Ford: The Worst Has Yet To Come

Ford’s 1Q20 losses were in line, but the prospect of a further loss in excess of $5.0bn in 2Q20 is a concern.

If Ford's (NYSE:F) 1Q20 results were anything to go by, its prospects look exceedingly bleak. Not only did the company post steep losses for the quarter, but its implied cash burn also came in at a worrying ~$7.7bn through April. With 2Q20 now set for a cash burn of ~$15-20bn in a restored production scenario, I would not rule out the possibility of further financings down the line. Though Ford is on track to ride out the crisis, I am cautious about Ford's long-term equity value amid rising leverage and a troubled restructuring, as well as its ability to navigate the transition to Auto 2.0.

Losses in Line for 1Q20, But Set to Widen in 2Q20

Ford reported a 1Q operating loss of $632m, which was in line with the company's pre-announcement a few weeks ago, with Ford Credit, in particular, disappointing with an earnings contribution of ~$30m, as a result of credit loss reserves. Operating results in the Automotive segment remained firmly in loss-making territory, as North America swung to deep losses, despite the region incurring ~1.5 weeks of production shutdown for the quarter. In addition to weak volumes, cost performance was also disappointing, as warranty performance continued to weigh on results.

Source: Investor Presentation

The biggest negative surprise, though, was the 2Q20 guide for an EBIT loss of >$5.0bn, notably below consensus at -$3.7bn, as volumes are expected to fall significantly across all regions. While management did not get into specific assumptions embedded in the outlook, they are basing the guide on phased restarts of regional production, in line with a projected pickup in demand. This strikes me as a "base case," rather than a "bear case" take on the 2Q outlook.

However, assuming in the second quarter, we restart production in a phased way, we believe we will see the largest impact from this crisis in the second quarter as industry volumes continue to be down significantly in every region year-over-year. As a result, we believe adjusted second-quarter EBIT will be a loss of more than $5 billion.- 1Q20 Transcript

Restructuring Timeline Gets Delayed

Surprisingly, the proceeds from Ford's $8bn bond offering, which per management, effectively covers cash needs through end-FY20, will not be used to drive redesign/restructuring efforts. As things stand, Ford's cash restructuring guide has been revised downward by ~$100m at the midpoint into the $0.7-1.2bn range for the full year. Management did not provide an updated timeline, though, on the status of the ~$7bn cash restructuring program, which has likely been delayed beyond 2021.

So as it relates to the restructuring, the charges and the cash for 2020 that we commented on of $0.7 billion to $1.2 billion are associated with the redesign actions that have been announced.- 1Q20 Transcript

The restructuring delays are certainly a concern, but the additional uncertainty around the depth of a potential restructuring under Jim Farley stands out. The fact that Jim will be "looking at all operations critically" to get to a 10% EBIT margin target suggests a heightened sense of urgency. Pending additional color around the restructure, it will be hard to get a handle on Ford's post-COVID earnings power, in my view.

Keep an Eye on the Cash Burn

Ford ended the quarter with ~$34.3bn in cash and marketable securities, as a result of the $15.4bn revolver draw. Per the 1Q20 call, Ford held a roughly similar ~$34.6bn of cash, even after incorporating the $8bn bond issuance (April 17), and relative to the ~$30bn of cash as of April 9. Ford expects it has sufficient liquidity to last through the year-end without any further financing. Worryingly, this would imply Ford has burnt ~$7.7bn of cash (see the breakdown of Ford's implied cash burn below).

$ 'Bn End-1Q20 Cash 34.3 (-) April 9 Cash 30.0 = Implied cash burn (March 31 - April 9) 4.3

April 9 Cash 30.0 (+) April 17 Bond Issuance 8.0 (-) April 24 Cash 34.6 = Implied cash burn (April 17 - April 24) 3.4 (+) Implied cash burn (March 31 - April 9) 4.3 = Total cash burn (March 31 - April 24) 7.7

Source: Company Filings, Transcript, Author's Est

Some of the cash burn is likely attributable to an adverse working capital unwind as account payables are settled, with no receivables coming in. Per management, the company is set to burn ~$13bn of supplier payables by early May, in addition to the cash burn from operations, warranty, and vehicle incentives.

Relative to working capital, just like most other OEMs, there are 2 phases of cash outflow after a halt in production. For us, this began in late March. The first phase is more severe and is driven by about a 45-day runoff in supplier payables. We have about $13 billion of production supplier payables after a late March production suspension, which will run off by early May.

Management's point on cash flow leverage once production restarts (as the company begins collecting receivables, and supplier payables are restored) is well taken; however, I think the scale of the implied free cash flow burn in the quarter at >$18bn+ is worth noting. This would seem to imply a massive ~$15-20bn cash burn scenario for 2Q20 (including the working capital benefit from restored production), leaving the 2Q20 cash balance at ~$22-27bn.

$ 'Bn (Optimistic Case) $ 'Bn (Pessimistic Case) End-1Q20 Cash 34.3 34.3 (+) April 17 Bond Issuance 8.0 8.0 (-) 2Q20 Cash Burn 15 20 = End-2Q20 Cash 27.3 22.3

Source: Company Filings, Transcript, Author's Est

Note, however, that this by no means implies Ford is out of the woods. Ford's buffer could shrink significantly if, for instance, the timing of production restarts and the cadence of a production ramp-up is pushed out, or if COVID has a resurgence in the back half of the year. I would also point out the risk that damages caused by a recent tornado at a BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) factory supplying Ford's pickups and SUVs with torque transfer products could lead to delays in production.

Terminal Value in Question as the Auto 2.0 Push is Further Delayed

Amid all the bad news, Ford's unimpressive push into Auto 2.0 has gone from bad to worse - Ford recently canceled the EV it was set to build (under the Lincoln brand) on Rivian's platform due to COVID-19. Rivian has also delayed the launch of its introductory models to early-FY21. Given Ford remains a major investor, however, both companies are still working on an "alternative" vehicle post-COVID, though details are sparse.

On the autonomous front, Ford will also be delaying the launch of its new self-driving car service to FY22 (from FY21). Ford cited the uncertain nature of consumer behavior amid COVID-19 as the reason for the delayed launch.

These delays are significant, even if the duration is only for an additional year. On the one hand, Ford is clearly in defensive mode, with the recent ~$8bn bond offering going solely toward preserving cash. Yet they are indicative of the struggle legacy automakers are dealing with amid the Auto 2.0 shift - with a heavier debt load and an ongoing focus on restructuring the margin profile, I do question if Ford has the adequate resources to navigate the upcoming shift.

Ford Equity Could be Impaired Post-COVID

I have been bearish on Ford for a while now - not because I question Ford's ability to survive COVID, but because I question if there is room in Ford post-financing (at a ~10% cost, mind you) for much value in the equity. Further, the company's continued delays on the restructuring front make the prospect for a meaningful margin improvement post-recovery, especially bleak, in my view. Thus, coming away from the quarter, I think the investment case is for Ford comes down to this - at a market cap of ~$20bn, are investors paying for a weaker company post-COVID or a stronger and fitter one, well-equipped for the future? At this juncture, I am inclined to side with the former.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.