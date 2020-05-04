Merger Arbitrage Mondays - Spread On The Taubman Centers Deal Narrows Significantly

Merger activity continued to remain lackluster last week with no new deals announced and four deals closing. There were only two new deals announced in the month of April, the lowest we have seen since we started tracking M&A data more than 10 years ago. I expect May to remain a low volume month but expect a big uptick in smaller acquisitions later this year as the survivors of the crisis start accessing cheap capital for tuck-in acquisitions.

We changed the formula for the spread on the acquisition of FGL Holdings (FG) by Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) to reflect the fact that at this point most shareholders are likely to receive approximately $7.50 in cash and a stock portion that translates into roughly 0.103 shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. We had this deal listed as a "special conditions" kind of deal and have now changed it to a "cash plus stock" type of deal. We appreciate the feedback and collaboration we received from subscribers in adjusting the formula for this deal.

The spread for the acquisition of the retail REIT Taubman Centers (TCO) by Simon Property Group (SPG) narrowed considerably last week after Taubman filed a proxy statement with no changes to the cash consideration of the deal. Some arbitrageurs were concerned that the deal might get renegotiated to a lower price and the filing of the proxy statement appears to have put those fears temporarily to rest.

Weekly Spread Changes

The table below shows weekly spread changes between April 25, 2020, and May 1, 2020.

Deal Statistics

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2020 54 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2020 5 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 25 Stock Deals 23 Stock & Cash Deals 6 Special Conditions 3 Total Number of Pending Deals 57 Total Deal Size $531.19 billion

Deal Updates

Closed Deals

Top 10 deals with largest spreads

Symbol AnnouncedDate AcquiringCompany ClosingPrice LastPrice ClosingDate Profit AnnualizedProfit CDOR 07/22/2019 NexPoint Hospitality Trust (N/A) $11.10 $3.68 06/30/2020 201.63% 1268.88% GNW 10/23/2016 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) $5.43 $3.39 06/30/2020 60.18% 378.70% YTRA 07/17/2019 Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) $1.91 $1.31 06/30/2020 45.73% 287.75% DLPH 01/28/2020 BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) $12.31 $9.56 12/31/2020 28.81% 43.45% TCO 02/10/2020 Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) $52.50 $41.97 06/30/2020 25.09% 157.89% RESI 02/18/2020 Amherst Residential, LLC (N/A) $12.50 $10.83 06/30/2020 15.42% 97.04% CETV 10/27/2019 PPF Group N.V. (N/A) $4.58 $4.01 06/30/2020 14.21% 89.45% TCBI 12/09/2019 Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) $30.88 $27.65 06/30/2020 11.69% 73.55% LACQ 12/30/2019 GTWY Holdings Limited (N/A) $11.50 $10.41 06/30/2020 10.47% 65.89% BREW 11/12/2019 Anheuser-Busch (N/A) $16.50 $15.04 06/30/2020 9.71% 61.09%

5 deals in our list of Top 10 active deals trade with spreads over 20%. Evans Bancorp completed the acquisition of FSB Bancorp that was trading with a spread of over 44% last week.

