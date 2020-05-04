Zendesk: Ratcheting Back Expectations

Zendesk expects revenue growth to slow eight points to just +23% y/y in Q2, while also withdrawing its full-year outlook that previously called for +30% y/y growth.

The software sector hasn't exactly seen a clear-cut impact from the coronavirus and shelter-in-place situation. Some remote-work stocks like Zoom (ZM) and digital enablers like Docusign (DOCU) have seen a clear surge in demand, but Zendesk (ZEN) falls into the unfortunate category of serving a segment of the market that is seeing depressed activity. The company's recent Q1 earnings release confirms that Zendesk expects growth to continue slowing throughout the rest of the year, compounding its deceleration woes from last year.

I was a Zendesk bull up until now, especially when management first suggested that its growth rates would start declining last year and the stock sharply came off its ~10x forward revenue multiples. I've suggested previously that "patience is key" with Zendesk, but now the company's growth trajectory has been completely rewritten thanks to massive uncertainties in the customer-service world. With recovery timelines unclear, plus the very real possibility that customer-service roles will permanently shrink as companies pull back on operational spending, it becomes difficult to justify even a high single-digit valuation multiple for this stock.

At present share prices near $74, Zendesk trades at a market cap of $8.39 billion. After netting out the $837.2 million of cash and $490.0 million of convertible debt on Zendesk's current balance sheet, the company is left with an enterprise value of $8.04 billion.

Now, against Zendesk's original FY20 guidance outlook of $1.05-$1.07 billion (+30% y/y), that represents a 7.6x EV/FY20 revenue multiple. But with Zendesk yanking that full-year outlook and instead saying growth will decelerate to 23% y/y in Q2, a 30% y/y growth scenario for the full year is looking fairly unlikely, suggesting that Zendesk is trading somewhere in the mid-8s instead. Regardless, it becomes difficult to justify this valuation for a ~20% growth stock when several other comps in the same 20-30% growth bucket (Pluralsight (PS) and Mimecast (MIME) come to mind) trade 2-3 turns lower.

I'm revising my stance on Zendesk to neutral; the company has become a wait-and-see stock as we expect a few more quarters of fundamental deterioration ahead.

Q1 download: a mixed bag, with growth uncertainties offset by margin gains

Many of the companies and services that we subscribe to have severely curtailed their customer-service options. Virtually every bank will tell you that we'll face "extremely long wait times" if we try to call them, directing us to use self-service and online banking portals as much as possible. Hold times at airlines can extend for hours as rafts of people continue to cancel bookings and demand refunds. Call centers across the world have shrunk in size, and some have set up a portion of their employees to handle customer inquiries from home.

It's difficult to deny that the customer-service world has shifted. And though Zendesk has recently extended its services to the CRM side (also down thanks to salespeople's current inability to travel), its flagship business relies in its customer support software products, covering everything from call centers to live chat agents.

Zendesk prices its software per agent, with its basic package starting at $5/seat. Some of the increases that Zendesk has reported in self-service/chat products may help to offset declines in call center staff, but if Zendesk's clients begin downsizing their total customer-support operations in the wake of the coronavirus as a way to preserve cash, Zendesk's subscriptions will suffer. We can begin to see the impacts of that contraction in the company's Q1 results, shown below:

Figure 1. Zendesk 1Q20 results Source: Zendesk Q1 earnings release

Revenues grew 31% y/y to $237.5 million this quarter, slightly beating Wall Street's expectations of $236.6 million (+30% y/y) but decelerating two points relative to 33% y/y in Q4.

Zendesk doesn't expect this pain to get better anytime soon, either. Zendesk pulled its full-year outlook, but it did offer a guidance range of $237-$243 million in revenue for Q2. The midpoint of this range would imply just 23% y/y growth - representing eight points of deceleration versus Q1, and a huge gap to the original 30% y/y growth that Zendesk had planned for the year.

Figure 2. Zendesk Q2 outlook Source: Zendesk Q1 earnings release

Zendesk gave mixed feedback on the impact of the coronavirus on its top-line growth. While CEO Mikkel Svane has refuted trends of a slowdown in customer service activity and actually points to "a rise in customer service" for most of Zendesk's clients, the commentary that CFO Elena Gomez gave on the Q1 earnings call seems to suggest the company doesn't know when the revenue weakness will recover, hence the sour guidance ranges.

Our future financial performance will undoubtedly be impacted by the global economic crisis that has emerged. Starting at the end of Q1 we began to see higher trend of contraction. Trend has continued early in Q2 and while we expect that to improve as economies begin to revive, we expected to still outpace system partnering with our larger customers who are undergoing business challenges to help them with modified and this will have a near and intermediate impact on our business but we believe absolutely in the principle of protecting and partnering with our customer base and this will be the foundation of our long-term growth."

Aside from growth, the good news is that Zendesk has been on an uptrend on the margin side, which is one of the bullish factors that prevents me from being too negative on the stock. In particular, Zendesk's pro forma operating margins rose four points this quarter to 4%, up from flat in 1Q19, driven by a five-point boost in gross margins. Zendesk does expect further tailwinds to operating margins this year, with the company planning to reduce operating expenses through a slowdown in hiring.

Unfortunately, cash flow did suffer in the quarter, with OCF declining to a loss of -$2.6 million versus a cash inflow of $18.9 million in the prior-year quarter. The primary driver of this was a change in Zendesk's billings policy: to give its clients more flexibility, Zendesk has begun invoicing clients on their renewal date instead of its prior practice of invoicing clients 30 days prior to renewal. Beyond the immediate impact of pushing cash flows out by a month, it's possible that the additional time clients have to downsize or cut subscriptions could lead to higher churn.

Figure 3. Zendesk cash flow trends Source: Zendesk Q1 earnings release

Key takeaways

All in all, I view Zendesk's first-quarter update as a mixed bag. The company's improved margin profile helps to advance the bullish argument that as Zendesk's growth slowed down, it would pivot to focus more on profitability and cash flow. But the ultimate impacts and duration of the coronavirus on customer-service are still unknown, and Zendesk's base case now calls for a rapid deceleration in growth from the 30s to the low 20s. As a slower-growing company, it will be very difficult for Zendesk to reclaim the double-digit valuation multiples it enjoyed in 2018 and early 2019.

Approach Zendesk with caution.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.