Conduent: Time To Get Constructive

As we watched Conduent's (CNDT) performance over the last twelve months, we've seen a steady downward trend. In other words, we cannot conclude that this a coronavirus-impacted stock performance, since there were other demand-driven issues across all three core CNDT verticals. The IT Services space, alas, remains very fragmented, with even large companies, such as Accenture (ACN) and Cognizant (CTSH) commanding no more than 2%-3% of total market share. Then there are smaller players, such as Epam Systems (EPAM) and Globant (GLOB) with but a few billion dollars of market cap. When it comes to Conduent with its ~$500 MM market cap, the investor appetite for these micro-cap companies tends to be lower, while a demand for solid performance is arguably higher.

As we examined closer this stock throughout March and April, we found that at present there may just be enough reasons to own it for the next 12-18 months. Below, we examine current tailwinds and discuss the valuation, in addition to providing the company's business summary and risks to our thesis.

Why We Are Getting Constructive:

Healthcare segment represents a coronavirus tailwind: No matter whether the company's clients are directly working on a vaccine or some treatment against coronavirus, the healthcare sector is currently experiencing a resurgence in demand. This means that Conduent's clients at the very least will not choose to downsize for the time being, which means that this particular vertical will grow in low-mid single digits during 2020-21, in accordance to our estimate from last year. Specifically, when management withdrew its annual guidance (a smart move that we believe should be emulated by most companies), it cited healthcare as positive offsetting factor: "We expect that 2020 could be impacted by lower volumes in several of our businesses resulting in lower revenue and profit... However, with market and economic uncertainty, we could see increased activity in the support that we provide for certain government and healthcare clients" (See Article).

Expect further upside from government projects: On that note, we believe that Conduent is slowly but surely emerging as a low-pricing alternative for Accenture and other "varsity" players in the IT Services space. For 2020, we already expected at least six new projects, at a run rate of $75 MM each from various state entities, a trend that may well accelerate into 2021, despite the virus. Further, we note that Conduent is one of the few players in its league that can boast low pricing, which should in due time attract more work from federal agencies and departments.

HR Services penalized too much by the sentiment: To date, we haven't heard of a material impact to Conduent's HR Services business, even though the sentiment has likely punished CNDT shares primarily for this reason. At the same time, we believe that the vast majority of firms are unlikely to scale back IT, compliance, and payroll services that are in one way or another tied to Conduent's work. We would understand if the balance was tilted more toward advisory work, which is more discretionary; however, Conduent's work is driven mostly by inelastic demand. As a result, we are presently reluctant to bring down our revenue estimates in the HR domain, unless notified explicitly by management.

SG&A to stay firm: We do not anticipate meaningful changes on the SG&A side for 2020 and plan to hold our estimates firm until we learn anything specific on the layoff/downsizing end.

Liquidity action is a precaution, nothing more: In late March, Conduent tapped into $150 million from its $750 million revolving credit line. We do not view cash / liquidity as an issue for Conduent: historically, it has been strong in that department. Furthermore, there are no significant debt maturities due until December 2022, and by that time coronavirus-related headwinds are expected to go away even by the most conservative measures.

New "no-nonsense" CEO: We like the new Chief Executive Officer at the company. He comes from Fiserv (FISV - another company we cover), where he served as the CIO, and we believe that he has both the boldness and the know-how to drive forward the company's initiatives.

Valuation:

For 2020, we are estimating $4.96 billion in revenue, which at the EV/revenue multiple of 2.4x (an appropriate ratio for a micro/small cap company) translates into a target price of $3. Essentially a penny stock at present, we do see a longer term potential for the company to break out of this range and to become a $1+ billion market cap company.

About the Business:

Conduent (CNDT) is a provider of business process services, which include transaction-intensive processing, analytics and automation services. CNDT's verticals include Commercial Industries, Healthcare and Public Sector. Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to non-healthcare clients. Meanwhile, the Healthcare group offers industry-centric services to providers and payers, as well as pharmaceutical and life science companies. Finally, the Public Sector segment provides SMEs (subject matter experts) to federal, state and local and foreign governments.

Business Risks

1. Pricing Wars:

While each company strives to make the pricing structure attractive to its core clients and, henceforth, attract greater business, we see a number of smaller players, such as Epam System (EPAM) and Globant (GLOB), potentially lowering prices in the foreseeable future and presenting an alternative to Conduent.

2. Tech Threats:

Cybersecurity risks threaten the very core of consulting and outsourcing businesses for these companies.

3. Macro Risks:

While at present we are facing coronavirus-related risks to the economy, there is a threat of other macro pressures that could develop in future years and thus hinder demand for these IT Services companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.