Fear Itself: The Return Of Hard Times

The oldest and strongest emotion of mankind is fear, and the oldest and strongest kind of fear is fear of the unknown. –H. P. Lovecraft

“Hard times,” hip-hop pioneers Run DMC warned us back in 1984, “are spreading, just like the flu.” Never has this been more true than today. As the coronavirus makes its way around the world through countless untraceable contacts among unsuspecting carriers, hard times are following close behind. The UN’s World Food Program expects COVID-19 to put an additional 130 mn people at risk of starvation worldwide. Outside a Las Vegas casino recently converted into a drive-through food bank, cars have been backed up for as far as six miles. Closer to home, the tents of the homeless have started appearing amidst the maples and oaks on a vacant lot a few blocks from my house.

Nightmare on Main St.

The nightmare on Main St. is growing scarier by the day, even as Wall St. continues to rally. So far in the US, 30 million people have filed for unemployment, March consumer spending was down a record 7.3%, fewer than 70% of renters made their April payments on time (down from over 80% in normal times), mall anchor tenants like J. C. Penney and Neiman Marcus are on the verge of bankruptcy, and small-business owners of every description are running out of cash. Nor are the federal and local governments proving themselves up to the task of bailing everyone out. In many places, the unemployment-insurance bureaucracy has been overwhelmed by the flood of new applications and, just as “go-fund-me” fatigue sets in, emergency small-business loans have turned out to be all but unobtainable.

The problem for America’s unemployed individuals and failing businesses is that it is not really possible for government intervention to rescue all of them. There just isn’t any way to target this vast population with any degree of precision. The situation with the loans to small businesses is a case in point. These obviously can’t be distributed in any other way except through the commercial banks. But in the midst of a crisis of this magnitude, lenders will naturally give most of the money to their best credit risks, i.e. to their biggest customers, not “mom-and-pop” operations. There can be no effective “Fed put” for the little guy.

No matter what program the politicians and central bankers come up with, millions will fall through the cracks. Only the largest, too-big-to-fail corporations can count on being tossed a lifeline. For everyone else, it will be hit or miss and there will be little certainty on how long any rescue will last.

Consider tenants unable to pay their rent, for example. Evictions have been suspended in many cities, for periods ranging from 30 days to six months, in the case of Seattle. But what happens after that? Even in Washington’s City of Goodwill, those without income can hardly expect to live rent free indefinitely. Barring some kind of ‘V’ shaped recovery—a scenario that seems increasingly unlikely—many of them may sooner or later find themselves out on the street.

Be very afraid

Against this dismal backdrop, it is amazing that markets are in rally mode, with investors once again chasing stocks as though the only thing we had to fear was not fear itself but missing out. Consider Square (SQ), for example, a company whose SME customers are directly in the firing line but which nonetheless had almost doubled from its March low as of the May 1 close. Or Olive Garden owner Darden Restaurants (DRI), 167% off its low despite a recent CBS News poll where 71% answered “No” to the question “If stay-at-home restrictions were lifted, would you be comfortable going to a bar or restaurant?” There is an obvious and unsustainable mismatch between market expectations of a speedy recovery and the grim reality on the ground.

I can think of three possible explanations for this bizarre disconnect. First, now that the economy is starting to “reopen,” stocks are discounting happier times ahead. Second, what happens on Main St. doesn’t really matter to Wall St., which always ends up being saved by the Fed’s money printing. Third, we are simply in the midst of a bear-market rally, which doesn’t actually correspond to anything in the real world. I’m betting on the last of these.

There are two things wrong with the reopening story. It assumes, contrary to all the evidence from previous pandemics, that there will be no second wave. And it is based on the idea that consumers will resume spending despite the fact that many of them are facing an existential crisis with no end in sight. Looking at the March jump in the personal savings rate (see Figure 1), which hasn’t been this high since Run DMC’s debut album came out, it seems pretty clear that US households are preparing for the worst, not hoping for the best. Anyone who “bought the rumor” of an emergence from lock-down might want to think about “selling the fact” now that Georgia’s tattoo parlors are up and running again.

Figure 1. The US Personal Savings Rate

Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank

The idea of a Fed put overlooks the fact that, even if such an instrument exists, there is no reason to believe it’s in the money. It is not even clear that the Fed is going to bail out most high-yield bonds, let alone equities. As Chairman Powell pointed out at his last press conference, the central bank does not have a mandate to spend, only to lend, which would seem to rule out investment in insolvent companies. The lack of follow-through in the HYG junk bond ETF, which initially gapped up following the Fed’s April 9 announcement that it would be buying “fallen angel”debt, suggests that an indiscriminate Fed bailout cannot be taken for granted (see Figure 2). And if there is one, it will be more likely to come after a crash than before.

Figure 2. The iShares High Yield Corporate Bond ETF.

Source: Bigcharts

This leaves the last of my explanations—the market action of the last few weeks is completely irrational. In that case, there is little remaining upside and quite a bit more downside.

Hard times are back with a vengeance on Main St and there’s no reason to believe they won’t be coming to Wall St. as well. For investors, fear, not greed, should be the order of the day.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.