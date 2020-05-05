How To Use The PRO Idea Filter

The Idea Filter is an exclusive tool for PRO subscribers that allows them to quickly and easily find the type of ideas they’re looking for.

To access the Idea Filter, hover your mouse above “PRO” in the top left hand corner of the homepage and click “Idea Filter”.

As you can see there are ~159,000 articles available - you don’t have the time or desire to read them all - only the ones that fit your investing style. As they say, “time is money” and the Idea Filter helps you save a lot of the former so you can focus on making more of the latter.

In addition to being able to sort by long or short (or both) and market cap, there are several additional useful screening criteria including:

Quality allows you to sort by PRO authors (the best authors on Seeking Alpha) or Editor’s Picks.

Sector allows you to sort by one or more sectors or industries.

Investment Style allows you to sort by different styles. For example, we recommend value investors select Value, Deep Value, Contrarian and Event/Special Situations to make sure they don’t miss any value ideas. We recommend growth investors select Growth and GARP.

Investment Opportunity is focused on a particular driver of the thesis such as Activist Target, Margin Expansion, Turnaround or Drug Approval.

To focus on more recent ideas, select one of the options in the Date drop down such as Last 3 months and to focus on a specific Country, select one or more countries from the Country drop down.

As an example, a value investor looking for timely ideas from the past three months written by the best authors in the relatively inefficient micro and small cap space (which may result in more opportunities) running the below screen would be presented with a list of ~50 articles - certainly a much more manageable number than ~159,000.

Here are additional reminders:

Hovering the mouse over the circle with a question mark inside shows additional detail about the screening criteria.

Toggling the Summaries button will show the summary bullet points for each article.

If you leave the Idea Filter page and then return, your most recent screen selections will be saved.

Selecting a Sector such as Healthcare will automatically include all Industries within it, so there is no need to select Healthcare and Biotechnology.

For Sector, Investment Style, Investment Opportunity and Country, you can select more than one by clicking the drop down after making the initial selection.

Thank you to our current PRO subscribers.