspended. The suspensions will be felt especially on the Q2 financial results. This is why the 2020 guidance was withdrawn.

On April 15, Wheaton announced that its at-the-market program became effective. Under this program, the company can issue shares worth up to $300 million and sell them directly on the market. Just Like Franco-Nevada, Wheaton Precious Metals will release its Q1 financial results on May 6.

Royal Gold announced that during Q1 2020, it sold 50,000 toz gold, 466,000 toz silver, and 1,900 tonnes copper. Also Royal Gold is affected by the coronavirus. The impacted mining operations from its portfolio include Centerra Gold's (OTCPK:CAGDF) Mount Milligan mine, Newmont's (NEM) Peñasquito mine, or New Gold's (NGD) Rainy River mine. Not to break the party, also Royal Gold will report its Q1 results on May 6.

Osisko Gold Royalties started the month of April by completing the C$85 million private placement that increased its share count by 7,727,273. On April 14, Osisko announced that the Canadian Malartic and Lamaque mines will restart operations on April 15. The Renard diamond mine remained on care and maintenance. On April 29, Osisko announced an amendment to the 75%-silver stream on Taseko's (TGB) Gibraltar mine. According to the amendment, the ongoing payments of $2.75 per each delivered ounce of silver were reduced to $0, in an exchange for cash consideration of C$8.5 million ($6.1 million). Osisko will report its Q1 financial results on May 12.

Sandstorm Gold Royalties announced that in Q1, it sold 13,400 toz of gold equivalent. The company also renewed its normal course issuer bid. Under the renewed bid, it can repurchase approximately 10% of issued and outstanding shares. On April 22, Sandstorm announced the completion of the Early Warrant Exercise Program. All 15 million warrants were exercised and Sandstorm raised $50.25 million.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (MTA) reported its financial Q3 results (its Q3 ended on February 29) on April 9. Metalla sold 59,143 toz silver and recorded revenues of C$1,264,175 ($908,202) and net loss of C$2,081,951 ($1.496 million).

On April 27, Metalla announced the acquisition of 0.5% gross overriding royalty on the Anglo/Zeke claim block in Eureka County, Nevada, which is located on trend to the southeast of the Cortez Operations and Goldrush project owned by Barrick Gold (GOLD) and Newmont, and a 1.5% gross overriding royalty on NuLegacy's (OTCQB:NULGF) Red Hill project. The royalties will be acquired for $4 million ($2 million in shares, $2 million in cash).

Abitibi Royalties (OTC:ATBYF) announced that Agnico Eagle's (AEM) and Yamana Gold's (AUY) Canadian Malartic mine that was suspended since March 24, resumed operations on April 15.

EMX Royalty Corporation (EMX) announced that it optioned three of its Idaho projects to Gold Lion Resources (OTCPK:GLIOF).

ELY Gold Royalties (OTCQB:ELYGF) announced that its accelerated expiry of warrants program was successful, and 2.655 million new shares for total proceeds of C$541,600 were issued. On April 3, ELY announced the completion of the purchase of Tonopah Extension patented claims announced back in February. And also the completion of the sale of its Tonopah project (including Tonopah Extension) that was announced in February as well. ELY paid Cliff ZZ C$650,000 in cash and 600,000 share purchase warrants with a strike price of C$0.78 to get Tonopah Extension. And for the whole Tonopah package, Blackrock Gold Corp. (OTCPK:BKRRF) will pay ELY $3 million (spread over the next 4 years) and a 3% NSR royalty on the property. On April 14, ELY announced the completion of the previously announced acquisition of a 3.5% net profit interest on the Ren Property, located in Elko, Nevada.

The May Outlook

Besides the coronavirus crisis, the stock market and gold market developments, the Q1 financial results should be the main events driving the share prices of the royalty and streaming companies in May. Especially May 6 will be interesting, as the Q1 financial results will be reported by Franco-Nevada, Wheaton Precious Metals, and also Royal Gold. As the wave of mine suspensions arrived only in late March, the Q1 results shouldn't be impacted too much. The same cannot be said about the Q2 results, however, for them, we will have to wait until July or August.

